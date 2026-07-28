Qtonic Quantum Appoints Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor for Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has appointed enterprise software veteran Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor, Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation. Oshita, founder of North Star Partners and former VP of Industry Strategy at Oracle, brings 30+ years of commercialization experience. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on turning cryptographic evidence into funded enterprise programs ahead of NIST post-quantum deadlines.
Miami, FL, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Oracle veteran and enterprise software C-suite executive joins as post-quantum migration moves from technical mandate to budgeted program.
Qtonic Quantum Corp today appointed Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor, Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation, effective immediately. Oshita is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of North Star Partners and previously served as Vice President of Industry Strategy at Oracle.
Oshita will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on enterprise commercialization, focusing on how it translates cryptographic evidence into decisions enterprises are prepared to fund.
Oshita is a global enterprise commercialization executive with more than 30 years of experience helping technology companies architect durable revenue systems that strengthen competitive advantage and create enterprise value. He held C-suite roles with venture- and private equity-backed enterprise software companies, including Chief Marketing Officer at PrimePay, Chief Commercial Officer at Wimba, and Chief Marketing Officer at Catchpoint. His experience spans AI and data governance, advanced analytics, enterprise IT infrastructure, and enterprise business applications, serving Fortune 1000 companies, regulated industries, and U.S. defense agencies. Through North Star Partners, he advises chief executives, executive teams, and boards on enterprise commercialization.
"We have spent two years making the evidence better," said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum Corp. "Better evidence does not close a budget cycle by itself. Yancy has built the commercial machinery around technical products at Oracle and at four growth-stage companies, and that is the part we have been doing by hand."
"Post-quantum is one of the rare categories where the technical case is settled and the commercial case is not," said Oshita. "Every enterprise knows the deadline. Almost none has a line item. Closing that gap is a positioning and packaging problem, not a persuasion problem, and it is solvable with the evidence Qtonic Quantum already produces, including signed cryptographic inventories a buyer can verify independently."
NIST has signaled that the public-key algorithms most enterprises rely on today will be deprecated around 2030 and disallowed by 2035, giving organizations a transition window measured in years rather than quarters.
About Qtonic Quantum Corp
Qtonic Quantum Corp is a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with research and development in Be'er Sheva, Israel, the company is vendor-neutral and is not paid by any vendor to promote its solution. Its platform spans QScout for cryptographic discovery, QStrike for adversarial demonstration, and QSolve for migration advisory, under the principle of evidence before assertion. Post-Quantum Ready, Continuously™.
Qtonic Quantum Corp today appointed Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor, Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation, effective immediately. Oshita is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of North Star Partners and previously served as Vice President of Industry Strategy at Oracle.
Oshita will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on enterprise commercialization, focusing on how it translates cryptographic evidence into decisions enterprises are prepared to fund.
Oshita is a global enterprise commercialization executive with more than 30 years of experience helping technology companies architect durable revenue systems that strengthen competitive advantage and create enterprise value. He held C-suite roles with venture- and private equity-backed enterprise software companies, including Chief Marketing Officer at PrimePay, Chief Commercial Officer at Wimba, and Chief Marketing Officer at Catchpoint. His experience spans AI and data governance, advanced analytics, enterprise IT infrastructure, and enterprise business applications, serving Fortune 1000 companies, regulated industries, and U.S. defense agencies. Through North Star Partners, he advises chief executives, executive teams, and boards on enterprise commercialization.
"We have spent two years making the evidence better," said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum Corp. "Better evidence does not close a budget cycle by itself. Yancy has built the commercial machinery around technical products at Oracle and at four growth-stage companies, and that is the part we have been doing by hand."
"Post-quantum is one of the rare categories where the technical case is settled and the commercial case is not," said Oshita. "Every enterprise knows the deadline. Almost none has a line item. Closing that gap is a positioning and packaging problem, not a persuasion problem, and it is solvable with the evidence Qtonic Quantum already produces, including signed cryptographic inventories a buyer can verify independently."
NIST has signaled that the public-key algorithms most enterprises rely on today will be deprecated around 2030 and disallowed by 2035, giving organizations a transition window measured in years rather than quarters.
About Qtonic Quantum Corp
Qtonic Quantum Corp is a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with research and development in Be'er Sheva, Israel, the company is vendor-neutral and is not paid by any vendor to promote its solution. Its platform spans QScout for cryptographic discovery, QStrike for adversarial demonstration, and QSolve for migration advisory, under the principle of evidence before assertion. Post-Quantum Ready, Continuously™.
Contact
Qtonic Quantum Corp.Contact
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
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