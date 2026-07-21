Salt Security Introduces the Industry's Largest Policy Library for Agentic AI Governance

Salt Security's Policy Hub has reached 100 pre-built policies, creating the industry's first app store for agentic security governance. The milestone gives enterprise security teams an immediately deployable library covering APIs, MCP servers, agent permissions, authentication and compliance — with 61 policies activating automatically on day one and 12+ purpose-built for agentic AI. Eight compliance frameworks included.