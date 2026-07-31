Caribbean Cinema Takes Over New York City: Conch Shell International Film Festival Returns October 9–11, 2026
Three days. Bold voices. Unforgettable stories. CSIFF brings Caribbean and diaspora filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences together for a festival like no other.
FLUSHING, NY, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Get ready, New York: the Conch Shell International Film Festival (CSIFF) is back — and it's bringing the full force of Caribbean storytelling with it. From October 9–11, 2026, filmmakers, industry pros, and film lovers will converge for three electric days celebrating the boldest voices from the Caribbean and its global diaspora.
Now in its fourth year, CSIFF has become a must-see showcase for Caribbean cinema in the U.S. — a place where authentic storytelling meets real opportunity, and where filmmakers don't just screen their work, they build the connections that launch careers.
Here's how it goes down:
Friday, October 9 — Industry Day. A full lineup of panels, professional conversations, and high-energy networking at HB Playwrights Theatre, 124 Bank Street, New York, NY.
Saturday–Sunday, October 10–11 — Screening Weekend. Two days of powerhouse short films from across the Caribbean and its diaspora, filmmaker Q&As, audience engagement events, and the festival's annual awards presentation — all at Regal UA Midway, 108-22 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills, NY.
This year's theme, "Our Culture Lives in Our Stories," sets the tone: identity, migration, resilience, history, family — the stories that shape Caribbean communities everywhere. Filmmakers and audiences are converging from the Caribbean, North America, Europe, Africa, and Latin America, turning CSIFF into a true global crossroads for cross-cultural storytelling.
"Every film we present is an invitation to experience the richness, complexity, and diversity of Caribbean and diaspora life," said Magaly Colimon-Christopher, Founder and Producing Artistic Director of Conch Shell Productions and Festival Director of CSIFF. "As Caribbean storytellers continue to redefine global cinema, CSIFF exists to ensure these voices are seen, celebrated, and connected with audiences who are eager for authentic stories that inspire empathy, understanding, and social change."
The 2026 festival is powered in part by generous support from the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York) Creative Opportunity Fund and a PSC-CUNY Award from York College — investment that's opening doors for independent filmmakers and expanding access to Caribbean arts and culture across the city.
And CSIFF is just getting started. Conch Shell Productions is actively seeking corporate sponsors, foundations, community partners, and media partners to help take the festival even further. Whether it's festival sponsorships, educational programming, filmmaker hospitality, audience engagement, awards support, marketing collaborations, or in-kind contributions — there's a place at the table for organizations ready to elevate underrepresented voices and strengthen New York City's cultural landscape.
Festival passes, screening tickets, sponsorship opportunities, volunteer sign-ups, and more programming announcements are dropping in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.
About Conch Shell International Film Festival
Produced by Conch Shell Productions, the Conch Shell International Film Festival celebrates films by Caribbean and Caribbean diaspora filmmakers while fostering cultural exchange, artistic excellence, and industry collaboration. Through screenings, educational panels, networking events, and community engagement, CSIFF serves as a vibrant platform for emerging and established filmmakers whose work reflects the diversity and creativity of the Caribbean experience. www.conchshelliff.com
Now in its fourth year, CSIFF has become a must-see showcase for Caribbean cinema in the U.S. — a place where authentic storytelling meets real opportunity, and where filmmakers don't just screen their work, they build the connections that launch careers.
Here's how it goes down:
Friday, October 9 — Industry Day. A full lineup of panels, professional conversations, and high-energy networking at HB Playwrights Theatre, 124 Bank Street, New York, NY.
Saturday–Sunday, October 10–11 — Screening Weekend. Two days of powerhouse short films from across the Caribbean and its diaspora, filmmaker Q&As, audience engagement events, and the festival's annual awards presentation — all at Regal UA Midway, 108-22 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills, NY.
This year's theme, "Our Culture Lives in Our Stories," sets the tone: identity, migration, resilience, history, family — the stories that shape Caribbean communities everywhere. Filmmakers and audiences are converging from the Caribbean, North America, Europe, Africa, and Latin America, turning CSIFF into a true global crossroads for cross-cultural storytelling.
"Every film we present is an invitation to experience the richness, complexity, and diversity of Caribbean and diaspora life," said Magaly Colimon-Christopher, Founder and Producing Artistic Director of Conch Shell Productions and Festival Director of CSIFF. "As Caribbean storytellers continue to redefine global cinema, CSIFF exists to ensure these voices are seen, celebrated, and connected with audiences who are eager for authentic stories that inspire empathy, understanding, and social change."
The 2026 festival is powered in part by generous support from the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York) Creative Opportunity Fund and a PSC-CUNY Award from York College — investment that's opening doors for independent filmmakers and expanding access to Caribbean arts and culture across the city.
And CSIFF is just getting started. Conch Shell Productions is actively seeking corporate sponsors, foundations, community partners, and media partners to help take the festival even further. Whether it's festival sponsorships, educational programming, filmmaker hospitality, audience engagement, awards support, marketing collaborations, or in-kind contributions — there's a place at the table for organizations ready to elevate underrepresented voices and strengthen New York City's cultural landscape.
Festival passes, screening tickets, sponsorship opportunities, volunteer sign-ups, and more programming announcements are dropping in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.
About Conch Shell International Film Festival
Produced by Conch Shell Productions, the Conch Shell International Film Festival celebrates films by Caribbean and Caribbean diaspora filmmakers while fostering cultural exchange, artistic excellence, and industry collaboration. Through screenings, educational panels, networking events, and community engagement, CSIFF serves as a vibrant platform for emerging and established filmmakers whose work reflects the diversity and creativity of the Caribbean experience. www.conchshelliff.com
Contact
Conch Shell ProductionsContact
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshellproductions.com
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshellproductions.com
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