Strategic Partnership of P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. and Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V.
Hamilton, Canada, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- · P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. (“P.L. Light Systems” or the “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting in North America systems for the past 45 years.
· Partnership with Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V. (“Dutch Lighting Innovations” or “DLI”) will preserve P.L. Light Systems exceptional portfolio of products and services and invest in its growth.
· The Company will maintain its headquarters and operations at its facility in Hamilton, Ontario and will continue to serve its customers under the P.L. Light Systems brand and product lines, operating independently of DLI in the North American market.
P.L. Light Systems, headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario has completed a strategic partnership agreement with Dutch Lighting Innovations. The strategic cooperation was completed in partnership with the Company’s owner and President, Todd Phillips, who will continue as President and will be responsible for running North American operations at the Company.
Founded in 1981, P.L. Light Systems continues to be an innovative provider of horticultural lighting products serving the North American market. Dutch Lighting Innovations designs, assembles, and sells advanced LED grow lighting systems to the world’s most prominent professional horticulture growers producing a wide array of crops in high-tech greenhouses in over 30 countries. Through its partnership with DLI, P.L. Light Systems is poised to expand its best-in-class service to customers across the continent while expanding its role as a leader at the intersection of horticultural lighting and technology.
Todd Phillips, President of P.L. Light Systems, commented, “Our leading market position and reputation for quality and service were key attributes that attracted interest from DLI. The partnership with DLI is a great fit and will create a larger platform for continued geographic expansion, a broadening of the portfolio of products and services, and a strong base for growth via acquisitions across the horticultural lighting industry.”
“P.L. Light Systems has been a long-established leader in the North American market, and their partnership with DLI will help them expand their reach and continue providing quality products, services and solutions to their customers,” added Pim Van Eijk, CEO of Dutch Lighting Innovations.
About P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc.
P.L. Light Systems is a leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting systems. We offer a complete range of innovative horticultural lighting products across a variety of technologies and applications. Our systems are designed to deliver optimal lighting performance for plant growth and are built to the highest quality of production—combining Dutch craftsmanship with the most stringent North American regulatory standards. For more information on P.L. Light Systems, please see www.pllight.com.
About Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V.
DLI is a global supplier of professional horticultural lighting products, with in-house sourcing and manufacturing and is operated from the headquarters in Aalsmeer, the Netherlands. DLI’s LED product offering is built around three primary system designs, each of which can be tailored to specific customer applications and requirements, enabling a scalable yet highly customized solution set across its end markets. For more detail on DLI, please see www.dli.nl.
· Partnership with Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V. (“Dutch Lighting Innovations” or “DLI”) will preserve P.L. Light Systems exceptional portfolio of products and services and invest in its growth.
· The Company will maintain its headquarters and operations at its facility in Hamilton, Ontario and will continue to serve its customers under the P.L. Light Systems brand and product lines, operating independently of DLI in the North American market.
P.L. Light Systems, headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario has completed a strategic partnership agreement with Dutch Lighting Innovations. The strategic cooperation was completed in partnership with the Company’s owner and President, Todd Phillips, who will continue as President and will be responsible for running North American operations at the Company.
Founded in 1981, P.L. Light Systems continues to be an innovative provider of horticultural lighting products serving the North American market. Dutch Lighting Innovations designs, assembles, and sells advanced LED grow lighting systems to the world’s most prominent professional horticulture growers producing a wide array of crops in high-tech greenhouses in over 30 countries. Through its partnership with DLI, P.L. Light Systems is poised to expand its best-in-class service to customers across the continent while expanding its role as a leader at the intersection of horticultural lighting and technology.
Todd Phillips, President of P.L. Light Systems, commented, “Our leading market position and reputation for quality and service were key attributes that attracted interest from DLI. The partnership with DLI is a great fit and will create a larger platform for continued geographic expansion, a broadening of the portfolio of products and services, and a strong base for growth via acquisitions across the horticultural lighting industry.”
“P.L. Light Systems has been a long-established leader in the North American market, and their partnership with DLI will help them expand their reach and continue providing quality products, services and solutions to their customers,” added Pim Van Eijk, CEO of Dutch Lighting Innovations.
About P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc.
P.L. Light Systems is a leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting systems. We offer a complete range of innovative horticultural lighting products across a variety of technologies and applications. Our systems are designed to deliver optimal lighting performance for plant growth and are built to the highest quality of production—combining Dutch craftsmanship with the most stringent North American regulatory standards. For more information on P.L. Light Systems, please see www.pllight.com.
About Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V.
DLI is a global supplier of professional horticultural lighting products, with in-house sourcing and manufacturing and is operated from the headquarters in Aalsmeer, the Netherlands. DLI’s LED product offering is built around three primary system designs, each of which can be tailored to specific customer applications and requirements, enabling a scalable yet highly customized solution set across its end markets. For more detail on DLI, please see www.dli.nl.
Contact
P.L. Light SystemsContact
Caelin Williams
905-563-4133
https://www.pllight.com
Caelin Williams
905-563-4133
https://www.pllight.com
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