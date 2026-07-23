Reliant Rehabilitation Named One of TIME’s America’s Best Private Companies 2026

Reliant Rehabilitation was named No. 120 on TIME and Statista's America’s Best Private Companies 2026 list, recognizing excellence in Employee Satisfaction and Company Impact. The honor reflects Reliant’s commitment to investing in its people, fostering an exceptional workplace culture, and delivering innovative, evidence-based rehabilitation services that improve outcomes for provider partners, residents, and the communities it serves.