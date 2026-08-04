Dr. Mildred D. Muhammad Announces the Audiobook Release of "Scared Silent"

Award-winning global keynote speaker, author, and certified domestic violence advocate Dr. Mildred D. Muhammad announces the audiobook release of "Scared Silent," a memoir chronicling the journey of Dr. Muhammad, whom prosecutors ultimately identified as the intended target of her former husband, John Allen Muhammad, the D.C. Sniper. The audiobook offers listeners a greater understanding of the hidden progression of domestic abuse long before the case captured national attention.