Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Selects Charles L. Cooper as an Influential Business Professional for Two Consecutive Years
Greeley, CO, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been selected as an Influential Business Professional of the Year 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. This is the second year in a row he has received this honor for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance and retirement planning.
About Charles L. Cooper
Charles L. Cooper heads The Masters Financial Group, a nationwide firm that provides retirement solutions, tax-efficient investing, and insurance strategies tailored for individuals with significant assets, seasoned professionals, business leaders, and retirees. Over his 40-year career, Cooper has developed a reputation for honesty and a strong commitment to quality service, delivering consistent, long-term financial guidance to his clients. With offices in Greeley, Colorado and Grandville, Michigan, the firm is known for its expertise in both investment and insurance services.
Cooper is a member of the Million-Dollar Round Table (MDRT), an organization that represents a global standard of excellence in life insurance sales and client service. He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA®). Cooper conducts seminars focused on estate and investment planning and contributes articles to his local newspaper.
Trusted by both clients and peers, Cooper has received widespread recognition within the industry. As a member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide he has received previous honors including an American Achievement Honoree and a Lifetime Achievement Award. He was named Professional of the Year in 2024, 2025, and 2026 and also recognized as an Honored Member.
In college Cooper worked as a railroad brakeman with Grand Trunk Railroad. He earned degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology from Michigan State University and began his career in law enforcement. In 1983, he left his position with the Greeley Police Department to pursue a career in financial planning.
Chuck is active in his local community through church involvement and volunteer work with various charities. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, fishing, working on cars and motorcycles, and is an avid sports fan.
For more information visit: Home | The Masters Financial Group, Inc.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Charles L. Cooper
Charles L. Cooper heads The Masters Financial Group, a nationwide firm that provides retirement solutions, tax-efficient investing, and insurance strategies tailored for individuals with significant assets, seasoned professionals, business leaders, and retirees. Over his 40-year career, Cooper has developed a reputation for honesty and a strong commitment to quality service, delivering consistent, long-term financial guidance to his clients. With offices in Greeley, Colorado and Grandville, Michigan, the firm is known for its expertise in both investment and insurance services.
Cooper is a member of the Million-Dollar Round Table (MDRT), an organization that represents a global standard of excellence in life insurance sales and client service. He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA®). Cooper conducts seminars focused on estate and investment planning and contributes articles to his local newspaper.
Trusted by both clients and peers, Cooper has received widespread recognition within the industry. As a member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide he has received previous honors including an American Achievement Honoree and a Lifetime Achievement Award. He was named Professional of the Year in 2024, 2025, and 2026 and also recognized as an Honored Member.
In college Cooper worked as a railroad brakeman with Grand Trunk Railroad. He earned degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology from Michigan State University and began his career in law enforcement. In 1983, he left his position with the Greeley Police Department to pursue a career in financial planning.
Chuck is active in his local community through church involvement and volunteer work with various charities. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, fishing, working on cars and motorcycles, and is an avid sports fan.
For more information visit: Home | The Masters Financial Group, Inc.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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