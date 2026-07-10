Wendi Seichter Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Kaukauna, WI, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wendi Seichter of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of manufacturing. Seichter will be included in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Wendi Seichter
Wendi Seichter is a plant financial analyst with Reynolds Consumer Products, where she supports the Hefty Storage & Organization business unit. In her role, she provides ongoing financial support and analysis to plant controllers across multiple locations, helping drive consistency in reporting and standardization of processes. She also leads weekly plant reviews with plant managers and leadership to improve financial visibility and support operational decisions.
Seichter’s work includes month-end and year-end close activities, account reconciliations, budgeting support, inventory and fixed asset cycle counts, and coordination with Internal Audit for plant-level controls and compliance. She brings a strong background in financial analysis, corporate compliance, internal controls, general ledger reconciliation, tax preparation, and accounting process improvement. She is also experienced with GAAP, SOX, cash basis accounting, SAP ERP, S/4Hana, QuickBooks, and paperless accounting systems.
Prior to joining Reynolds Consumer Products, Seichter held accounting, tax, and advisory roles with KerberRose, Heling & Associates CPAs, LLC, Wendi L. Seichter LLC, Badger Plug Company, Winch Advisory Services, Robert Welch University, and Clifton Gunderson, LLP. Throughout her career, she has provided accounting oversight, prepared individual and corporate tax returns, reconciled financial statements, managed compliance filings, supported nonprofit and business clients, and helped organizations improve financial processes and reporting accuracy.
Reynolds Consumer Products provides household products used for food preparation, cooking, cleanup, storage, and waste management. Its brands include Reynolds®, Hefty®, Presto®, Geosystems®, Fresh-Lock®, Alcan®, and Diamond®. The company’s product lines include aluminum foil, parchment paper, plastic wrap, oven bags, slow cooker liners, waste bags, slider bags, plates, and cups.
Seichter holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she graduated magna cum laude with honors. She studied abroad at the HEAO International Business School in Arnhem, the Netherlands. She is also a Certified Public Accountant in Wisconsin.
In her spare time, Wendi enjoys spending time with her three children, running, weightlifting, reading the Bible, and volunteering.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Wendi Seichter
Wendi Seichter is a plant financial analyst with Reynolds Consumer Products, where she supports the Hefty Storage & Organization business unit. In her role, she provides ongoing financial support and analysis to plant controllers across multiple locations, helping drive consistency in reporting and standardization of processes. She also leads weekly plant reviews with plant managers and leadership to improve financial visibility and support operational decisions.
Seichter’s work includes month-end and year-end close activities, account reconciliations, budgeting support, inventory and fixed asset cycle counts, and coordination with Internal Audit for plant-level controls and compliance. She brings a strong background in financial analysis, corporate compliance, internal controls, general ledger reconciliation, tax preparation, and accounting process improvement. She is also experienced with GAAP, SOX, cash basis accounting, SAP ERP, S/4Hana, QuickBooks, and paperless accounting systems.
Prior to joining Reynolds Consumer Products, Seichter held accounting, tax, and advisory roles with KerberRose, Heling & Associates CPAs, LLC, Wendi L. Seichter LLC, Badger Plug Company, Winch Advisory Services, Robert Welch University, and Clifton Gunderson, LLP. Throughout her career, she has provided accounting oversight, prepared individual and corporate tax returns, reconciled financial statements, managed compliance filings, supported nonprofit and business clients, and helped organizations improve financial processes and reporting accuracy.
Reynolds Consumer Products provides household products used for food preparation, cooking, cleanup, storage, and waste management. Its brands include Reynolds®, Hefty®, Presto®, Geosystems®, Fresh-Lock®, Alcan®, and Diamond®. The company’s product lines include aluminum foil, parchment paper, plastic wrap, oven bags, slow cooker liners, waste bags, slider bags, plates, and cups.
Seichter holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she graduated magna cum laude with honors. She studied abroad at the HEAO International Business School in Arnhem, the Netherlands. She is also a Certified Public Accountant in Wisconsin.
In her spare time, Wendi enjoys spending time with her three children, running, weightlifting, reading the Bible, and volunteering.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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