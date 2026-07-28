Qtonic Quantum Names Milford H. Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has named retired Army Lt. Gen. Milford H. "Beags" Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness. Beagle, who led the Army's doctrine, training, and leader-development enterprise across 11 centers of excellence, will advise institutions on executing decade-long technical transitions. His appointment supports migration efforts driven by federal directives like OMB Memorandum M-26-15.
Miami, FL, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Retired Army three-star who led the service's doctrine, training, and leader-development enterprise joins to advise institutions on executing decade-long technical transitions.
Qtonic Quantum Corp today named Milford H. "Beags" Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness, effective immediately. Beagle spent 35 years in the United States Army and retired in September 2025 as commanding general of the service's lead organization for doctrine, training, and leader development.
Beagle will work with institutions undertaking post-quantum migration, advising their leadership on the organizational side of a transition that will outlast the people who begin it.
Beagle's final assignment was Commanding General of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth and Commandant of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, spanning 11 centers of excellence across six states. He previously commanded the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum and the U.S. Army Training Center at Fort Jackson, and served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He holds a bachelor's degree from South Carolina State University and a master's degree from Kansas State University.
"Post-quantum migration is a decade-long change program that most organizations are treating as a procurement," said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum Corp. "Beags has moved institutions of a hundred thousand people through change on that timescale. That is a different discipline from the cryptography, and it is the one that usually breaks."
"Every large organization already knows how to write the plan," said Beagle. "The hard part is executing something that outlasts the leaders who started it, across people who rotate, against a deadline nobody can move. That is a readiness problem before it is a technology problem."
The appointment follows OMB Memorandum M-26-15, issued June 24, 2026, which sets out a five-phase post-quantum migration running from 2026 to 2035. Enterprises face a transition measured in years rather than quarters.
About Qtonic Quantum Corp
Qtonic Quantum Corp is a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with research and development in Be'er Sheva, Israel, the company is vendor-neutral and is not paid by any vendor to promote its solution. Its platform spans QScout for cryptographic discovery, QStrike for adversarial demonstration, and QSolve for migration advisory, under the principle of evidence before assertion. Post-Quantum Ready, Continuously™.
www.qtonicquantum.com
Qtonic Quantum Corp today named Milford H. "Beags" Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness, effective immediately. Beagle spent 35 years in the United States Army and retired in September 2025 as commanding general of the service's lead organization for doctrine, training, and leader development.
Beagle will work with institutions undertaking post-quantum migration, advising their leadership on the organizational side of a transition that will outlast the people who begin it.
Beagle's final assignment was Commanding General of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth and Commandant of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, spanning 11 centers of excellence across six states. He previously commanded the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum and the U.S. Army Training Center at Fort Jackson, and served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He holds a bachelor's degree from South Carolina State University and a master's degree from Kansas State University.
"Post-quantum migration is a decade-long change program that most organizations are treating as a procurement," said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum Corp. "Beags has moved institutions of a hundred thousand people through change on that timescale. That is a different discipline from the cryptography, and it is the one that usually breaks."
"Every large organization already knows how to write the plan," said Beagle. "The hard part is executing something that outlasts the leaders who started it, across people who rotate, against a deadline nobody can move. That is a readiness problem before it is a technology problem."
The appointment follows OMB Memorandum M-26-15, issued June 24, 2026, which sets out a five-phase post-quantum migration running from 2026 to 2035. Enterprises face a transition measured in years rather than quarters.
About Qtonic Quantum Corp
Qtonic Quantum Corp is a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with research and development in Be'er Sheva, Israel, the company is vendor-neutral and is not paid by any vendor to promote its solution. Its platform spans QScout for cryptographic discovery, QStrike for adversarial demonstration, and QSolve for migration advisory, under the principle of evidence before assertion. Post-Quantum Ready, Continuously™.
www.qtonicquantum.com
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Qtonic Quantum Corp.Contact
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
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