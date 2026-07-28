Recent Release, "Forget Me Not" from Audiobook Network Author Lois Jean Lee, Follows Dana Allison Tessier's Transformative Journey of Surrender to Divine Guidance
New York, NY, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lois Jean Lee has completed a new audiobook, "Forget Me Not," which chronicles the compelling story of Dana Allison Tessier, a woman in her thirties struggling with professional disappointment and the grief of losing her beloved Aunt Meg. When her steadfast best friend Amy reminds Dana of the promise to "let go and let God," Dana takes a courageous leap of faith: quitting her job, selling her home, and embarking on a spiritual odyssey to discover where divine providence is leading her. The narrative begins at a modest truck stop where chance encounters set the stage for an unforeseen adventure across villages and towns.
Drawing from thirty-two years as a registered nurse, Lois Jean Lee brings authentic depth to her storytelling, infusing her work with the wisdom gained from a life filled with bold pursuits and meaningful accomplishments. Her passion for writing emerged in childhood, when she spent summers crafting stories by hand, long before the digital age. This dedication to her craft, combined with her experience pursuing dreams—from becoming the first woman firefighter at her local volunteer fire company to purchasing her first home—lends credibility and heart to Dana's journey of self-discovery.
In "Forget Me Not," listeners will uncover profound themes of faith, resilience, and belonging as Dana navigates setbacks and divine signs pointing her toward an unexpected destination. The stakes intensify as she questions whether she's found her true place or if God is calling her elsewhere. Through her struggles and spiritual awakening, listeners will discover that purpose sometimes arrives through surrender, and that life's greatest blessings often emerge from our willingness to trust in something greater than ourselves.
"I wanted to capture the essence of what it means to truly listen to God's calling," said the author. "Dana's journey reflects my own belief that when we release control and open our hearts, we find ourselves exactly where we're meant to be."
Published by Audiobook Network, Lois Jean Lee's spiritually resonant audiobook offers listeners a contemplative escape and an affirming message about faith's transformative power. This heartfelt narrative will inspire audiences to examine their own paths and consider the possibilities that unfold when they surrender to a higher purpose.
Listeners who wish to experience this thought-provoking audiobook can purchase "Forget Me Not" at Audible, iTunes, and Amazon.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
About Audiobook Network:
Audiobook Network is a full-service audiobook publishing company that produces and distributes audiobooks worldwide. With the audiobook industry growing at an unprecedented rate, Audiobook Network helps authors reach millions of listeners through major platforms including Audible, iTunes, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.audiobooknetwork.com.
Drawing from thirty-two years as a registered nurse, Lois Jean Lee brings authentic depth to her storytelling, infusing her work with the wisdom gained from a life filled with bold pursuits and meaningful accomplishments. Her passion for writing emerged in childhood, when she spent summers crafting stories by hand, long before the digital age. This dedication to her craft, combined with her experience pursuing dreams—from becoming the first woman firefighter at her local volunteer fire company to purchasing her first home—lends credibility and heart to Dana's journey of self-discovery.
In "Forget Me Not," listeners will uncover profound themes of faith, resilience, and belonging as Dana navigates setbacks and divine signs pointing her toward an unexpected destination. The stakes intensify as she questions whether she's found her true place or if God is calling her elsewhere. Through her struggles and spiritual awakening, listeners will discover that purpose sometimes arrives through surrender, and that life's greatest blessings often emerge from our willingness to trust in something greater than ourselves.
"I wanted to capture the essence of what it means to truly listen to God's calling," said the author. "Dana's journey reflects my own belief that when we release control and open our hearts, we find ourselves exactly where we're meant to be."
Published by Audiobook Network, Lois Jean Lee's spiritually resonant audiobook offers listeners a contemplative escape and an affirming message about faith's transformative power. This heartfelt narrative will inspire audiences to examine their own paths and consider the possibilities that unfold when they surrender to a higher purpose.
Listeners who wish to experience this thought-provoking audiobook can purchase "Forget Me Not" at Audible, iTunes, and Amazon.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
About Audiobook Network:
Audiobook Network is a full-service audiobook publishing company that produces and distributes audiobooks worldwide. With the audiobook industry growing at an unprecedented rate, Audiobook Network helps authors reach millions of listeners through major platforms including Audible, iTunes, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.audiobooknetwork.com.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories