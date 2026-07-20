Global Rating Authority Authenticates and Grades Rare 2025 Topps Aaron Judge All Kings 1/1, Creating a Permanent Record for the One-of-One Card

Global Rating Authority has authenticated and graded the rare 2025 Topps Aaron Judge All Kings 1/1, awarding it a GRA 9 Mint. GRA created a permanent certification record documenting the card’s identity, condition, high-resolution imagery, and unique 1/1 status—providing collectors, insurers, and future owners with greater transparency, traceability, and confidence.