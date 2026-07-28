Tiago Alves to Announce TheLibrarian.io on Inman Connect San Diego 2026
TheLibrarian.io is a mobile-first AI virtual assistant for real estate agents. In this talk at Inman Connect, CEO Tiago Alves will show how agents can capture leads by voice, auto-create tasks and reminders, and generate faster, more personalized follow-ups across channels, without adding another CRM.
San Diego, CA, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tiago Alves, CEO & CoFounder of TheLibrarian.io, will speak on the Inman Connect San Diego 2026 Main Stage, the real estate industry’s flagship conference, taking place July 28–30, 2026 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. The event brings together hundreds of real estate industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers for three days of conversations focused on the challenges, opportunities and realities shaping residential real estate today. This year’s theme, “The Reset Is Here. Build What’s Next,” reflects a real estate market that has fundamentally changed.
Alves leads TheLibrarian.io, a mobile-first AI virtual assistant built to help real estate agents stay on top of their pipeline while on the move. TheLibrarian.io enables agents to manage leads, create reminders, schedule viewings, and retrieve client context using simple text and voice commands from their phone, reducing admin work and improving the speed and quality of follow-up.
On stage, Alves will present “The AI Virtual Assistant You Were Looking For,” a practical look at why speed-to-lead and consistent follow-up are still the biggest controllable drivers of conversion, and how agents can use an “orchestration layer” to reduce dropped balls across multiple communication channels. The session will include a real-world walkthrough of capturing lead details by voice, automatically generating next steps and follow-ups, and using the assistant to pull up schedules, tasks, and client context in seconds.
“Agents don’t lose deals because they don’t care. They lose deals because they’re in the field, switching between channels, and the admin stacks up,” said Alves. “I’m excited to share a simple, mobile-first workflow where you can just talk to your assistant, keep your follow-up personal, and stay consistent without adding yet another system to manage.”
Inman Connect San Diego runs July 28–30 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Alves’ participation places him among the industry leaders shaping these conversations.
About TheLibrarian.io
TheLibrarian.io is a mobile-first AI virtual assistant that helps more than 25,000 real estate agents manage leads, create reminders, schedule viewings, and stay on top of follow-up using text and voice commands. Built for agents who are always on the move, TheLibrarian.io acts as an orchestration layer across key workflows so agents can capture more context, respond faster, and follow up more personally.
About Inman
Inman is the leading source of real estate news, insights, events, and professional development. Reaching more than one million real estate professionals, Inman’s digital platforms, newsletters, conferences, and live stages serve as a central hub for the industry’s most important conversations, emerging trends, and forward-thinking ideas.
Media Contact
marketing@thelibrarian.io
+1 (628) 303-5555
Alves leads TheLibrarian.io, a mobile-first AI virtual assistant built to help real estate agents stay on top of their pipeline while on the move. TheLibrarian.io enables agents to manage leads, create reminders, schedule viewings, and retrieve client context using simple text and voice commands from their phone, reducing admin work and improving the speed and quality of follow-up.
On stage, Alves will present “The AI Virtual Assistant You Were Looking For,” a practical look at why speed-to-lead and consistent follow-up are still the biggest controllable drivers of conversion, and how agents can use an “orchestration layer” to reduce dropped balls across multiple communication channels. The session will include a real-world walkthrough of capturing lead details by voice, automatically generating next steps and follow-ups, and using the assistant to pull up schedules, tasks, and client context in seconds.
“Agents don’t lose deals because they don’t care. They lose deals because they’re in the field, switching between channels, and the admin stacks up,” said Alves. “I’m excited to share a simple, mobile-first workflow where you can just talk to your assistant, keep your follow-up personal, and stay consistent without adding yet another system to manage.”
Inman Connect San Diego runs July 28–30 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Alves’ participation places him among the industry leaders shaping these conversations.
About TheLibrarian.io
TheLibrarian.io is a mobile-first AI virtual assistant that helps more than 25,000 real estate agents manage leads, create reminders, schedule viewings, and stay on top of follow-up using text and voice commands. Built for agents who are always on the move, TheLibrarian.io acts as an orchestration layer across key workflows so agents can capture more context, respond faster, and follow up more personally.
About Inman
Inman is the leading source of real estate news, insights, events, and professional development. Reaching more than one million real estate professionals, Inman’s digital platforms, newsletters, conferences, and live stages serve as a central hub for the industry’s most important conversations, emerging trends, and forward-thinking ideas.
Media Contact
marketing@thelibrarian.io
+1 (628) 303-5555
Contact
Librarian, Inc.Contact
Melvil Dewey
+1 (628) 303-5555
thelibrarian.io
Melvil Dewey
+1 (628) 303-5555
thelibrarian.io
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