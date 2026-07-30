ATA Energy Logistics Joins the Texas Nuclear Alliance
Austin, TX, July 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) is proud to welcome ATA Energy Logistics (AEL), a global energy supply chain and logistics company, as a member.
“We are thrilled to welcome ATA Energy Logistics as a member of the Texas Nuclear Alliance. With decades of specialized expertise in nuclear logistics, regulatory compliance, and safe transport of critical materials, the company is making vital contributions to the nuclear industry and will be an asset as we accelerate new plant construction, SMR deployment, and the full nuclear lifecycle across Texas,” said TNA President Reed Clay.
“Texas is emerging as a national leader in advanced nuclear energy, with significant opportunities across reactor deployment, fuel-cycle development, and the infrastructure needed to serve growing industrial and power demand. ATA Energy Logistics is proud to join the Texas Nuclear Alliance and collaborate with its members to strengthen the supply chains supporting this growth. Drawing on more than 35 years of leadership experience in complex nuclear and energy logistics, AEL will contribute the global reach, specialized expertise, and operational capabilities needed to help advance nuclear projects across Texas,” said George Abreu, President of ATA Energy Logistics.
About ATA Energy Logistics
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ATA Energy Logistics (AEL) is a U.S.-based global energy supply chain and logistics company providing comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for nuclear, oil and gas, and industrial energy projects. With operations and project experience across international markets, AEL excels at integrated logistics planning, engineering, regulatory compliance, and operational execution. The company manages the safe and efficient movement of critical materials, oversized components, and hazardous cargo, including nuclear and radioactive materials, advanced reactor and SMR-related equipment, and offshore energy cargo. AEL’s nuclear capabilities span the full project lifecycle, from new-plant construction and fuel-cycle logistics through operations, maintenance, and decommissioning. To support the highly specialized requirements of the nuclear sector, AEL also owns and operates a dedicated multipurpose vessel approved for the transport of nuclear cargo. This strategic asset gives AEL direct control over vessel operations, scheduling, cargo handling, regulatory compliance, and chain-of-custody protocols, while providing customers with secure marine capacity and enhanced execution certainty. For more information, visit www.ata.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, and comprising of over 80 member entities today, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. In the 89th Texas Legislature, TNA helped pass four nuclear-dedicated bills, including House Bill 14, a $350 million investment by the state in nuclear energy—the largest of its kind in the U.S—that led to the creation of the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office (TANEO). TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
“We are thrilled to welcome ATA Energy Logistics as a member of the Texas Nuclear Alliance. With decades of specialized expertise in nuclear logistics, regulatory compliance, and safe transport of critical materials, the company is making vital contributions to the nuclear industry and will be an asset as we accelerate new plant construction, SMR deployment, and the full nuclear lifecycle across Texas,” said TNA President Reed Clay.
“Texas is emerging as a national leader in advanced nuclear energy, with significant opportunities across reactor deployment, fuel-cycle development, and the infrastructure needed to serve growing industrial and power demand. ATA Energy Logistics is proud to join the Texas Nuclear Alliance and collaborate with its members to strengthen the supply chains supporting this growth. Drawing on more than 35 years of leadership experience in complex nuclear and energy logistics, AEL will contribute the global reach, specialized expertise, and operational capabilities needed to help advance nuclear projects across Texas,” said George Abreu, President of ATA Energy Logistics.
About ATA Energy Logistics
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ATA Energy Logistics (AEL) is a U.S.-based global energy supply chain and logistics company providing comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for nuclear, oil and gas, and industrial energy projects. With operations and project experience across international markets, AEL excels at integrated logistics planning, engineering, regulatory compliance, and operational execution. The company manages the safe and efficient movement of critical materials, oversized components, and hazardous cargo, including nuclear and radioactive materials, advanced reactor and SMR-related equipment, and offshore energy cargo. AEL’s nuclear capabilities span the full project lifecycle, from new-plant construction and fuel-cycle logistics through operations, maintenance, and decommissioning. To support the highly specialized requirements of the nuclear sector, AEL also owns and operates a dedicated multipurpose vessel approved for the transport of nuclear cargo. This strategic asset gives AEL direct control over vessel operations, scheduling, cargo handling, regulatory compliance, and chain-of-custody protocols, while providing customers with secure marine capacity and enhanced execution certainty. For more information, visit www.ata.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, and comprising of over 80 member entities today, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. In the 89th Texas Legislature, TNA helped pass four nuclear-dedicated bills, including House Bill 14, a $350 million investment by the state in nuclear energy—the largest of its kind in the U.S—that led to the creation of the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office (TANEO). TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
Contact
Texas Nuclear AllianceContact
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
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