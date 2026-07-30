Cascala Partners with FLAACOs to Advance Care Transition Intelligence for Florida ACOs
Jacksonville, FL, July 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cascala, a leading provider of AI-powered care transition intelligence for Accountable Care Organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with the Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs), a ValueH™ organization.
The partnership will help FLAACOs member organizations streamline record retrieval, identify risks earlier, strengthen care transitions, and support timely primary care follow-up to help reduce readmissions.
As healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to improve outcomes while managing costs, timely access to actionable patient information has become essential. Cascala equips ACOs with AI-powered clinical summaries and standardized reporting at the facility, provider, and patient levels to streamline transitions and strengthen care coordination. By surfacing utilization patterns, early risk signals, and system-level trends, Cascala enables care teams to identify opportunities for intervention sooner, coordinate smoother transitions, reduce avoidable admissions, and improve outcomes.
“FLAACOs plays an important role in helping Accountable Care Organizations across Florida succeed in an increasingly complex healthcare environment,” said Matt Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Cascala. “We’re proud to partner with an organization that is advancing collaboration and innovation across the ACO community, and we look forward to supporting its members as they continue leading the shift toward value-based care.”
The partnership builds on Cascala’s growing work with ACOs nationwide, including Palm Beach Accountable Care Organization (PBACO), one of the nation’s leading physician-owned ACOs. Through its partnership with PBACO, Cascala helped transform fragmented discharge data into timely, actionable intelligence that improved visibility into care transitions, accelerated access to patient records, and increased reliability across data workflows. As a result, PBACO achieved measurable improvements across its care transition workflows, including:
A 71% reduction in the time from ADT event ingestion to record delivery
A reduction in record-delivery time from 12 hours to 3.1 hours
An increase in the delivery rate from 94.9% to 98%
“Cascala leverages AI to aggregate medical records from disparate organizations that would otherwise be unavailable to our team. It then objectively summarizes those records into concise, understandable, and explainable care summaries. These summaries have helped us achieve our transitional care, follow-up, and risk-adjustment goals. The results speak for themselves,” said David Klebonis, COO of Palm Beach ACO and a member of the FLAACOs Board of Directors. “By accelerating access to discharge records and delivering concise, actionable clinical summaries, Cascala has helped our physicians and care teams work more efficiently, strengthen care transition workflows, and better support patients when timely follow-up matters most.”
Together, Cascala and FLAACOs will work to help Florida ACOs replicate the types of care transition and operational improvements achieved by organizations like PBACO, strengthening performance across value-based care programs.
To learn more about Cascala’s work with Palm Beach ACO, download the customer success story, From Discharge to Durable Outcomes: Empowering PCPs with Actionable Intelligence to Strengthen Care Transitions.
About Cascala
Cascala Health, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is a venture-backed healthcare technology company delivering AI-enabled clinical intelligence for ACOs, skilled nursing facilities, and post-acute care networks. Cascala unifies clinical, operational, and referral data to streamline care transitions, optimize resource utilization, and improve patient and financial outcomes. By transforming fragmented data into real-time insights, Cascala helps organizations improve workflows, reduce preventable readmissions, and strengthen coordination across care transitions.
About the Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs)
FLAACOs, a ValueH™ organization, is the leading professional association supporting Accountable Care Organizations and value-based healthcare leaders across Florida. Through education, collaboration, advocacy, and strategic partnerships, FLAACOs connects healthcare organizations with the knowledge, resources, and solutions needed to improve outcomes, strengthen financial performance, and advance value-based care.
About the ValueH™ Association
The ValueH™ Association unites executives and leaders from value-based care organizations in a dynamic, nationwide network. ValueH™ fosters collaboration facilitates the sharing of best practices, and advocates for policies that advance accountable, patient-centered healthcare.
Media Contact
Samantha Watson
Director, Member and Partner Services
swatson@flaacos.com
Cascala
media@cascalahealth.com
The partnership will help FLAACOs member organizations streamline record retrieval, identify risks earlier, strengthen care transitions, and support timely primary care follow-up to help reduce readmissions.
As healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to improve outcomes while managing costs, timely access to actionable patient information has become essential. Cascala equips ACOs with AI-powered clinical summaries and standardized reporting at the facility, provider, and patient levels to streamline transitions and strengthen care coordination. By surfacing utilization patterns, early risk signals, and system-level trends, Cascala enables care teams to identify opportunities for intervention sooner, coordinate smoother transitions, reduce avoidable admissions, and improve outcomes.
“FLAACOs plays an important role in helping Accountable Care Organizations across Florida succeed in an increasingly complex healthcare environment,” said Matt Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Cascala. “We’re proud to partner with an organization that is advancing collaboration and innovation across the ACO community, and we look forward to supporting its members as they continue leading the shift toward value-based care.”
The partnership builds on Cascala’s growing work with ACOs nationwide, including Palm Beach Accountable Care Organization (PBACO), one of the nation’s leading physician-owned ACOs. Through its partnership with PBACO, Cascala helped transform fragmented discharge data into timely, actionable intelligence that improved visibility into care transitions, accelerated access to patient records, and increased reliability across data workflows. As a result, PBACO achieved measurable improvements across its care transition workflows, including:
A 71% reduction in the time from ADT event ingestion to record delivery
A reduction in record-delivery time from 12 hours to 3.1 hours
An increase in the delivery rate from 94.9% to 98%
“Cascala leverages AI to aggregate medical records from disparate organizations that would otherwise be unavailable to our team. It then objectively summarizes those records into concise, understandable, and explainable care summaries. These summaries have helped us achieve our transitional care, follow-up, and risk-adjustment goals. The results speak for themselves,” said David Klebonis, COO of Palm Beach ACO and a member of the FLAACOs Board of Directors. “By accelerating access to discharge records and delivering concise, actionable clinical summaries, Cascala has helped our physicians and care teams work more efficiently, strengthen care transition workflows, and better support patients when timely follow-up matters most.”
Together, Cascala and FLAACOs will work to help Florida ACOs replicate the types of care transition and operational improvements achieved by organizations like PBACO, strengthening performance across value-based care programs.
To learn more about Cascala’s work with Palm Beach ACO, download the customer success story, From Discharge to Durable Outcomes: Empowering PCPs with Actionable Intelligence to Strengthen Care Transitions.
About Cascala
Cascala Health, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is a venture-backed healthcare technology company delivering AI-enabled clinical intelligence for ACOs, skilled nursing facilities, and post-acute care networks. Cascala unifies clinical, operational, and referral data to streamline care transitions, optimize resource utilization, and improve patient and financial outcomes. By transforming fragmented data into real-time insights, Cascala helps organizations improve workflows, reduce preventable readmissions, and strengthen coordination across care transitions.
About the Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs)
FLAACOs, a ValueH™ organization, is the leading professional association supporting Accountable Care Organizations and value-based healthcare leaders across Florida. Through education, collaboration, advocacy, and strategic partnerships, FLAACOs connects healthcare organizations with the knowledge, resources, and solutions needed to improve outcomes, strengthen financial performance, and advance value-based care.
About the ValueH™ Association
The ValueH™ Association unites executives and leaders from value-based care organizations in a dynamic, nationwide network. ValueH™ fosters collaboration facilitates the sharing of best practices, and advocates for policies that advance accountable, patient-centered healthcare.
Media Contact
Samantha Watson
Director, Member and Partner Services
swatson@flaacos.com
Cascala
media@cascalahealth.com
Contact
Florida Association of ACOsContact
Samantha Watson
904-699-7628
https://www.valueh.com/flaacos
Samantha Watson
904-699-7628
https://www.valueh.com/flaacos
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