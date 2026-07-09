Tenae R. Stewart Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Baton Rouge, LA, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tenae R. Stewart of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the retail industry. Stewart will be included in the summer issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Tenae R. Stewart
Tenae R. Stewart is the owner and artist behind VandalStyle, a creative brand specializing in custom, graffiti-inspired artwork, fashion, merchandise, and digital design. Through VandalStyle, Stewart transforms everyday concepts into original artistic expressions that reflect an underground, graffiti-inspired style.
Her work includes custom fashions, canvas artwork, logos, digital art, album covers, murals, short films, animated visuals, and other custom art products. What sets VandalStyle apart is its commitment to originality. Each piece is created exclusively for the client and is never duplicated or resold.
For Stewart, creativity is not simply a career path; it is a passion deeply rooted in who she is. She believes her artistic talent is part of her bloodline and something that naturally lives within her. Through her work, she strives to create pieces that are meaningful, unique, and true to the individual vision of each client.
Stewart also values collaboration with other entrepreneurs, especially women who are original, passionate, and comfortable standing in their own identity. She believes there is power in creating something meaningful with others and in remaining authentic in a world where following trends is often encouraged.
Looking ahead, Stewart’s future goals include developing a cartoon show, having her artwork displayed in galleries, and creating merchandise for retail stores. She hopes to build a legacy that can be passed down through generations while remaining true to its creative foundation. Her vision is to keep VandalStyle future-focused, original, and ahead of its time.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Tenae R. Stewart
Tenae R. Stewart is the owner and artist behind VandalStyle, a creative brand specializing in custom, graffiti-inspired artwork, fashion, merchandise, and digital design. Through VandalStyle, Stewart transforms everyday concepts into original artistic expressions that reflect an underground, graffiti-inspired style.
Her work includes custom fashions, canvas artwork, logos, digital art, album covers, murals, short films, animated visuals, and other custom art products. What sets VandalStyle apart is its commitment to originality. Each piece is created exclusively for the client and is never duplicated or resold.
For Stewart, creativity is not simply a career path; it is a passion deeply rooted in who she is. She believes her artistic talent is part of her bloodline and something that naturally lives within her. Through her work, she strives to create pieces that are meaningful, unique, and true to the individual vision of each client.
Stewart also values collaboration with other entrepreneurs, especially women who are original, passionate, and comfortable standing in their own identity. She believes there is power in creating something meaningful with others and in remaining authentic in a world where following trends is often encouraged.
Looking ahead, Stewart’s future goals include developing a cartoon show, having her artwork displayed in galleries, and creating merchandise for retail stores. She hopes to build a legacy that can be passed down through generations while remaining true to its creative foundation. Her vision is to keep VandalStyle future-focused, original, and ahead of its time.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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