Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, Featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, is featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine's July 2026 issue. Her practice focuses on criminal defense and juvenile dependency law. With over two decades of experience, she has served as appellate counsel in landmark cases including In re Drake M. and chairs the Orange County Human Relations Commission.
Irvine, CA, July 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Key Facts
Lauren Johnson-Norris is featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in the July 2026 edition of Orange Coast Magazine.
She serves as the Founder and CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, APCL, and its dependency division, CPS Law Group, based in Irvine, California.
Her legal practice focuses on the operational intersection of adult criminal defense and juvenile dependency proceedings.
She has acted as the attorney of record in over 1,000 appeals and writs, including the landmark California decision In re Drake M.
Johnson-Norris currently serves as Chair of the Orange County Human Relations Commission.
Dual-System Legal Representation
The July 2026 "Faces of Orange County" feature in Orange Coast Magazine highlights Johnson-Norris's specific focus on families navigating simultaneous litigation in criminal and juvenile dependency courts. The feature discusses an increase in California prosecutors pursuing criminal charges against parents for child misconduct. Johnson-Norris provides specialized representation addressing the conflicting standards of these systems, where criminal courts operate on a presumption of innocence and dependency courts prioritize the child's best interests while evaluating parental fitness. Her strategic approach requires rigorous application of California juvenile dependency law and professional conduct considerations to help ensure that statements made in dependency proceedings do not compromise criminal defense strategies.
Appellate Record and Jurisprudence
Johnson-Norris began her career as a Deputy Public Defender in Orange County and has accumulated over two decades of trial and appellate experience. She has served as appellate counsel in published decisions that have helped clarify procedural frameworks for California courts:
In re Drake M. (2012): Served as appellate counsel in a case resulting in reversal of a dependency finding because the evidence was insufficient to establish dependency jurisdiction based on the father's medical-marijuana use.
In re Priscilla D. (2015): Served as appellate counsel in a case holding that a parent may petition to terminate a dependency-created legal guardianship after dependency jurisdiction has ended.
In re D.P. (2022): Served as appellate counsel in an appeal that resulted in reversal of orders terminating parental rights and a remand for a new hearing under the beneficial parental relationship framework.
Civic Leadership and Academic Integration
In addition to her appellate and trial work, Johnson-Norris serves as Chair of the Orange County Human Relations Commission, a role focused on civil rights and community welfare. She has appeared as a legal analyst on CNN, Fox News, Court TV, NewsNation and KTLA, providing analysis of prosecutorial strategies and procedural law. Her academic credentials include having served as an Adjunct Professor at Western State College of Law and holding a Parent Education Certificate from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
Lauren Johnson-Norris is featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in the July 2026 edition of Orange Coast Magazine.
She serves as the Founder and CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, APCL, and its dependency division, CPS Law Group, based in Irvine, California.
Her legal practice focuses on the operational intersection of adult criminal defense and juvenile dependency proceedings.
She has acted as the attorney of record in over 1,000 appeals and writs, including the landmark California decision In re Drake M.
Johnson-Norris currently serves as Chair of the Orange County Human Relations Commission.
Dual-System Legal Representation
The July 2026 "Faces of Orange County" feature in Orange Coast Magazine highlights Johnson-Norris's specific focus on families navigating simultaneous litigation in criminal and juvenile dependency courts. The feature discusses an increase in California prosecutors pursuing criminal charges against parents for child misconduct. Johnson-Norris provides specialized representation addressing the conflicting standards of these systems, where criminal courts operate on a presumption of innocence and dependency courts prioritize the child's best interests while evaluating parental fitness. Her strategic approach requires rigorous application of California juvenile dependency law and professional conduct considerations to help ensure that statements made in dependency proceedings do not compromise criminal defense strategies.
Appellate Record and Jurisprudence
Johnson-Norris began her career as a Deputy Public Defender in Orange County and has accumulated over two decades of trial and appellate experience. She has served as appellate counsel in published decisions that have helped clarify procedural frameworks for California courts:
In re Drake M. (2012): Served as appellate counsel in a case resulting in reversal of a dependency finding because the evidence was insufficient to establish dependency jurisdiction based on the father's medical-marijuana use.
In re Priscilla D. (2015): Served as appellate counsel in a case holding that a parent may petition to terminate a dependency-created legal guardianship after dependency jurisdiction has ended.
In re D.P. (2022): Served as appellate counsel in an appeal that resulted in reversal of orders terminating parental rights and a remand for a new hearing under the beneficial parental relationship framework.
Civic Leadership and Academic Integration
In addition to her appellate and trial work, Johnson-Norris serves as Chair of the Orange County Human Relations Commission, a role focused on civil rights and community welfare. She has appeared as a legal analyst on CNN, Fox News, Court TV, NewsNation and KTLA, providing analysis of prosecutorial strategies and procedural law. Her academic credentials include having served as an Adjunct Professor at Western State College of Law and holding a Parent Education Certificate from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
Contact
Johnson Criminal Law GroupContact
Lauren Johnson-Norris
949-622-5522
www.californiacriminaldefender.com
Lauren Johnson-Norris
949-622-5522
www.californiacriminaldefender.com
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