My Flexy Launches on Walmart Marketplace, Bringing Clean Beauty and Sleep Essentials to Millions
My Flexy, the beauty and sleep wellness brand known for its clean-conscious self-care essentials like face tape, overnight collagen face masks, tallow lip balm and more announces the launch of its products on Walmart Marketplace.
Danville, CA, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- My Flexy, the beauty and sleep wellness brand known for its clean-conscious self-care essentials, is excited to announce the launch of its products on Walmart Marketplace. Customers nationwide can now shop a selection of My Flexy's bestselling beauty and wellness products directly on Walmart.com.
Founded on the belief that self-care should be simple, effective, and free from unnecessary ingredients, My Flexy has quickly gained a loyal following for its innovative products designed to support healthier sleep, radiant skin, and flexible wellness routines.
The Walmart Marketplace launch includes several customer favorites, including:
• Triple-Active Under-Eye Gel Masks
• Bio-Collagen Overnight Face Mask
• Sunless Tanner made with Organic Ingredients
• Compostable Face Towels
• Organic Tallow Lip Balm
• Hydrocolloid & Salicylic Acid Pimple Patches
• Cotton-Based Face Tape
"My Flexy was created to make elevated self-care more accessible," said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder of My Flexy. “We believe self-care should be flexible, approachable, and fit seamlessly into everyday life. Launching on Walmart Marketplace allows us to reach even more people who are looking for affordable, clean products that support their beauty and wellness routines.”
My Flexy products are always formulated with clean-conscious, carefully-selected ingredients free from parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances and other unnecessary additives. The brand is committed to ingredient transparency and creating products that support wellness from the inside out.
The launch on Walmart Marketplace marks an important milestone in My Flexy's continued growth as the brand expands its retail presence and introduces its clean beauty and wellness solutions to new customers across the country.
Founded on the belief that self-care should be simple, effective, and free from unnecessary ingredients, My Flexy has quickly gained a loyal following for its innovative products designed to support healthier sleep, radiant skin, and flexible wellness routines.
The Walmart Marketplace launch includes several customer favorites, including:
• Triple-Active Under-Eye Gel Masks
• Bio-Collagen Overnight Face Mask
• Sunless Tanner made with Organic Ingredients
• Compostable Face Towels
• Organic Tallow Lip Balm
• Hydrocolloid & Salicylic Acid Pimple Patches
• Cotton-Based Face Tape
"My Flexy was created to make elevated self-care more accessible," said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder of My Flexy. “We believe self-care should be flexible, approachable, and fit seamlessly into everyday life. Launching on Walmart Marketplace allows us to reach even more people who are looking for affordable, clean products that support their beauty and wellness routines.”
My Flexy products are always formulated with clean-conscious, carefully-selected ingredients free from parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances and other unnecessary additives. The brand is committed to ingredient transparency and creating products that support wellness from the inside out.
The launch on Walmart Marketplace marks an important milestone in My Flexy's continued growth as the brand expands its retail presence and introduces its clean beauty and wellness solutions to new customers across the country.
Contact
My FlexyContact
Thea Blum
(925) 272-9775
myflexy.com
Thea Blum
(925) 272-9775
myflexy.com
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