StylePointe Nouvelle - A Fashion & Dance Experience
StylePointe tells the story behind the designer collection, through dance.
New York, NY, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Creative Performances Presents - StylePointe Nouvelle
The Only Fashion Show Collaborating with Dance Choreographers During New York Fashion Week
Choreographers & Dance Companies: Dance Visions NY, DoubleTakeDance, Katie Binder, Leighann Kowalsky, Michelle Thompson, Taylor Gordon
Fashion Designers: Featured Headliner: Merlette NYC, and
Anelore Atelier, Auguste DuBois, DU.URE, Katya Bolanos, Shiki Gu
"...New York City Ballet has its fashion gala; now Dixon Place, the eclectic Lower East Side theater, hosts StylePointe, a fashion-and-dance runway experience." -Gia Kourlas, The New York Times
General Public Event: Saturday September 12 at 4:30 PM and 7:30 PM
Dixon Place Theater, 161A Chrystie Street (between Delancey & Rivington)
Tickets: $VIP $60 in advance; $65 at the door;
Orchestra $45 in advance; $50 at the door
Mezz: $30 in advance; $35 at the door
Reservations: https://dixonplace.org/performances/stylepointe-nouvelle/
To learn more about the Fashion Designers: https://stylepointe.net/designers-2026-fashion-show/
To learn more about the Dance Companies: https://stylepointe.net/dance-companies-2026-fashion-show/
Press Preview: Tuesday September 8 at 7:30 PM - Free Press Only admission, with credentials.
Running Time: approximately 60 minutes
Creative Performances is proud to present the 7th presentation of StylePointe, bringing together two of New York City's most vibrant institutions, Fashion & Dance, a platform joining both emerging and established fashion designers to showcase their collections in collaboration with professional dance choreographers held during New York Fashion Week. StylePointe tells the story behind the designers' collections through dance. And, this year, they are adding a special performance arts element with artist Max, before and after the show.
Host for the evening is Matt Roper - https://stylepointe.net/host-presenter-2026/
Performance Art artist: Max Sandhu - https://stylepointe.net/performance-art-artist-2026/
StylePointe producer Sangeeta Yesley and co-curator Mariana Leung have invited designers with complete collections to submit work samples for this unique showcase. A series of stunning fashion collections are selected with diverse backgrounds and are paired with choreographers representing various dance styles. The dancemakers then create unique dance vignettes and exceptional dancers showcase each of the fashion collections.
This glamorous performance will take place on a runway-to-cat-walk and a floor-to-dance. The Dixon Place lounge will open early for a Special Cocktail Hour. VIP patrons will be assigned exclusive seating and receive special product samples from sponsors.
Stylepointe website: https://stylepointe.net/
Creative Performances' mission is to provide an opportunity for dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in NYC. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects to explore relationships between dance and other art forms. Creative Performances is a 501(C)3 approved non-profit organization.
Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance, and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.
"This project is made possible in part with funds from "Creative Engagement," a regrant program supported by the funding agencies: The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) in partnership with the City Council and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor & the New York State Legislature and administered by LMCC."
The Only Fashion Show Collaborating with Dance Choreographers During New York Fashion Week
Choreographers & Dance Companies: Dance Visions NY, DoubleTakeDance, Katie Binder, Leighann Kowalsky, Michelle Thompson, Taylor Gordon
Fashion Designers: Featured Headliner: Merlette NYC, and
Anelore Atelier, Auguste DuBois, DU.URE, Katya Bolanos, Shiki Gu
"...New York City Ballet has its fashion gala; now Dixon Place, the eclectic Lower East Side theater, hosts StylePointe, a fashion-and-dance runway experience." -Gia Kourlas, The New York Times
General Public Event: Saturday September 12 at 4:30 PM and 7:30 PM
Dixon Place Theater, 161A Chrystie Street (between Delancey & Rivington)
Tickets: $VIP $60 in advance; $65 at the door;
Orchestra $45 in advance; $50 at the door
Mezz: $30 in advance; $35 at the door
Reservations: https://dixonplace.org/performances/stylepointe-nouvelle/
To learn more about the Fashion Designers: https://stylepointe.net/designers-2026-fashion-show/
To learn more about the Dance Companies: https://stylepointe.net/dance-companies-2026-fashion-show/
Press Preview: Tuesday September 8 at 7:30 PM - Free Press Only admission, with credentials.
Running Time: approximately 60 minutes
Creative Performances is proud to present the 7th presentation of StylePointe, bringing together two of New York City's most vibrant institutions, Fashion & Dance, a platform joining both emerging and established fashion designers to showcase their collections in collaboration with professional dance choreographers held during New York Fashion Week. StylePointe tells the story behind the designers' collections through dance. And, this year, they are adding a special performance arts element with artist Max, before and after the show.
Host for the evening is Matt Roper - https://stylepointe.net/host-presenter-2026/
Performance Art artist: Max Sandhu - https://stylepointe.net/performance-art-artist-2026/
StylePointe producer Sangeeta Yesley and co-curator Mariana Leung have invited designers with complete collections to submit work samples for this unique showcase. A series of stunning fashion collections are selected with diverse backgrounds and are paired with choreographers representing various dance styles. The dancemakers then create unique dance vignettes and exceptional dancers showcase each of the fashion collections.
This glamorous performance will take place on a runway-to-cat-walk and a floor-to-dance. The Dixon Place lounge will open early for a Special Cocktail Hour. VIP patrons will be assigned exclusive seating and receive special product samples from sponsors.
Stylepointe website: https://stylepointe.net/
Creative Performances' mission is to provide an opportunity for dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in NYC. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects to explore relationships between dance and other art forms. Creative Performances is a 501(C)3 approved non-profit organization.
Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance, and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.
"This project is made possible in part with funds from "Creative Engagement," a regrant program supported by the funding agencies: The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) in partnership with the City Council and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor & the New York State Legislature and administered by LMCC."
Contact
Creative PerformancesContact
Sangeeta Yesley
212-518-8508
www.creativeperformances.com
Sangeeta Yesley
212-518-8508
www.creativeperformances.com
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