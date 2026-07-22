Murder House Venue Opportunity in Tampa for ScareFest 2026 - The Haunt Has Chosen the Tampa Firefighters Museum as Its Charity of Choice

Murder House Asks the Question: "Should the Haunt Drop 30k Tampa Bay?" Since its inception, the Haunted Attraction Est. 2013 has always had purpose and meaning. Fundraising for a local charity each Halloween is the "Mission Statement." The Scaremaster found a Prime Location near Tampa Airport for 2026 and is set to fundraise for the Tampa Fire Fighters Museum. Support from Community Leaders & City Officials is Vital for Tampa's Only Chance at an "Adults Only" Haunted Attraction.