Marjorie L. Puzak Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
McKees Rocks, PA, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marjorie L. Puzak of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the oil, gas, energy, and solar industries. Marjorie L. Puzak will be included in summer issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Marjorie L. Puzak
Marjorie L. Puzak is a sales representative and territory account manager with EquipmentShare, where she supports the construction industry through her work in the oil and gas sector. Her areas of focus include fleet management, logistics, and technology rental, helping customers access the equipment and resources needed to operate more efficiently.
EquipmentShare is a nationwide construction technology company that combines smart jobsite technology with equipment rental, retail, and service offerings. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, the company has grown to more than 350 locations across the United States and employs over 8,000 team members. EquipmentShare helps contractors improve visibility, reduce downtime, and increase productivity.
Puzak attended Penn State University. She also received a certificate of completion in management skills for new managers from the American Management Association. She is involved with Energy Leader Network.
In her free time, Marjorie enjoys horseback riding, reading, walking, traveling, cooking, and family activities.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Marjorie L. Puzak
Marjorie L. Puzak is a sales representative and territory account manager with EquipmentShare, where she supports the construction industry through her work in the oil and gas sector. Her areas of focus include fleet management, logistics, and technology rental, helping customers access the equipment and resources needed to operate more efficiently.
EquipmentShare is a nationwide construction technology company that combines smart jobsite technology with equipment rental, retail, and service offerings. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, the company has grown to more than 350 locations across the United States and employs over 8,000 team members. EquipmentShare helps contractors improve visibility, reduce downtime, and increase productivity.
Puzak attended Penn State University. She also received a certificate of completion in management skills for new managers from the American Management Association. She is involved with Energy Leader Network.
In her free time, Marjorie enjoys horseback riding, reading, walking, traveling, cooking, and family activities.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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