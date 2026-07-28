LAVANILA Helped Pioneer Skin-First Fragrance — Now the Industry is Catching Up
As demand for clean fragrance reaches new heights, LAVANILA introduces a discovery set featuring the iconic vanilla collection that helped shape the category nearly two decades ago.
New York, NY, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Long before ingredient transparency became a consumer expectation, before skin-first fragrance entered the cultural conversation, and before vanilla became fragrance's most sought-after note, LAVANILA was building a different vision for fragrance. Founded in 2006 as the first natural fragrance brand launched at Sephora, LAVANILA challenged industry convention with a simple belief: fragrance could be luxurious, high-performing, and better for your skin at the same time.
At a time when fragrance was defined by potency and prestige positioning, LAVANILA introduced The World’s First Healthy Fragrance—an innovative approach centered on skin-conscious ingredients, vitamin-rich botanicals, and authentic scents designed for everyday wear. Nearly two decades later, the industry caught up.
"When we launched LAVANILA, nobody was talking about ingredient transparency, skin compatibility, or what was actually in fragrance," says Danielle Raynor, Founder of LAVANILA. “Today's consumer is looking for a more thoughtful approach to fragrance—one that prioritizes both performance and well-being. That's the standard we set out to create over 20 years ago."
According to LAVANILA's recently released 2026 Healthy Fragrance Report, the following shifts are fundamentally changing the way consumers evaluate fragrance:
· 34.7% of adults report a sensitivity to traditional fragrance
· 62% of consumers say ingredient transparency influences beauty purchasing decisions
· 54% actively avoid certain ingredients in personal care products
· Younger consumers increasingly prefer softer, more intimate fragrances designed for daily wear
· Clean fragrance is one of the fastest-growing categories in beauty
Over the past two decades, LAVANILA has sold more than 3 million fragrances while helping redefine vanilla through a modern lens—clean yet elevated, comforting yet sophisticated. Long before vanilla became fragrance's dominant trend, LAVANILA built an entire brand around its enduring appeal—helping transform vanilla from a simple fragrance note into a category obsession.
To celebrate its legacy and the continued rise of skin-first fragrance, LAVANILA is introducing The Healthy Fragrance Mini Spray Set—an accessible way to discover the brand's best-selling scents. Created for discovery, layering and personalization, this set includes five unique feel-good experiences:
• Pure Vanilla — The fragrance that started it all. Warm Madagascar vanilla wrapped in soft heliotrope and rich tonka bean. Timeless, sensual, and comforting.
• Vanilla Grapefruit — Sparkling grapefruit layered with lime, cedarwood, and creamy Madagascar vanilla for a bright and uplifting fragrance experience.
• Vanilla Coconut — Creamy coconut and Tahitian tiare flower blend with Madagascar vanilla for a warm, sun-drenched escape.
• Vanilla Lavender — Fresh Spanish lavender softened by violet leaf and creamy Madagascar vanilla creates a calming, comforting and floral skin scent.
• Vanilla Sugarcane — Sugared warmth meets creamy Madagascar vanilla in a playful, addictive fragrance that celebrates vanilla's sweeter side.
The Healthy Fragrance Mini Spray Set launched June 15 for $28 on LAVANILA.com and July 6 on Amazon.
About LAVANILA
LAVANILA is a pioneer in clean, healthy beauty, creating luxurious products made with skin-friendly ingredients and thoughtfully crafted fragrances designed for everyday wear. Rooted in the belief that high performance beauty should feel good on your skin, LAVANILA continues to redefine the beauty category through a better-for-you, thoughtful approach.
For media inquiries, please contact lavanila@tractenberg.com.
At a time when fragrance was defined by potency and prestige positioning, LAVANILA introduced The World’s First Healthy Fragrance—an innovative approach centered on skin-conscious ingredients, vitamin-rich botanicals, and authentic scents designed for everyday wear. Nearly two decades later, the industry caught up.
"When we launched LAVANILA, nobody was talking about ingredient transparency, skin compatibility, or what was actually in fragrance," says Danielle Raynor, Founder of LAVANILA. “Today's consumer is looking for a more thoughtful approach to fragrance—one that prioritizes both performance and well-being. That's the standard we set out to create over 20 years ago."
According to LAVANILA's recently released 2026 Healthy Fragrance Report, the following shifts are fundamentally changing the way consumers evaluate fragrance:
· 34.7% of adults report a sensitivity to traditional fragrance
· 62% of consumers say ingredient transparency influences beauty purchasing decisions
· 54% actively avoid certain ingredients in personal care products
· Younger consumers increasingly prefer softer, more intimate fragrances designed for daily wear
· Clean fragrance is one of the fastest-growing categories in beauty
Over the past two decades, LAVANILA has sold more than 3 million fragrances while helping redefine vanilla through a modern lens—clean yet elevated, comforting yet sophisticated. Long before vanilla became fragrance's dominant trend, LAVANILA built an entire brand around its enduring appeal—helping transform vanilla from a simple fragrance note into a category obsession.
To celebrate its legacy and the continued rise of skin-first fragrance, LAVANILA is introducing The Healthy Fragrance Mini Spray Set—an accessible way to discover the brand's best-selling scents. Created for discovery, layering and personalization, this set includes five unique feel-good experiences:
• Pure Vanilla — The fragrance that started it all. Warm Madagascar vanilla wrapped in soft heliotrope and rich tonka bean. Timeless, sensual, and comforting.
• Vanilla Grapefruit — Sparkling grapefruit layered with lime, cedarwood, and creamy Madagascar vanilla for a bright and uplifting fragrance experience.
• Vanilla Coconut — Creamy coconut and Tahitian tiare flower blend with Madagascar vanilla for a warm, sun-drenched escape.
• Vanilla Lavender — Fresh Spanish lavender softened by violet leaf and creamy Madagascar vanilla creates a calming, comforting and floral skin scent.
• Vanilla Sugarcane — Sugared warmth meets creamy Madagascar vanilla in a playful, addictive fragrance that celebrates vanilla's sweeter side.
The Healthy Fragrance Mini Spray Set launched June 15 for $28 on LAVANILA.com and July 6 on Amazon.
About LAVANILA
LAVANILA is a pioneer in clean, healthy beauty, creating luxurious products made with skin-friendly ingredients and thoughtfully crafted fragrances designed for everyday wear. Rooted in the belief that high performance beauty should feel good on your skin, LAVANILA continues to redefine the beauty category through a better-for-you, thoughtful approach.
For media inquiries, please contact lavanila@tractenberg.com.
Contact
LavanilaContact
Lindsay Schoeffler
856-874-6166
https://www.lavanila.com
Please contact:
lschoeffler@tractenberg.com
Lindsay Schoeffler
856-874-6166
https://www.lavanila.com
Please contact:
lschoeffler@tractenberg.com
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