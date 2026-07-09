Rong Diao Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 in Food/Biotech by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Morris Plains, NJ, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rong Diao of Morris Plains, New Jersey, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 in food/biotech by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in food, biotech, manufacturing, and research and development.
About Rong Diao
Rong Diao is an owner of Omni BioFood and a respected leader in the food and biotechnology industries. Omni BioFood specializes in research and development, manufacturing, and fermentation, with a focus on fermented foods and probiotics designed to support cell nutrition production and gut health. In her role, Diao is responsible for product development and brings extensive expertise in fermentation, protein and peptide biochemistry, and microbiology applications.
One of Diao’s most valuable achievements is her work on an Antibody Purification Method based on the kinetics of affinity binding. This method uses one affinity column to purify antibodies, including those that are traditionally difficult to purify, with high efficiency, high yield recovery of 95–99%, and high purity of more than 95–99%. The process is even suitable for crystallization and has the potential to save the antibody purification industry millions of dollars. In recognition of this achievement, she received a Special Achievement Award in 2011 from her working department.
Today, Diao’s vision is centered on improving human and animal gut health through fermented foods, including specially fermented vegetables and dairy products. Her knowledge includes the fermentation of foods such as pickles and yogurts, as well as the application of microbiology in food science and health-related products. Throughout her academic and professional career, she has been honored with various awards from her high school, university, and the companies where she has worked.
Diao received an M.S. in microbiology from the Shanghai Institute of Plant Physiology. She also earned an M.S. with training in a Ph.D. program in food microbiology and food science from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
In her free time, Rong enjoys learning about natural nutrition and nutraceutical products, exercising, swimming, traveling, and reading.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Rong Diao
Rong Diao is an owner of Omni BioFood and a respected leader in the food and biotechnology industries. Omni BioFood specializes in research and development, manufacturing, and fermentation, with a focus on fermented foods and probiotics designed to support cell nutrition production and gut health. In her role, Diao is responsible for product development and brings extensive expertise in fermentation, protein and peptide biochemistry, and microbiology applications.
One of Diao’s most valuable achievements is her work on an Antibody Purification Method based on the kinetics of affinity binding. This method uses one affinity column to purify antibodies, including those that are traditionally difficult to purify, with high efficiency, high yield recovery of 95–99%, and high purity of more than 95–99%. The process is even suitable for crystallization and has the potential to save the antibody purification industry millions of dollars. In recognition of this achievement, she received a Special Achievement Award in 2011 from her working department.
Today, Diao’s vision is centered on improving human and animal gut health through fermented foods, including specially fermented vegetables and dairy products. Her knowledge includes the fermentation of foods such as pickles and yogurts, as well as the application of microbiology in food science and health-related products. Throughout her academic and professional career, she has been honored with various awards from her high school, university, and the companies where she has worked.
Diao received an M.S. in microbiology from the Shanghai Institute of Plant Physiology. She also earned an M.S. with training in a Ph.D. program in food microbiology and food science from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
In her free time, Rong enjoys learning about natural nutrition and nutraceutical products, exercising, swimming, traveling, and reading.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Categories