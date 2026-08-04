Dr. Mildred D. Muhammad Announces the Audiobook Release of "Scared Silent"
Award-winning global keynote speaker, author, and certified domestic violence advocate Dr. Mildred D. Muhammad announces the audiobook release of "Scared Silent," a memoir chronicling the journey of Dr. Muhammad, whom prosecutors ultimately identified as the intended target of her former husband, John Allen Muhammad, the D.C. Sniper. The audiobook offers listeners a greater understanding of the hidden progression of domestic abuse long before the case captured national attention.
Lanham, MD, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- History remembers the headlines. "Scared Silent" remembers the life that existed before them.
Through honest reflection, remarkable insight, and deeply personal storytelling, "Scared Silent" chronicles Dr. Mildred D. Muhammad's journey through domestic abuse, revealing how manipulation, coercion, intimidation, isolation, financial control, and fear gradually transformed an ordinary life into an extraordinary fight for survival. More than a personal account, the memoir is a compelling examination of resilience, motherhood, faith, and the enduring strength required to reclaim one's voice.
Long before her former husband, John Allen Muhammad, became known to the world as the D.C. Sniper, Dr. Muhammad was building a life rooted in faith, family, and the hope of creating a loving home. As the relationship evolved, subtle acts of manipulation gradually developed into an escalating pattern of domestic abuse that remained largely invisible to those outside the home.
Before abducting their three children, John Allen Muhammad made his intentions unmistakably clear, telling Dr. Muhammad, "You have become my enemy, and as my enemy, I will kill you." Those words marked a turning point in an escalating pattern of domestic abuse.
"Scared Silent" follows Dr. Muhammad's journey through the abduction of her three children, months spent living in protective shelter, and the difficult process of rebuilding a life while searching for safety. Rather than focusing solely on the crimes that later made international headlines, the memoir illuminates the untold story that came before them. It reveals the warning signs, missed opportunities, and lasting impact of domestic abuse long before violence became visible to the world.
Years later, prosecutors revealed that Dr. Muhammad was the intended target of a calculated plan that ultimately claimed the lives of innocent people. That revelation transformed public understanding of one of the most widely known criminal cases in American history while affirming the seriousness of the threats documented throughout the memoir.
"Domestic abuse is not physical violence. It is a pattern of behaviors designed to gain power, control, and compliance. My hope is that by sharing my story, readers and listeners will recognize those patterns sooner, understand the importance of early intervention, and know that healing is possible," says Dr. Mildred D. Muhammad.
Originally published as a memoir, "Scared Silent" now reaches a new generation through its audiobook edition, inviting listeners to experience Dr. Muhammad's story in a compelling new format. The message remains as relevant today as when the memoir was first published, offering timely insight into domestic abuse, resilience, and the strength of the human spirit.
Today, Dr. Mildred D. Muhammad is an award-winning global keynote speaker, certified domestic violence advocate, professional and personal development consultant, and internationally recognized educator. Drawing upon lived experience and decades of professional expertise, Dr. Muhammad educates law enforcement, healthcare professionals, victim advocates, educators, military organizations, government agencies, corporations, universities, and communities on recognizing the patterns of domestic abuse before violence occurs.
The audiobook edition of "Scared Silent" is available through Audible, Apple Books, and Amazon.
For speaking engagements, media interviews, and additional information about Dr. Mildred D. Muhammad and "Scared Silent," visit MildredMuhammad.com.
Through honest reflection, remarkable insight, and deeply personal storytelling, "Scared Silent" chronicles Dr. Mildred D. Muhammad's journey through domestic abuse, revealing how manipulation, coercion, intimidation, isolation, financial control, and fear gradually transformed an ordinary life into an extraordinary fight for survival. More than a personal account, the memoir is a compelling examination of resilience, motherhood, faith, and the enduring strength required to reclaim one's voice.
Long before her former husband, John Allen Muhammad, became known to the world as the D.C. Sniper, Dr. Muhammad was building a life rooted in faith, family, and the hope of creating a loving home. As the relationship evolved, subtle acts of manipulation gradually developed into an escalating pattern of domestic abuse that remained largely invisible to those outside the home.
Before abducting their three children, John Allen Muhammad made his intentions unmistakably clear, telling Dr. Muhammad, "You have become my enemy, and as my enemy, I will kill you." Those words marked a turning point in an escalating pattern of domestic abuse.
"Scared Silent" follows Dr. Muhammad's journey through the abduction of her three children, months spent living in protective shelter, and the difficult process of rebuilding a life while searching for safety. Rather than focusing solely on the crimes that later made international headlines, the memoir illuminates the untold story that came before them. It reveals the warning signs, missed opportunities, and lasting impact of domestic abuse long before violence became visible to the world.
Years later, prosecutors revealed that Dr. Muhammad was the intended target of a calculated plan that ultimately claimed the lives of innocent people. That revelation transformed public understanding of one of the most widely known criminal cases in American history while affirming the seriousness of the threats documented throughout the memoir.
"Domestic abuse is not physical violence. It is a pattern of behaviors designed to gain power, control, and compliance. My hope is that by sharing my story, readers and listeners will recognize those patterns sooner, understand the importance of early intervention, and know that healing is possible," says Dr. Mildred D. Muhammad.
Originally published as a memoir, "Scared Silent" now reaches a new generation through its audiobook edition, inviting listeners to experience Dr. Muhammad's story in a compelling new format. The message remains as relevant today as when the memoir was first published, offering timely insight into domestic abuse, resilience, and the strength of the human spirit.
Today, Dr. Mildred D. Muhammad is an award-winning global keynote speaker, certified domestic violence advocate, professional and personal development consultant, and internationally recognized educator. Drawing upon lived experience and decades of professional expertise, Dr. Muhammad educates law enforcement, healthcare professionals, victim advocates, educators, military organizations, government agencies, corporations, universities, and communities on recognizing the patterns of domestic abuse before violence occurs.
The audiobook edition of "Scared Silent" is available through Audible, Apple Books, and Amazon.
For speaking engagements, media interviews, and additional information about Dr. Mildred D. Muhammad and "Scared Silent," visit MildredMuhammad.com.
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