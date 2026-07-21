Recent Release, "Two Brothers and The Wicked Wife," from Audiobook Network Author Dennis Bourdeau, Unveils a Harrowing True Story of Violence, Mystery, and Justice
Davenport, IA, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dennis Bourdeau has completed a new audiobook that chronicles his extraordinary journey from a carefree childhood filled with music and sports to a nightmare of unexplained attacks and relentless threats. When his beloved older brother Duke married Sonia and moved to California, Dennis had no way of knowing that darkness would soon infiltrate his world. At fourteen, a gunshot wound marked the beginning of years of terror—random assaults from unknown assailants, death threats that came without warning, and a suffocating fear that isolated him from those he loved most.
Drawing from his lived experience, Bourdeau brings candid authenticity to this account. His first audiobook represents a courageous decision to share the intimate details of survival against overwhelming odds. Living in his childhood home in Davenport, Iowa, he reflects on decades spent searching for explanations while protecting his family from the chaos that surrounded him. The author's determination to uncover the truth behind his suffering infuses every chapter with genuine emotion and urgency.
"Two Brothers and The Wicked Wife" unravels the shocking circumstances that kept listeners on edge throughout his tortured past. As the mystery gradually unfolds, audiences discover the chilling connection between a cold-blooded murder and the black widow responsible for the devastation that consumed his life. This gripping narrative explores themes of brotherly devotion, the price of protecting loved ones, and the transformative power of finally understanding the inexplicable terror that defined twenty years of his existence. Listeners will witness how one man's quest for truth became his path to liberation.
"I was encouraged by many people to share my story, and I finally realized that my experience, as difficult as it has been, might help others who face their own unexplained struggles," said Bourdeau.
Published by Audiobook Network, audiobook delivers an unforgettable account of resilience against seemingly insurmountable adversity. This profoundly revelatory narrative will resonate with listeners seeking stories of authentic human endurance.
Listeners who wish to experience this pulse-pounding audiobook can purchase "Two Brothers and The Wicked Wife" at Audible, iTunes, and Amazon.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
About Audiobook Network:
Audiobook Network is a full-service audiobook publishing company that produces and distributes audiobooks worldwide. With the audiobook industry growing at an unprecedented rate, Audiobook Network helps authors reach millions of listeners through major platforms including Audible, iTunes, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.audiobooknetwork.com.
Drawing from his lived experience, Bourdeau brings candid authenticity to this account. His first audiobook represents a courageous decision to share the intimate details of survival against overwhelming odds. Living in his childhood home in Davenport, Iowa, he reflects on decades spent searching for explanations while protecting his family from the chaos that surrounded him. The author's determination to uncover the truth behind his suffering infuses every chapter with genuine emotion and urgency.
"Two Brothers and The Wicked Wife" unravels the shocking circumstances that kept listeners on edge throughout his tortured past. As the mystery gradually unfolds, audiences discover the chilling connection between a cold-blooded murder and the black widow responsible for the devastation that consumed his life. This gripping narrative explores themes of brotherly devotion, the price of protecting loved ones, and the transformative power of finally understanding the inexplicable terror that defined twenty years of his existence. Listeners will witness how one man's quest for truth became his path to liberation.
"I was encouraged by many people to share my story, and I finally realized that my experience, as difficult as it has been, might help others who face their own unexplained struggles," said Bourdeau.
Published by Audiobook Network, audiobook delivers an unforgettable account of resilience against seemingly insurmountable adversity. This profoundly revelatory narrative will resonate with listeners seeking stories of authentic human endurance.
Listeners who wish to experience this pulse-pounding audiobook can purchase "Two Brothers and The Wicked Wife" at Audible, iTunes, and Amazon.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
About Audiobook Network:
Audiobook Network is a full-service audiobook publishing company that produces and distributes audiobooks worldwide. With the audiobook industry growing at an unprecedented rate, Audiobook Network helps authors reach millions of listeners through major platforms including Audible, iTunes, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.audiobooknetwork.com.
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Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
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