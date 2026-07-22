R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Delivers New Construction HVAC Services for Builders
Trusted 53 year provider brings full system design, sizing, and installation to new home builds across West Central Florida.
New Port Richey, FL, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric, a New Port Richey-based home services company with more than 50 years of experience and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, provides new construction HVAC services, giving builders and developers a dedicated partner for heating and cooling system design, sizing, and installation in new residential and commercial construction throughout Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco counties.
Florida's heat and humidity make HVAC one of the most important systems in any new home, and builders are increasingly looking for contractors who can deliver properly sized, energy-efficient systems without slowing down construction timelines. R.J. Kielty's new construction HVAC division is built to meet that need, pairing decades of Tampa Bay experience with licensed technicians who specialize in new-build installation from initial design through final inspection.
R.J. Kielty's new construction HVAC services include:
• HVAC system design and load calculations tailored to Florida's climate and each home's layout.
• Proper equipment sizing to maximize efficiency and comfort.
• Complete ductwork design and installation
• Installation of energy-efficient heating and cooling systems
• Coordination with builders, developers, and general contractors on project timelines.
• Permitting and inspection support to keep projects on schedule.
• Post-installation system testing and airflow balancing.
The company's HVAC technicians work directly with builders from the rough-in stage through final walkthrough, helping ensure that new homes meet Florida building codes while giving homeowners energy-efficient systems built to handle the demands of the Florida climate for years to come.
"A new home is only as comfortable as the HVAC system behind it," said Vice President Tanner Kielty. "Builders need a partner who gets sizing and design right the first time, and homeowners deserve a system that keeps up with Florida's heat and humidity for years to come. That's exactly what our new construction HVAC team delivers."
R.J. Kielty's new construction HVAC services are available to builders and developers throughout Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. R.J. Kielty encourages builders planning upcoming projects to contact the company early in the development process to coordinate scheduling and system design.
About R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric is a New Port Richey-area home services company with more than 50 years of experience serving Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. The company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and provides residential and commercial plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services, including new construction, repair, maintenance, and emergency service. For more information, visit www.rjkielty.com.
Florida's heat and humidity make HVAC one of the most important systems in any new home, and builders are increasingly looking for contractors who can deliver properly sized, energy-efficient systems without slowing down construction timelines. R.J. Kielty's new construction HVAC division is built to meet that need, pairing decades of Tampa Bay experience with licensed technicians who specialize in new-build installation from initial design through final inspection.
R.J. Kielty's new construction HVAC services include:
• HVAC system design and load calculations tailored to Florida's climate and each home's layout.
• Proper equipment sizing to maximize efficiency and comfort.
• Complete ductwork design and installation
• Installation of energy-efficient heating and cooling systems
• Coordination with builders, developers, and general contractors on project timelines.
• Permitting and inspection support to keep projects on schedule.
• Post-installation system testing and airflow balancing.
The company's HVAC technicians work directly with builders from the rough-in stage through final walkthrough, helping ensure that new homes meet Florida building codes while giving homeowners energy-efficient systems built to handle the demands of the Florida climate for years to come.
"A new home is only as comfortable as the HVAC system behind it," said Vice President Tanner Kielty. "Builders need a partner who gets sizing and design right the first time, and homeowners deserve a system that keeps up with Florida's heat and humidity for years to come. That's exactly what our new construction HVAC team delivers."
R.J. Kielty's new construction HVAC services are available to builders and developers throughout Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. R.J. Kielty encourages builders planning upcoming projects to contact the company early in the development process to coordinate scheduling and system design.
About R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric is a New Port Richey-area home services company with more than 50 years of experience serving Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. The company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and provides residential and commercial plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services, including new construction, repair, maintenance, and emergency service. For more information, visit www.rjkielty.com.
Contact
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & ElectricContact
Brooke Hughes
727-494-6345
rjkielty.com
Brooke Hughes
727-494-6345
rjkielty.com
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