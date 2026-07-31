Dr. Susan DiSario Joins Carolina Eyecare Physicians in Bluffton, SC
Bluffton, SC, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Renowned local Optometrist Dr. Susan DiSario has joined Carolina Eyecare Physicians’ Bluffton, South Carolina office at 10 William Pope Drive.
A native of Ohio, Dr. DiSario earned her Doctor of Optometry from The Ohio State University College of Optometry and has been caring for patients in Georgia and South Carolina since 1995. She provides primary care eye exams, contact lens evaluations, treatment of ocular disease, and co-management of refractive surgery patients. Her patients know her for thorough, compassionate care and a genuine investment in their long-term eye health.
“I am excited to join the team at Carolina Eyecare Physicians,” said Dr. DiSario. “After more than three decades caring for families throughout the Lowcountry here in Bluffton, I’m thrilled to bring that same personal care to Carolina Eyecare Physicians. To my longtime patients, I look forward to seeing you again — and to those I’m meeting for the first time, welcome.”
Carolina Eyecare Physicians is a subsidiary of US Eye, a physician led, patient-centric network of practices founded on a commitment to providing exceptional patient service through premium technology and unrivaled provider expertise. Member practices offer an extensive range of ophthalmic and medical services including laser cataract surgery, advanced intraocular lenses, all-laser LASIK, glaucoma, retina, cornea care, and more.
“Dr.DiSario brings such tremendous local experience and compassionate care to our team,” said Michael Lutz, US Eye Vice President of Operations – South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia. “Her long-standing passion for delivering exceptional visual outcomes is remarkable.”
Carolina Eyecare Physicians is a multi-specialty, multi- location ophthalmology practice with 27 providers and 15 South Carolina locations including Beaufort County offices in Bluffton, Hilton Head, and Lady’s Island. Carolina Eyecare provides patients with convenient access to nationally renowned providers, innovative services, and cutting-edge technology.
Beyond the exam room, Dr. DiSario is deeply committed to her community — volunteering her time to provide eye screenings at schools and churches in Bluffton, where she lives with her family.
About Carolina Eyecare Physicians
Carolina Eyecare Physicians, a subsidiary of US Eye, was established nearly 30 years ago with the mission of becoming the premier ophthalmology and optometrist practice in the Lowcountry by providing exceptional value and high-quality eye care. The practice currently employs 27 providers, approximately 180 employees and operates 15 locations across South Carolina, including one surgery center in Charleston, South Carolina. Learn more at www.CarolinaEyecare.com.
About US Eye
US Eye is a leading group of patient-centric, vertically integrated multi-specialty physician practices providing patients with care in ophthalmology, optometry, dermatology, audiology and cosmetic facial surgery. US Eye is based in Sarasota, Florida, employing 92 providers and over 900 staff members across 4 states. The company currently operates 50 offices and 5 ambulatory surgery centers in the Southeast United States. US Eye is owned by its partner practices and is backed by Pamlico Capital, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based firm investing in founder-owned businesses for over 30 years. Learn more about US Eye at USEye.com.
A native of Ohio, Dr. DiSario earned her Doctor of Optometry from The Ohio State University College of Optometry and has been caring for patients in Georgia and South Carolina since 1995. She provides primary care eye exams, contact lens evaluations, treatment of ocular disease, and co-management of refractive surgery patients. Her patients know her for thorough, compassionate care and a genuine investment in their long-term eye health.
“I am excited to join the team at Carolina Eyecare Physicians,” said Dr. DiSario. “After more than three decades caring for families throughout the Lowcountry here in Bluffton, I’m thrilled to bring that same personal care to Carolina Eyecare Physicians. To my longtime patients, I look forward to seeing you again — and to those I’m meeting for the first time, welcome.”
Carolina Eyecare Physicians is a subsidiary of US Eye, a physician led, patient-centric network of practices founded on a commitment to providing exceptional patient service through premium technology and unrivaled provider expertise. Member practices offer an extensive range of ophthalmic and medical services including laser cataract surgery, advanced intraocular lenses, all-laser LASIK, glaucoma, retina, cornea care, and more.
“Dr.DiSario brings such tremendous local experience and compassionate care to our team,” said Michael Lutz, US Eye Vice President of Operations – South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia. “Her long-standing passion for delivering exceptional visual outcomes is remarkable.”
Carolina Eyecare Physicians is a multi-specialty, multi- location ophthalmology practice with 27 providers and 15 South Carolina locations including Beaufort County offices in Bluffton, Hilton Head, and Lady’s Island. Carolina Eyecare provides patients with convenient access to nationally renowned providers, innovative services, and cutting-edge technology.
Beyond the exam room, Dr. DiSario is deeply committed to her community — volunteering her time to provide eye screenings at schools and churches in Bluffton, where she lives with her family.
About Carolina Eyecare Physicians
Carolina Eyecare Physicians, a subsidiary of US Eye, was established nearly 30 years ago with the mission of becoming the premier ophthalmology and optometrist practice in the Lowcountry by providing exceptional value and high-quality eye care. The practice currently employs 27 providers, approximately 180 employees and operates 15 locations across South Carolina, including one surgery center in Charleston, South Carolina. Learn more at www.CarolinaEyecare.com.
About US Eye
US Eye is a leading group of patient-centric, vertically integrated multi-specialty physician practices providing patients with care in ophthalmology, optometry, dermatology, audiology and cosmetic facial surgery. US Eye is based in Sarasota, Florida, employing 92 providers and over 900 staff members across 4 states. The company currently operates 50 offices and 5 ambulatory surgery centers in the Southeast United States. US Eye is owned by its partner practices and is backed by Pamlico Capital, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based firm investing in founder-owned businesses for over 30 years. Learn more about US Eye at USEye.com.
Contact
Carolina Eyecare PhysiciansContact
Pam Hartley
630-533-0565
momentumresults.com
Pam Hartley
630-533-0565
momentumresults.com
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