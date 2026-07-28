Ontario Ranch, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga Real Estate Market Holds Steady Amid Continued New Construction Growth, Q2 2026
Ward & Thomas Group's Q2 2026 market snapshot shows steady conditions in Ontario, Ontario Ranch, and Rancho Cucamonga, with median home prices between $665K and $785K. New construction from Landsea, Brookfield, Lennar, KB Home, and Richmond American continues to drive growth, alongside new retail at The Ranch at Model Colony. REALTORS® Edward Ward and Steven Thomas, who live in the community, share what it means for local buyers and sellers.
Ontario, CA, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ward & Thomas Group, a local real estate team with Realty ONE Group West, today released its Q2 2026 market snapshot covering Ontario, Ontario Ranch, and Rancho Cucamonga — a report the team plans to publish quarterly to give local buyers, sellers, and homeowners a clear, data-driven picture of their market.
Ontario / Ontario Ranch: The median home sale price in Ontario held at $665,000 over the trailing three months, down slightly (1.5%) year-over-year, with homes selling in a median of 47 days. Sales volume softened modestly compared to last year, reflecting a market that has shifted toward more balanced conditions after several years of rapid price growth.
New construction remains a major driver of activity in Ontario Ranch specifically, with active building from Landsea Homes, Brookfield Residential, Lennar, KB Home, and Richmond American Homes across communities including New Haven, The Resort at Ontario Ranch, and the newly opened Dusa development. Retail growth is keeping pace with residential development — The Ranch at Model Colony, a new shopping center at Ontario Ranch Road and Hamner Avenue, has opened with tenants including Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Burlington, Five Below, Hobby Lobby, and Planet Fitness, along with dining options like Chipotle, McDonald's, and Raising Cane's, with California Fish Grill set to open August 2026. Continued investment in the area — including a recent $7.3 million FAA grant to Ontario International Airport and planned development of a Regional Sports Complex and Grand Park — points to sustained long-term growth for the area.
Rancho Cucamonga: The median home sale price was $785,000, up modestly year-over-year, with homes selling in a median of 49 days and multiple-offer activity still common on well-priced listings. Inventory remains moderate, giving both buyers and sellers reasonably balanced negotiating conditions.
"What we're seeing across all three markets is stability, not a slowdown," said Edward Ward, REALTOR® and co-founder of Ward & Thomas Group. "Buyers have more room to negotiate than they did two years ago, and sellers who price accurately are still getting strong results. We live in this community ourselves, so we're watching these numbers as closely as our clients are."
"New construction is really what's giving Ontario Ranch its energy right now," said Steven Thomas, REALTOR® and co-founder of Ward & Thomas Group. "Between Landsea Homes, Brookfield Residential, Lennar, KB Home, and Richmond American Homes all building here, buyers have more options — and more competition working in their favor — than almost anywhere else in the Inland Empire, and that keeps the whole market moving."
Ward & Thomas Group will continue publishing this market snapshot quarterly to help residents track pricing, inventory, and development trends across Ontario, Ontario Ranch, and Rancho Cucamonga.
About Ward & Thomas Group
Ward & Thomas Group is a REALTOR® team with Realty ONE Group West serving Ontario, Ontario Ranch, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, Eastvale, and Chino Hills, California. Founded by Edward Ward and Steven Thomas, the team specializes in new construction and resale real estate throughout the Inland Empire, with a focus on educating clients every step of the way and delivering the kind of personable, hands-on service that comes from living in the communities they serve.
Connect with Ward & Thomas Group:
WardandThomasGroup.com
facebook.com/WardAndThomasGroup
instagram.com/wardandthomasgroup
twitter.com/WardThomasGrp
tiktok.com/@wardandthomasgroup
youtube.com/@WardandThomasGroup
Edward Ward / DRE# 02073888
Steven Thomas / DRE# 02117549
Ontario / Ontario Ranch: The median home sale price in Ontario held at $665,000 over the trailing three months, down slightly (1.5%) year-over-year, with homes selling in a median of 47 days. Sales volume softened modestly compared to last year, reflecting a market that has shifted toward more balanced conditions after several years of rapid price growth.
New construction remains a major driver of activity in Ontario Ranch specifically, with active building from Landsea Homes, Brookfield Residential, Lennar, KB Home, and Richmond American Homes across communities including New Haven, The Resort at Ontario Ranch, and the newly opened Dusa development. Retail growth is keeping pace with residential development — The Ranch at Model Colony, a new shopping center at Ontario Ranch Road and Hamner Avenue, has opened with tenants including Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Burlington, Five Below, Hobby Lobby, and Planet Fitness, along with dining options like Chipotle, McDonald's, and Raising Cane's, with California Fish Grill set to open August 2026. Continued investment in the area — including a recent $7.3 million FAA grant to Ontario International Airport and planned development of a Regional Sports Complex and Grand Park — points to sustained long-term growth for the area.
Rancho Cucamonga: The median home sale price was $785,000, up modestly year-over-year, with homes selling in a median of 49 days and multiple-offer activity still common on well-priced listings. Inventory remains moderate, giving both buyers and sellers reasonably balanced negotiating conditions.
"What we're seeing across all three markets is stability, not a slowdown," said Edward Ward, REALTOR® and co-founder of Ward & Thomas Group. "Buyers have more room to negotiate than they did two years ago, and sellers who price accurately are still getting strong results. We live in this community ourselves, so we're watching these numbers as closely as our clients are."
"New construction is really what's giving Ontario Ranch its energy right now," said Steven Thomas, REALTOR® and co-founder of Ward & Thomas Group. "Between Landsea Homes, Brookfield Residential, Lennar, KB Home, and Richmond American Homes all building here, buyers have more options — and more competition working in their favor — than almost anywhere else in the Inland Empire, and that keeps the whole market moving."
Ward & Thomas Group will continue publishing this market snapshot quarterly to help residents track pricing, inventory, and development trends across Ontario, Ontario Ranch, and Rancho Cucamonga.
About Ward & Thomas Group
Ward & Thomas Group is a REALTOR® team with Realty ONE Group West serving Ontario, Ontario Ranch, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, Eastvale, and Chino Hills, California. Founded by Edward Ward and Steven Thomas, the team specializes in new construction and resale real estate throughout the Inland Empire, with a focus on educating clients every step of the way and delivering the kind of personable, hands-on service that comes from living in the communities they serve.
Connect with Ward & Thomas Group:
WardandThomasGroup.com
facebook.com/WardAndThomasGroup
instagram.com/wardandthomasgroup
twitter.com/WardThomasGrp
tiktok.com/@wardandthomasgroup
youtube.com/@WardandThomasGroup
Edward Ward / DRE# 02073888
Steven Thomas / DRE# 02117549
Contact
Ward & Thomas GroupContact
Steven Thomas
909-456-5373
wardandthomasgroup.com
Steven Thomas
909-456-5373
wardandthomasgroup.com
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