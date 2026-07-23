Reliant Rehabilitation Named One of TIME’s America’s Best Private Companies 2026
Reliant Rehabilitation was named No. 120 on TIME and Statista's America’s Best Private Companies 2026 list, recognizing excellence in Employee Satisfaction and Company Impact. The honor reflects Reliant’s commitment to investing in its people, fostering an exceptional workplace culture, and delivering innovative, evidence-based rehabilitation services that improve outcomes for provider partners, residents, and the communities it serves.
Plano, TX, July 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- time.com/article/2026/07/08/americas-best-private-companies-2026/
Reliant Rehabilitation is proud to announce it has been recognized by TIME and Statista as one of America’s Best Private Companies 2026, earning the No. 120 ranking among private companies nationwide.
The annual ranking recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in two key areas: Employee Satisfaction and Company Impact. The award is based on comprehensive research conducted by TIME and Statista, evaluating employee surveys collected over the past three years, along with an independent assessment of each company’s broader societal impact.
Employee Satisfaction was measured through verified employee feedback across several workplace dimensions, including company image, work environment, working conditions, compensation, equality, and the likelihood of recommending their employer. Company Impact was evaluated using The Upright Project’s Net Impact Model, which measures the positive contributions organizations make across society, knowledge, health, and the environment.
“This recognition is a reflection of our incredible team members, whose passion, dedication, and commitment to excellence make Reliant Rehabilitation a truly exceptional organization,” said Norman Abdallah, Chief Executive Officer of Reliant Rehabilitation. “Every day, our teams make a meaningful difference in the lives of the residents, patients, clients, and communities we serve. Being recognized by TIME and Statista reinforces our belief that investing in our people is fundamental to delivering outstanding care and lasting impact.”
With more than two decades of experience serving skilled nursing, senior living, and long-term care providers, Reliant Rehabilitation has built a reputation for clinical excellence, innovation, and partnership. The company continues to invest in team member development, leadership growth, technology, and evidence-based clinical programs that support exceptional outcomes for residents while helping provider partners navigate an evolving healthcare landscape.
“This recognition validates the culture we’ve worked hard to build,” said Jodi Taylor, Chief People Officer. “Our success begins with creating an environment where team members feel supported, empowered, and inspired to do their best work. When our people thrive, the communities and residents we serve benefit as well.”
The recognition also underscores Reliant’s ongoing commitment to creating meaningful career opportunities for rehabilitation professionals and healthcare leaders across the country. Through comprehensive onboarding, continuing education, leadership development, flexible career pathways, and a collaborative culture, Reliant strives to provide an environment where team members can grow professionally while making a lasting difference in the lives of others.
As Reliant Rehabilitation continues to expand its partnerships and services nationwide, the company remains focused on its mission of delivering exceptional rehabilitation services while fostering a workplace culture built on values of collaboration, accountability, respect, and excellence.
About Reliant Rehabilitation
Reliant Rehabilitation is a leading provider of comprehensive rehabilitation services, partnering with skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and other healthcare providers nationwide. Through innovative clinical programs, evidence-based care, and a collaborative partnership approach, Reliant Rehabilitation helps providers improve resident outcomes, optimize operational performance, and enhance quality of life. The organization is committed to empowering clinicians, advancing rehabilitation practices, and delivering exceptional care experiences for the communities it serves.
Chief Development and Branding Officer
Reliant Rehabilitation
877-889-5188
Reliant-rehab.com
Reliant Rehabilitation is proud to announce it has been recognized by TIME and Statista as one of America’s Best Private Companies 2026, earning the No. 120 ranking among private companies nationwide.
The annual ranking recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in two key areas: Employee Satisfaction and Company Impact. The award is based on comprehensive research conducted by TIME and Statista, evaluating employee surveys collected over the past three years, along with an independent assessment of each company’s broader societal impact.
Employee Satisfaction was measured through verified employee feedback across several workplace dimensions, including company image, work environment, working conditions, compensation, equality, and the likelihood of recommending their employer. Company Impact was evaluated using The Upright Project’s Net Impact Model, which measures the positive contributions organizations make across society, knowledge, health, and the environment.
“This recognition is a reflection of our incredible team members, whose passion, dedication, and commitment to excellence make Reliant Rehabilitation a truly exceptional organization,” said Norman Abdallah, Chief Executive Officer of Reliant Rehabilitation. “Every day, our teams make a meaningful difference in the lives of the residents, patients, clients, and communities we serve. Being recognized by TIME and Statista reinforces our belief that investing in our people is fundamental to delivering outstanding care and lasting impact.”
With more than two decades of experience serving skilled nursing, senior living, and long-term care providers, Reliant Rehabilitation has built a reputation for clinical excellence, innovation, and partnership. The company continues to invest in team member development, leadership growth, technology, and evidence-based clinical programs that support exceptional outcomes for residents while helping provider partners navigate an evolving healthcare landscape.
“This recognition validates the culture we’ve worked hard to build,” said Jodi Taylor, Chief People Officer. “Our success begins with creating an environment where team members feel supported, empowered, and inspired to do their best work. When our people thrive, the communities and residents we serve benefit as well.”
The recognition also underscores Reliant’s ongoing commitment to creating meaningful career opportunities for rehabilitation professionals and healthcare leaders across the country. Through comprehensive onboarding, continuing education, leadership development, flexible career pathways, and a collaborative culture, Reliant strives to provide an environment where team members can grow professionally while making a lasting difference in the lives of others.
As Reliant Rehabilitation continues to expand its partnerships and services nationwide, the company remains focused on its mission of delivering exceptional rehabilitation services while fostering a workplace culture built on values of collaboration, accountability, respect, and excellence.
About Reliant Rehabilitation
Reliant Rehabilitation is a leading provider of comprehensive rehabilitation services, partnering with skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and other healthcare providers nationwide. Through innovative clinical programs, evidence-based care, and a collaborative partnership approach, Reliant Rehabilitation helps providers improve resident outcomes, optimize operational performance, and enhance quality of life. The organization is committed to empowering clinicians, advancing rehabilitation practices, and delivering exceptional care experiences for the communities it serves.
Chief Development and Branding Officer
Reliant Rehabilitation
877-889-5188
Reliant-rehab.com
Contact
Reliant RehabilitationContact
Stephanie Parks
877-889-5188
reliant-rehab.com
Stephanie Parks
877-889-5188
reliant-rehab.com
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