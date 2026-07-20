Global Rating Authority Authenticates and Grades Rare 2025 Topps Aaron Judge All Kings 1/1, Creating a Permanent Record for the One-of-One Card
Global Rating Authority has authenticated and graded the rare 2025 Topps Aaron Judge All Kings 1/1, awarding it a GRA 9 Mint. GRA created a permanent certification record documenting the card’s identity, condition, high-resolution imagery, and unique 1/1 status—providing collectors, insurers, and future owners with greater transparency, traceability, and confidence.
Syosset, NY, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Global Rating Authority Grades True 1-of-1 Aaron Judge Card, Advancing a New Standard of Trust and Transparency
GRA delivers more than a grade by creating a documented rating record designed to support collectors, insurers, marketplaces, and the future chain of custody
Global Rating Authority today announced the authentication, rating, and encapsulation of a 2025 Topps All Kings Aaron Judge “King of Hearts” True 1-of-1, an irreplaceable modern baseball card that exists only once.
A card of this significance demands more than a number printed on a label.
It demands a clear record of what the card is, how it was evaluated, why it received its rating, and how its identity can be verified as it moves from one collector to the next. GRA was created to deliver that greater level of accountability.
Not Just a Grade—a Complete Rating
Traditional card grading often ends with a single grade. GRA’s approach is designed to go further.
GRA provides a rating that brings together the card’s identity, condition evaluation, supporting information, certification, and documented history. The goal is to create a more complete and useful record for every card—especially rare, high-value, and irreplaceable collectibles.
The Aaron Judge 1-of-1 received a GRA Mint 9 rating following a comprehensive evaluation of five key areas:
Centering
Corners
Edging
Surface
Print quality
These individual assessments work together to support the card’s final rating and give collectors greater insight into how that conclusion was reached.
“A grade is a number. A rating is the complete story behind that number,” said a representative of Global Rating Authority. “Collectors deserve to understand how the information comes together, particularly when a card is rare, valuable, and impossible to replace.”
A Paper Trail Built for the Modern Collectibles Market
GRA’s model is designed to create a documented paper trail that remains connected to the card through its unique certification record.
Depending on the submission and services selected, that record may bring together:
Card identification and set information
Serial numbering and print-run designation
Condition findings and sub-ratings
Certification and verification data
Images and supporting documentation
Submission and processing records
Encapsulation information
Relevant chain-of-custody documentation
This creates a central record that can help collectors establish exactly what was evaluated and how the final rating was determined.
For a true one-of-one, that documentation is particularly important. There is no comparable second copy against which the card can be checked. The record surrounding the card becomes a critical part of protecting its identity and long-term significance.
Designed With Collectors, Insurance, and Chain of Custody in Mind
High-value collectibles may pass through many hands over their lifetime. A card can move from its original owner to an auction house, dealer, marketplace, insurer, lender, estate, or future collector.
At each stage, confidence depends on reliable information.
GRA’s documented rating system is being developed with that full lifecycle in mind. A verifiable record may help support:
Collector confidence during a purchase or sale
Identification of the exact certified card
Insurance scheduling and claims documentation
Estate and collection inventory management
Marketplace and auction-house due diligence
Provenance and ownership-history records
Chain-of-custody tracking when a card changes hands
A GRA rating is not an appraisal or an insurance policy. It is intended to provide credible documentation about the card’s identity, condition, and certification that collectors and other parties may use as part of their own review processes.
“When a collectible may be worth thousands—or potentially much more—its identity and condition should not depend on a label alone,” the GRA representative added. “The card should have a lasting record that can be verified and understood by everyone who interacts with it.”
Protecting an Irreplaceable Aaron Judge Card
The 2025 Topps All Kings Aaron Judge “King of Hearts” is marked 1/1, confirming that only one example was produced.
The card was assigned GRA certification number 15279269, creating a unique reference through which its certification information can be verified.
For the owner, selecting a grading company for a card of this caliber was not simply a decision about presentation. It was a decision about trust.
There is no replacement if the card is misidentified, mishandled, or insufficiently documented. That responsibility is central to GRA’s mission.
Building the Future Infrastructure of Collectibles
The collectibles market has evolved. Cards are increasingly treated as alternative assets, insured property, estate assets, and globally traded collectibles.
GRA believes grading must evolve with the market.
The company’s vision is to become more than a grading destination. GRA is building a trusted information layer around each certified card—one that connects condition, identity, documentation, verification, and custody into a more complete rating record.
The grading of this Aaron Judge True 1-of-1 represents an important milestone in that effort and a growing vote of confidence from collectors willing to entrust GRA with their most significant cards.
About Global Rating Authority
Global Rating Authority is an independent trading-card authentication and rating company focused on transparency, documentation, security, and collector confidence.
GRA combines detailed condition evaluation, certification, secure encapsulation, and verifiable card records to provide more than a grade. Its mission is to create a trusted rating and documentation standard that supports collectors throughout the complete lifecycle of a collectible.
Website: https://www.globalratingauthority.com
Instagram: @gra_cards
TikTok: @gra_card
Media Contact:
Global Rating Authority
Rick Rosa
Relationship Development
Rick@Globalratingauthority.com
GRA delivers more than a grade by creating a documented rating record designed to support collectors, insurers, marketplaces, and the future chain of custody
Global Rating Authority today announced the authentication, rating, and encapsulation of a 2025 Topps All Kings Aaron Judge “King of Hearts” True 1-of-1, an irreplaceable modern baseball card that exists only once.
A card of this significance demands more than a number printed on a label.
It demands a clear record of what the card is, how it was evaluated, why it received its rating, and how its identity can be verified as it moves from one collector to the next. GRA was created to deliver that greater level of accountability.
Not Just a Grade—a Complete Rating
Traditional card grading often ends with a single grade. GRA’s approach is designed to go further.
GRA provides a rating that brings together the card’s identity, condition evaluation, supporting information, certification, and documented history. The goal is to create a more complete and useful record for every card—especially rare, high-value, and irreplaceable collectibles.
The Aaron Judge 1-of-1 received a GRA Mint 9 rating following a comprehensive evaluation of five key areas:
Centering
Corners
Edging
Surface
Print quality
These individual assessments work together to support the card’s final rating and give collectors greater insight into how that conclusion was reached.
“A grade is a number. A rating is the complete story behind that number,” said a representative of Global Rating Authority. “Collectors deserve to understand how the information comes together, particularly when a card is rare, valuable, and impossible to replace.”
A Paper Trail Built for the Modern Collectibles Market
GRA’s model is designed to create a documented paper trail that remains connected to the card through its unique certification record.
Depending on the submission and services selected, that record may bring together:
Card identification and set information
Serial numbering and print-run designation
Condition findings and sub-ratings
Certification and verification data
Images and supporting documentation
Submission and processing records
Encapsulation information
Relevant chain-of-custody documentation
This creates a central record that can help collectors establish exactly what was evaluated and how the final rating was determined.
For a true one-of-one, that documentation is particularly important. There is no comparable second copy against which the card can be checked. The record surrounding the card becomes a critical part of protecting its identity and long-term significance.
Designed With Collectors, Insurance, and Chain of Custody in Mind
High-value collectibles may pass through many hands over their lifetime. A card can move from its original owner to an auction house, dealer, marketplace, insurer, lender, estate, or future collector.
At each stage, confidence depends on reliable information.
GRA’s documented rating system is being developed with that full lifecycle in mind. A verifiable record may help support:
Collector confidence during a purchase or sale
Identification of the exact certified card
Insurance scheduling and claims documentation
Estate and collection inventory management
Marketplace and auction-house due diligence
Provenance and ownership-history records
Chain-of-custody tracking when a card changes hands
A GRA rating is not an appraisal or an insurance policy. It is intended to provide credible documentation about the card’s identity, condition, and certification that collectors and other parties may use as part of their own review processes.
“When a collectible may be worth thousands—or potentially much more—its identity and condition should not depend on a label alone,” the GRA representative added. “The card should have a lasting record that can be verified and understood by everyone who interacts with it.”
Protecting an Irreplaceable Aaron Judge Card
The 2025 Topps All Kings Aaron Judge “King of Hearts” is marked 1/1, confirming that only one example was produced.
The card was assigned GRA certification number 15279269, creating a unique reference through which its certification information can be verified.
For the owner, selecting a grading company for a card of this caliber was not simply a decision about presentation. It was a decision about trust.
There is no replacement if the card is misidentified, mishandled, or insufficiently documented. That responsibility is central to GRA’s mission.
Building the Future Infrastructure of Collectibles
The collectibles market has evolved. Cards are increasingly treated as alternative assets, insured property, estate assets, and globally traded collectibles.
GRA believes grading must evolve with the market.
The company’s vision is to become more than a grading destination. GRA is building a trusted information layer around each certified card—one that connects condition, identity, documentation, verification, and custody into a more complete rating record.
The grading of this Aaron Judge True 1-of-1 represents an important milestone in that effort and a growing vote of confidence from collectors willing to entrust GRA with their most significant cards.
About Global Rating Authority
Global Rating Authority is an independent trading-card authentication and rating company focused on transparency, documentation, security, and collector confidence.
GRA combines detailed condition evaluation, certification, secure encapsulation, and verifiable card records to provide more than a grade. Its mission is to create a trusted rating and documentation standard that supports collectors throughout the complete lifecycle of a collectible.
Website: https://www.globalratingauthority.com
Instagram: @gra_cards
TikTok: @gra_card
Media Contact:
Global Rating Authority
Rick Rosa
Relationship Development
Rick@Globalratingauthority.com
Contact
Global Rating AuthorityContact
Rick Rosa
(516) 986-8407
https://www.globalratingauthority.com
Rick Rosa
(516) 986-8407
https://www.globalratingauthority.com
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