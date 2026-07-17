As Consumers Demand Better-for-You Beverages, OFTN Launches a New Generation of Functional Cocktail Mixers
Consumers are increasingly seeking beverages that align with healthier lifestyles, and that shift is extending beyond energy drinks and sparkling waters. While cocktail culture remains as popular as ever, today's drinkers are looking for cleaner ingredients, less sugar, and products that better fit their wellness goals.
Saint Petersburg, FL, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- OFTN, a new beverage company based in St. Petersburg, Florida, today announced the launch of its line of functional cocktail and mocktail mixers that combine premium flavor with electrolytes, B vitamins, and low sugar.
As consumers continue seeking better ingredients across every beverage category, OFTN (out for the night) was created to bring that same innovation to cocktail mixers. While energy drinks, hydration beverages, sparkling waters, and coffee have evolved with functional ingredients and lower sugar options, traditional cocktail mixers have largely remained unchanged.
"We kept asking ourselves why every beverage category had evolved except cocktail mixers," said Tyler Horvath, CEO of OFTN. "Consumers can buy cleaner energy drinks, healthier sodas, and premium hydration products, but most cocktail mixers are still loaded with sugar. We saw an opportunity to create something that better reflects how people want to enjoy a drink today."
OFTN launches with three signature flavors including Pineapple Mimosa, Watermelon Margarita, and Yuzu Ginger Mule. Each single serve stick pack is designed to mix with water to create a premium mocktail or can be combined with a favorite spirit to create a cocktail.
Each serving contains approximately 20 calories, 2 to 4 grams of sugar, electrolytes, and B vitamins, providing consumers with a lighter alternative to traditional cocktail mixers without sacrificing taste.
"We are not trying to change whether people drink alcohol," Horvath said. "We are changing what they mix with it. People have become much more intentional about the ingredients they consume, and we believe social drinking should evolve alongside the rest of the beverage industry."
OFTN products are made with natural flavors and are gluten free. The convenient single serve format is designed for entertaining, travel, brunches, beach days, tailgates, vacations, and everyday social occasions.
"The future of beverage innovation is giving consumers better choices," Horvath said. "Whether someone is making a cocktail or enjoying a mocktail, they deserve products with ingredients they can feel good about. Our mission is to modernize one of the beverage industry's most overlooked categories."
The company is launching through www.drinkoftn.com and plans to expand across ecommerce and additional retail channels as the brand grows.
"Our goal is to build a nationally recognized beverage brand from St. Petersburg," Horvath said. "We are excited to introduce OFTN and help redefine what consumers expect from a cocktail mixer."
OFTN is a St. Petersburg, Florida based beverage company creating premium cocktail and mocktail mixers with electrolytes, B vitamins, low sugar, and natural flavors. Designed for modern consumers who value both flavor and better ingredients, OFTN is bringing innovation to the cocktail mixer category through convenient single serve products that make it easy to enjoy cocktails or mocktails. Learn more at www.drinkoftn.com.
As consumers continue seeking better ingredients across every beverage category, OFTN (out for the night) was created to bring that same innovation to cocktail mixers. While energy drinks, hydration beverages, sparkling waters, and coffee have evolved with functional ingredients and lower sugar options, traditional cocktail mixers have largely remained unchanged.
"We kept asking ourselves why every beverage category had evolved except cocktail mixers," said Tyler Horvath, CEO of OFTN. "Consumers can buy cleaner energy drinks, healthier sodas, and premium hydration products, but most cocktail mixers are still loaded with sugar. We saw an opportunity to create something that better reflects how people want to enjoy a drink today."
OFTN launches with three signature flavors including Pineapple Mimosa, Watermelon Margarita, and Yuzu Ginger Mule. Each single serve stick pack is designed to mix with water to create a premium mocktail or can be combined with a favorite spirit to create a cocktail.
Each serving contains approximately 20 calories, 2 to 4 grams of sugar, electrolytes, and B vitamins, providing consumers with a lighter alternative to traditional cocktail mixers without sacrificing taste.
"We are not trying to change whether people drink alcohol," Horvath said. "We are changing what they mix with it. People have become much more intentional about the ingredients they consume, and we believe social drinking should evolve alongside the rest of the beverage industry."
OFTN products are made with natural flavors and are gluten free. The convenient single serve format is designed for entertaining, travel, brunches, beach days, tailgates, vacations, and everyday social occasions.
"The future of beverage innovation is giving consumers better choices," Horvath said. "Whether someone is making a cocktail or enjoying a mocktail, they deserve products with ingredients they can feel good about. Our mission is to modernize one of the beverage industry's most overlooked categories."
The company is launching through www.drinkoftn.com and plans to expand across ecommerce and additional retail channels as the brand grows.
"Our goal is to build a nationally recognized beverage brand from St. Petersburg," Horvath said. "We are excited to introduce OFTN and help redefine what consumers expect from a cocktail mixer."
OFTN is a St. Petersburg, Florida based beverage company creating premium cocktail and mocktail mixers with electrolytes, B vitamins, low sugar, and natural flavors. Designed for modern consumers who value both flavor and better ingredients, OFTN is bringing innovation to the cocktail mixer category through convenient single serve products that make it easy to enjoy cocktails or mocktails. Learn more at www.drinkoftn.com.
Contact
OFTNContact
Tyler Horvath
813-325-0068
https://drinkoftn.com
@drinkoftn
Tyler Horvath
813-325-0068
https://drinkoftn.com
@drinkoftn
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