Robby Roadsteamer Releases Political Satire Music Video "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane"
Known as "The Protest Giraffe," musical comedian and performance artist Robby Roadsteamer combines hip-hop, parody and political satire in a new video directed by filmmaker Dale "Rage" Resteghini.
New York, NY, July 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- There are comedians who tell jokes. There are musicians who write protest songs. Then there is Robby Roadsteamer—the artist who walks into politically charged public spaces dressed as a six-foot giraffe.
Whether performing at political rallies, demonstrations or other public events, Roadsteamer has become known for combining comedy, music and political commentary in unexpected settings. His stage is not limited to a nightclub or recording studio. It is often the public space around him.
Roadsteamer has released the music video for "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane," an original work blending hip-hop, parody, improvisation, political satire and performance art. The video is now available online through his official channels.
With more than 331,000 Instagram followers and 158,000 YouTube subscribers, Roadsteamer has developed a substantial online audience, and his videos have collectively generated millions of views across social media.
Roadsteamer's approach combines musical parody with politically charged hip-hop, live performance and real-world events. His songs do not simply comment on current events; his public performances frequently unfold alongside them.
His appearances have received coverage from outlets including The Boston Globe, WBUR and TMZ. His work exists somewhere between musical comedy, political theater, street performance and viral content creation.
Roadsteamer has embraced an approach that could be described as "fighting absurdity with greater absurdity."
Instead of shouting over political division, he sings through it.
Instead of confronting crowds with speeches, he confronts them with hooks.
Instead of relying on traditional forms of activism, he uses humor, music and performance.
That unconventional approach has helped establish "The Protest Giraffe" as a recognizable online persona.
Directed by filmmaker Dale "Rage" Resteghini, the music video for "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane" places Roadsteamer aboard a private jet for a high-energy production featuring provocative lyrics, political satire and theatrical visuals. The release follows his album, Live From Alligator Alcatraz, and continues his signature combination of music, spectacle and political commentary.
Whether audiences see him as a comedian, activist, rapper, provocateur or performance artist, Roadsteamer has developed a style that crosses several forms of entertainment.
In an age when online audiences respond to authenticity, unpredictability and originality, Roadsteamer is not simply reacting to viral moments. He is creating performances intended to become part of the conversation.
As America continues wrestling with politics, culture and identity, the man inside the giraffe suit is doing more than trying to make people laugh. He is also asking them to look at familiar events from a different perspective.
About Robby Roadsteamer
Robby Roadsteamer is a Massachusetts-born musical comedian, hip-hop satirist and performance artist known as "The Protest Giraffe." Through original music, parody, live performance and political satire, he transforms real-world events into entertainment that crosses comedy, activism and performance art. His work has generated millions of views across social platforms and attracted national media attention.
Artist Website: Robby Roadsteamer | The Protesting Giraffe, Singer & Comedian
Whether performing at political rallies, demonstrations or other public events, Roadsteamer has become known for combining comedy, music and political commentary in unexpected settings. His stage is not limited to a nightclub or recording studio. It is often the public space around him.
Roadsteamer has released the music video for "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane," an original work blending hip-hop, parody, improvisation, political satire and performance art. The video is now available online through his official channels.
With more than 331,000 Instagram followers and 158,000 YouTube subscribers, Roadsteamer has developed a substantial online audience, and his videos have collectively generated millions of views across social media.
Roadsteamer's approach combines musical parody with politically charged hip-hop, live performance and real-world events. His songs do not simply comment on current events; his public performances frequently unfold alongside them.
His appearances have received coverage from outlets including The Boston Globe, WBUR and TMZ. His work exists somewhere between musical comedy, political theater, street performance and viral content creation.
Roadsteamer has embraced an approach that could be described as "fighting absurdity with greater absurdity."
Instead of shouting over political division, he sings through it.
Instead of confronting crowds with speeches, he confronts them with hooks.
Instead of relying on traditional forms of activism, he uses humor, music and performance.
That unconventional approach has helped establish "The Protest Giraffe" as a recognizable online persona.
Directed by filmmaker Dale "Rage" Resteghini, the music video for "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane" places Roadsteamer aboard a private jet for a high-energy production featuring provocative lyrics, political satire and theatrical visuals. The release follows his album, Live From Alligator Alcatraz, and continues his signature combination of music, spectacle and political commentary.
Whether audiences see him as a comedian, activist, rapper, provocateur or performance artist, Roadsteamer has developed a style that crosses several forms of entertainment.
In an age when online audiences respond to authenticity, unpredictability and originality, Roadsteamer is not simply reacting to viral moments. He is creating performances intended to become part of the conversation.
As America continues wrestling with politics, culture and identity, the man inside the giraffe suit is doing more than trying to make people laugh. He is also asking them to look at familiar events from a different perspective.
About Robby Roadsteamer
Robby Roadsteamer is a Massachusetts-born musical comedian, hip-hop satirist and performance artist known as "The Protest Giraffe." Through original music, parody, live performance and political satire, he transforms real-world events into entertainment that crosses comedy, activism and performance art. His work has generated millions of views across social platforms and attracted national media attention.
Artist Website: Robby Roadsteamer | The Protesting Giraffe, Singer & Comedian
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Robby Roadsteamer
310-219-6557
Robby Roadsteamer
310-219-6557
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