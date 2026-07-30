A Journey Across an Ocean Becomes a Journey Within in Sarah Johnson-Taylor’s Powerful Debut Novel
Sarah Johnson-Taylor’s debut novel, “Three White Horses,” is a moving story of love, resilience, and self-discovery. What begins as a romance between a young woman from South Carolina and an Irish traveler evolves into a powerful journey of courage after an unexpected cancer diagnosis changes everything. Inspired by the author’s own experience, this emotionally compelling novel reminds readers that true strength comes from within.
Greenville, SC, July 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- What begins as a whirlwind romance soon becomes something far more profound in “Three White Horses,” the emotionally resonant debut novel by Sarah Johnson-Taylor. Blending romance, women’s fiction, and inspirational contemporary fiction, the novel explores the unexpected ways life’s greatest hardships can reveal our deepest strength.
Julia Phillips leaves Greenville, South Carolina, determined to reinvent herself in New York City, hoping distance will quiet the insecurities she’s carried for years. But the city’s relentless pace leaves her wondering if she made the wrong choice. Just as she’s ready to give up, unexpected friendships and a chance encounter with Niall, a charming Irishman, awaken the possibility of a future she never imagined.
When Julia travels alone to Ireland to reconnect with Niall, her adventure takes a devastating turn after an unexpected phone call from her doctor changes everything. Far from home and facing an uncertain future, Julia discovers that the greatest love story isn’t the one she expected—but the one she must build with herself.
At its heart, “Three White Horses” is a moving story about finding the courage to take up space in the world. While the novel begins as an engaging international romance, it gradually reveals itself to be a deeply personal story of resilience, self-worth, and the quiet power of embracing one’s authentic self. Readers who have ever questioned their value, struggled with self-confidence, or faced life’s unexpected challenges will find themselves reflected in Julia’s journey.
The story is especially meaningful for Johnson-Taylor, whose own battle with cancer inspired the novel. Rather than writing a memoir, she transformed elements of her personal experience into fiction, creating a story that speaks to the universal challenges of fear, healing, and discovering inner strength.
In “Three White Horses,” Johnson-Taylor examines themes of self-worth, resilience, and healing, following a woman who comes to understand that her value is not determined by her appearance or by someone else’s love, but by the strength she finds within herself.
A native of the scenic foothills of Greenville, South Carolina, Sarah Johnson-Taylor earned degrees in psychology from Clemson University and dental medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina. She now lives in New England with her husband, two children, and their dog, Hank, while continuing to cherish her South Carolina roots.
“Three White Horses” is published by Heart and Hearth Press and distributed by Bublish, Inc. It is available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
eBook: ISBN 979-8-89989-125-0 | $3.99
Paperback: ISBN 979-8-89989-126-7 | $16.99
Hardcover: ISBN 979-8-89989-130-4 | $29.99
For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, contact Sarah Johnson-Taylor at sarahvtaylor.29@gmail.com.
To learn more about Bublish, Inc. and its publishing and marketing services, visit bublish.com.
Julia Phillips leaves Greenville, South Carolina, determined to reinvent herself in New York City, hoping distance will quiet the insecurities she’s carried for years. But the city’s relentless pace leaves her wondering if she made the wrong choice. Just as she’s ready to give up, unexpected friendships and a chance encounter with Niall, a charming Irishman, awaken the possibility of a future she never imagined.
When Julia travels alone to Ireland to reconnect with Niall, her adventure takes a devastating turn after an unexpected phone call from her doctor changes everything. Far from home and facing an uncertain future, Julia discovers that the greatest love story isn’t the one she expected—but the one she must build with herself.
At its heart, “Three White Horses” is a moving story about finding the courage to take up space in the world. While the novel begins as an engaging international romance, it gradually reveals itself to be a deeply personal story of resilience, self-worth, and the quiet power of embracing one’s authentic self. Readers who have ever questioned their value, struggled with self-confidence, or faced life’s unexpected challenges will find themselves reflected in Julia’s journey.
The story is especially meaningful for Johnson-Taylor, whose own battle with cancer inspired the novel. Rather than writing a memoir, she transformed elements of her personal experience into fiction, creating a story that speaks to the universal challenges of fear, healing, and discovering inner strength.
In “Three White Horses,” Johnson-Taylor examines themes of self-worth, resilience, and healing, following a woman who comes to understand that her value is not determined by her appearance or by someone else’s love, but by the strength she finds within herself.
A native of the scenic foothills of Greenville, South Carolina, Sarah Johnson-Taylor earned degrees in psychology from Clemson University and dental medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina. She now lives in New England with her husband, two children, and their dog, Hank, while continuing to cherish her South Carolina roots.
“Three White Horses” is published by Heart and Hearth Press and distributed by Bublish, Inc. It is available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
eBook: ISBN 979-8-89989-125-0 | $3.99
Paperback: ISBN 979-8-89989-126-7 | $16.99
Hardcover: ISBN 979-8-89989-130-4 | $29.99
For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, contact Sarah Johnson-Taylor at sarahvtaylor.29@gmail.com.
To learn more about Bublish, Inc. and its publishing and marketing services, visit bublish.com.
Contact
BublishContact
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Sarah Johnson-Taylor
sarahvtaylor.29@gmail.com
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Sarah Johnson-Taylor
sarahvtaylor.29@gmail.com
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