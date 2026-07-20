On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable to Host Virtual Media Briefing to Release Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
The NCBCP Black Women's Roundtable will host a Black Women's Equal Pay Day Virtual Media Briefing, in partnership with The Root, to release its 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll findings.
Washington, DC, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Who: Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) and the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP)
What: The NCBCP Black Women's Roundtable will host a Black Women's Equal Pay Day Virtual Media Briefing, in partnership with The Root, to release its 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll findings. The 2026 BWR Power of the Sister Vote Poll is powered by Oxfam America and SEIU.
Where: Virtual: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mOHurIMgSH2dq8khfCdZug
When: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m., EST.
Why: At a time in which 600,000 Black women have been disconnected from the workforce and when affordability is at the center of concerns of millions of Americans, this year’s poll provides critical insights on how Black women are faring in this economy, how things like unequal pay impact their lives, and the degree to which these issues and others are affecting their political decision-making.
Host: Melanie L. Campbell - President & CEO, NCBCP; National Convener, BWR
Moderator: Irene Marion – Head of Special Projects, The Root
Speakers: Katrina Gamble - Pollster, Sojourn Strategies
Avis Jones-DeWeever, Ph.D. - Principal, Nouveaux Strategies
Mikhiela Sherrod, Ph.D. - Director, U.S. Domestic Programs, Oxfam America
Holli Holliday, Esq. - President & CEO, Sisters Lead, Sisters Vote
About the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP)
For 50 years, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation has been a leading advocate for the rights and empowerment of Black and underserved communities. Through its programs and initiatives, NCBCP works to expand civic engagement, strengthen economic opportunity, protect voting rights, and ensure equitable representation at every level of government. For more information on the NCBCP visit www.ncbcp.org
About the Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR)
The Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) is the leadership development, mentoring, intergenerational empowerment, and power-building arm of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP). BWR advances just and equitable public policies that center racial, economic, and gender justice, with a focus on health and wellness, economic security and prosperity, education, and global empowerment as essential pillars of success for Black women and girls.
What: The NCBCP Black Women's Roundtable will host a Black Women's Equal Pay Day Virtual Media Briefing, in partnership with The Root, to release its 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll findings. The 2026 BWR Power of the Sister Vote Poll is powered by Oxfam America and SEIU.
Where: Virtual: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mOHurIMgSH2dq8khfCdZug
When: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m., EST.
Why: At a time in which 600,000 Black women have been disconnected from the workforce and when affordability is at the center of concerns of millions of Americans, this year’s poll provides critical insights on how Black women are faring in this economy, how things like unequal pay impact their lives, and the degree to which these issues and others are affecting their political decision-making.
Host: Melanie L. Campbell - President & CEO, NCBCP; National Convener, BWR
Moderator: Irene Marion – Head of Special Projects, The Root
Speakers: Katrina Gamble - Pollster, Sojourn Strategies
Avis Jones-DeWeever, Ph.D. - Principal, Nouveaux Strategies
Mikhiela Sherrod, Ph.D. - Director, U.S. Domestic Programs, Oxfam America
Holli Holliday, Esq. - President & CEO, Sisters Lead, Sisters Vote
About the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP)
For 50 years, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation has been a leading advocate for the rights and empowerment of Black and underserved communities. Through its programs and initiatives, NCBCP works to expand civic engagement, strengthen economic opportunity, protect voting rights, and ensure equitable representation at every level of government. For more information on the NCBCP visit www.ncbcp.org
About the Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR)
The Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) is the leadership development, mentoring, intergenerational empowerment, and power-building arm of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP). BWR advances just and equitable public policies that center racial, economic, and gender justice, with a focus on health and wellness, economic security and prosperity, education, and global empowerment as essential pillars of success for Black women and girls.
Contact
NCBCPContact
Tyrice Johnson
205-643-4755
NCBCP.org
Tyrice Johnson
205-643-4755
NCBCP.org
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