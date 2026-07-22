Murder House Venue Opportunity in Tampa for ScareFest 2026 - The Haunt Has Chosen the Tampa Firefighters Museum as Its Charity of Choice
Murder House Asks the Question: "Should the Haunt Drop 30k Tampa Bay?" Since its inception, the Haunted Attraction Est. 2013 has always had purpose and meaning. Fundraising for a local charity each Halloween is the "Mission Statement." The Scaremaster found a Prime Location near Tampa Airport for 2026 and is set to fundraise for the Tampa Fire Fighters Museum. Support from Community Leaders & City Officials is Vital for Tampa's Only Chance at an "Adults Only" Haunted Attraction.
Tampa, FL, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The ScareMaster, President of Murder House Asks the Question: "Should the Haunt Drop 30K Tampa Bay?"
The Haunted Attraction, established in 2013, has always had purpose and meaning since its inception, raising funds for a local charity each Halloween. This year, the ScareMaster found a Prime Location near Tampa Airport... Murder House intends to operate and raise funds for the Tampa Firefighters Museum. Support from Community Leaders & City Officials is Vital for Tampa's Only Chance at a capable "Adults Only" Haunted Attraction.
After years of searching for a Location capable of supporting the Vision of a World-Class Haunted Attraction, Murder House has found a suitable opportunity:
The proposed Haunt Venue in Tampa, Florida, represents what could become the strongest proof of concept in the Attraction's History. For years, Murder House has faced a recurring challenge: locating a Facility that satisfies the stringent Requirements of the Florida Fire Prevention Code for a General Admission Amusement Assembly while also providing the Space and Infrastructure necessary to Safely welcome thousands of Guests in a Season.
According to the ScareMaster, nearly every Building Toured over the years has fallen short of meeting the Necessary Requirements.
"This has never been about simply finding an empty warehouse," the ScareMaster said. "It's about finding a Venue where we can build the experience the right way, with Safety leading every decision we make. The words are Posted up on the Haunts Website that Safety is the primary concern at Murder House."
While this Venue presents a Tremendous Opportunity, Timing remains a Huge Challenge...
Building a Large-Scale Haunted Attraction is a Months-Long process requiring careful coordination with the Land Development Office, City Officials, and Fire Marshals. This amount of Red Tape and Bureaucracy is astounding; however, Murder House's the ScareMaster sees the regulations as necessary and worth the efforts to ensure the Safety of All Operating Haunts. It’s the City’s support, with Proper Communication coming from Official Representatives of Hillsborough County, that Murder House deserve because the Haunt is a customer of these departments in Tampa. Time Constraints and Deadlines can be overcome, but the Permitting Process, Attraction Construction, Life Safety Plan Reviews, and Fire Marshal Inspections are all essential components of producing a Special Event that meets the Standards of Murder House and the State of Florida, there is no compromise on these items.
"Normally, this process begins in early July," The ScareMaster explained. "We need Adequate Time to Construct the entire Murder House Maze, Implement our Life Safety Plan, Complete Fire Marshal Safety Inspections, Hire Staff / Security Personnel, and ensure every aspect of the Attraction is Ready for Guests. Murder House cuts No Corners. Safety has always been—and always will be—the Haunts Highest Priority."
Murder House's Release to the Press, thus notifying Local Community Leaders, will help Demonstrate that there is strong demand for a High-Quality, Adult-Themed Haunted Attraction in the Tampa Bay Area. The ScareMasters is coming forward to Hype Horror Communities. Public Support could help Highlight to Local Official Representatives, Property Owners, and Stakeholders that Tampa is ready for a Professionally Produced Adult Haunt. A Seasonal Attraction capable of becoming a Signature Halloween Destination for the Region. Ultimately, Murder House is Adult Horror Entertainment...
Murder House envisions an experience unlike any other—one that combines
Cinematic Storytelling, Immersive Environments, and carefully designed Scares while maintaining the Highest Standards of Life-Safety and Operational Excellence.
The ScareMaster says, "Murder House is Creating the Safest, most Immersive Haunted Attraction possible. If the Community Stands behind this Vision, Murder House believes that Tampa can become Home to an Experience the entire Tri-County area will Never Forget...
For Updates, Announcements, and Future Developments, follow Murder House as the search for its Permanent Home Continues...
Media Contact
Murder House, Tampa, Florida
Website: https://www.murderhousetampa.com
The ScareMaster of Murder House
Tampa's Scariest Haunt
Charity: Tampa Firefighter's Museum
murderhousetampa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Slender-Man-X-Murder-House-is-a-Horror-Universe.pdf
The Haunted Attraction, established in 2013, has always had purpose and meaning since its inception, raising funds for a local charity each Halloween. This year, the ScareMaster found a Prime Location near Tampa Airport... Murder House intends to operate and raise funds for the Tampa Firefighters Museum. Support from Community Leaders & City Officials is Vital for Tampa's Only Chance at a capable "Adults Only" Haunted Attraction.
After years of searching for a Location capable of supporting the Vision of a World-Class Haunted Attraction, Murder House has found a suitable opportunity:
The proposed Haunt Venue in Tampa, Florida, represents what could become the strongest proof of concept in the Attraction's History. For years, Murder House has faced a recurring challenge: locating a Facility that satisfies the stringent Requirements of the Florida Fire Prevention Code for a General Admission Amusement Assembly while also providing the Space and Infrastructure necessary to Safely welcome thousands of Guests in a Season.
According to the ScareMaster, nearly every Building Toured over the years has fallen short of meeting the Necessary Requirements.
"This has never been about simply finding an empty warehouse," the ScareMaster said. "It's about finding a Venue where we can build the experience the right way, with Safety leading every decision we make. The words are Posted up on the Haunts Website that Safety is the primary concern at Murder House."
While this Venue presents a Tremendous Opportunity, Timing remains a Huge Challenge...
Building a Large-Scale Haunted Attraction is a Months-Long process requiring careful coordination with the Land Development Office, City Officials, and Fire Marshals. This amount of Red Tape and Bureaucracy is astounding; however, Murder House's the ScareMaster sees the regulations as necessary and worth the efforts to ensure the Safety of All Operating Haunts. It’s the City’s support, with Proper Communication coming from Official Representatives of Hillsborough County, that Murder House deserve because the Haunt is a customer of these departments in Tampa. Time Constraints and Deadlines can be overcome, but the Permitting Process, Attraction Construction, Life Safety Plan Reviews, and Fire Marshal Inspections are all essential components of producing a Special Event that meets the Standards of Murder House and the State of Florida, there is no compromise on these items.
"Normally, this process begins in early July," The ScareMaster explained. "We need Adequate Time to Construct the entire Murder House Maze, Implement our Life Safety Plan, Complete Fire Marshal Safety Inspections, Hire Staff / Security Personnel, and ensure every aspect of the Attraction is Ready for Guests. Murder House cuts No Corners. Safety has always been—and always will be—the Haunts Highest Priority."
Murder House's Release to the Press, thus notifying Local Community Leaders, will help Demonstrate that there is strong demand for a High-Quality, Adult-Themed Haunted Attraction in the Tampa Bay Area. The ScareMasters is coming forward to Hype Horror Communities. Public Support could help Highlight to Local Official Representatives, Property Owners, and Stakeholders that Tampa is ready for a Professionally Produced Adult Haunt. A Seasonal Attraction capable of becoming a Signature Halloween Destination for the Region. Ultimately, Murder House is Adult Horror Entertainment...
Murder House envisions an experience unlike any other—one that combines
Cinematic Storytelling, Immersive Environments, and carefully designed Scares while maintaining the Highest Standards of Life-Safety and Operational Excellence.
The ScareMaster says, "Murder House is Creating the Safest, most Immersive Haunted Attraction possible. If the Community Stands behind this Vision, Murder House believes that Tampa can become Home to an Experience the entire Tri-County area will Never Forget...
For Updates, Announcements, and Future Developments, follow Murder House as the search for its Permanent Home Continues...
Media Contact
Murder House, Tampa, Florida
Website: https://www.murderhousetampa.com
The ScareMaster of Murder House
Tampa's Scariest Haunt
Charity: Tampa Firefighter's Museum
murderhousetampa.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Slender-Man-X-Murder-House-is-a-Horror-Universe.pdf
Contact
Murder House LLCContact
The Scaremaster
813-997-8066
www.murderhousetampa.com
The Scaremaster
813-997-8066
www.murderhousetampa.com
Multimedia
Slendman Writes Murder House Article
Slenderman writes an article about his experiences at Murder House.
Murder House Venue Article
The Scaremaster writes an article highlighting Murder House's Need for community leaders' support.
Categories