Cinnamon Rose Pottery Introduces One-of-a-Kind Handcrafted Stoneware Inspired by Art, Nature, and Timeless Design
Artist Brenda Mize is pleased to announce the launch of Cinnamon Rose Pottery on her primitives website, Cinnamon Rose Primitives. Her pottery is a new collection of handcrafted pottery celebrating individuality, artistry, and the beauty found in handmade work.
Manchester, CT, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- After years of creating award-winning handcrafted porcelain dolls cherished by collectors around the world, Brenda began a new creative journey in the spring of 2026, discovering a passion for stoneware pottery. The result is Cinnamon Rose Pottery—a collection of functional and decorative pieces designed to bring warmth, beauty, and character into everyday living.
Each piece is individually handcrafted using a variety of pottery techniques, including hand building, pottery forms, and slip casting. From generous mugs and serving bowls to decorative vessels and seasonal display pieces, every creation reflects Brenda’s love of craftsmanship and attention to detail.
“No two pieces are ever exactly alike,” says Brenda. “The kiln has a wonderful way of adding its own touch to every firing. Combined with layered glazes and handcrafted techniques, each piece develops its own personality and story.”
Unlike mass-produced ceramics, every Cinnamon Rose Pottery creation is truly one of a kind. The interaction of carefully selected glazes produces distinctive variations in color, movement, texture, and depth, ensuring that each finished piece is as unique as the person who brings it home. These natural variations are celebrated as part of the artistic process and are the hallmark of authentic handmade pottery.
The inaugural collection will feature:
· Handcrafted stoneware mugs
· Artisan bowls
· Decorative pottery for seasonal and year-round display
· Limited collections showcasing distinctive glaze combinations
· Future seasonal releases inspired by nature and the changing seasons
Drawing inspiration from New England’s landscapes, gardens, changing seasons, and the comforting traditions of home, Cinnamon Rose Pottery embraces both beauty and function. Each piece is created to be enjoyed daily while also becoming a lasting keepsake that can be treasured for years to come.
Whether enjoyed with a morning cup of coffee, displayed on a shelf, or gifted to someone special, every Cinnamon Rose Pottery creation reflects the timeless appeal of handmade artistry.
The first collections will be available soon through the Cinnamon Rose Primitives website, with new one-of-a-kind pieces added regularly as they emerge from the kiln.
For additional information, upcoming collection announcements, and availability, visit Cinnamon Rose Pottery online at cinnamonroseprimitives.com.
About Brenda Mize
Brenda Mize is an American artisan whose work celebrates handcrafted traditions and timeless design. Known for creating collectible porcelain dolls for collectors around the world, she now brings the same dedication to craftsmanship and artistic expression to stoneware pottery. Through Cinnamon Rose Pottery, Brenda creates one-of-a-kind functional and decorative pieces designed to be used, enjoyed, and treasured for generations.
Media Contact
Brenda Mize
Cinnamon Rose Pottery
Website: cinnamonroseprimitives.com
Email: brenda@cinnamonroseprimitives.com
Each piece is individually handcrafted using a variety of pottery techniques, including hand building, pottery forms, and slip casting. From generous mugs and serving bowls to decorative vessels and seasonal display pieces, every creation reflects Brenda’s love of craftsmanship and attention to detail.
“No two pieces are ever exactly alike,” says Brenda. “The kiln has a wonderful way of adding its own touch to every firing. Combined with layered glazes and handcrafted techniques, each piece develops its own personality and story.”
Unlike mass-produced ceramics, every Cinnamon Rose Pottery creation is truly one of a kind. The interaction of carefully selected glazes produces distinctive variations in color, movement, texture, and depth, ensuring that each finished piece is as unique as the person who brings it home. These natural variations are celebrated as part of the artistic process and are the hallmark of authentic handmade pottery.
The inaugural collection will feature:
· Handcrafted stoneware mugs
· Artisan bowls
· Decorative pottery for seasonal and year-round display
· Limited collections showcasing distinctive glaze combinations
· Future seasonal releases inspired by nature and the changing seasons
Drawing inspiration from New England’s landscapes, gardens, changing seasons, and the comforting traditions of home, Cinnamon Rose Pottery embraces both beauty and function. Each piece is created to be enjoyed daily while also becoming a lasting keepsake that can be treasured for years to come.
Whether enjoyed with a morning cup of coffee, displayed on a shelf, or gifted to someone special, every Cinnamon Rose Pottery creation reflects the timeless appeal of handmade artistry.
The first collections will be available soon through the Cinnamon Rose Primitives website, with new one-of-a-kind pieces added regularly as they emerge from the kiln.
For additional information, upcoming collection announcements, and availability, visit Cinnamon Rose Pottery online at cinnamonroseprimitives.com.
About Brenda Mize
Brenda Mize is an American artisan whose work celebrates handcrafted traditions and timeless design. Known for creating collectible porcelain dolls for collectors around the world, she now brings the same dedication to craftsmanship and artistic expression to stoneware pottery. Through Cinnamon Rose Pottery, Brenda creates one-of-a-kind functional and decorative pieces designed to be used, enjoyed, and treasured for generations.
Media Contact
Brenda Mize
Cinnamon Rose Pottery
Website: cinnamonroseprimitives.com
Email: brenda@cinnamonroseprimitives.com
Contact
Cinnamon Rose PrimitivesContact
Brenda Mize
512-552-0787
cinnamonroseprimitives.com
Brenda Mize
512-552-0787
cinnamonroseprimitives.com
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