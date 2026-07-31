CB Trial Issues Fire Preparedness and Insurance Claim Guidance for Homeowners and Businesses
Denver, CO, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As wildfire season continues across Colorado and other parts of the West, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is encouraging homeowners, property managers, and business owners to prepare now—and to know what steps to take if a fire damages their property. The firm’s insurance litigation team has put together practical guidance to help people protect their homes, families, and insurance claims before and after a fire.
“After a fire, most people are focused on finding somewhere safe to stay and figuring out what comes next,” said Josh Bowlin, partner at CB Trial. “But the decisions you make in those first few days can have a major impact on your insurance claim. Good documentation and understanding what your policy covers can make the recovery process much smoother.”
Before the fire
Preparing for a fire isn’t just about evacuation plans. It’s also about protecting your financial recovery if disaster strikes.
Create a home inventory: Walk through your home or business and take photos or video of every room, including furniture, electronics, appliances, tools, and other valuables. Save everything to cloud storage so it’s available even if your devices are damaged.
Review your insurance policies: Locate your homeowners or commercial property policy and review important coverages, including Replacement Cost Value (RCV), Actual Cash Value (ACV), Additional Living Expense (ALE), and Ordinance or Law coverage. Keep digital copies somewhere you can easily access.
Store important documents digitally: Save copies of deeds, insurance policies, tax records, passports, birth certificates, and other essential documents in secure cloud storage.
Reduce fire risk around your property: Clear leaves and pine needles from roofs and gutters, trim overhanging branches, and remove flammable materials around buildings to create defensible space.
If your property is damaged
If a fire damages your home or business, CB Trial recommends taking these steps as soon as it’s safe.
Put Safety First: Make sure everyone is accounted for before returning to the property. If you’re displaced, contact your insurance company and request an advance under your Additional Living Expense (ALE) coverage to help pay for temporary housing and other immediate needs.
Photograph everything before cleanup begins: Before removing debris or allowing demolition, document structural damage, smoke damage, soot, water damage from firefighting efforts, and damaged belongings. Thorough documentation helps support your claim.
Report the claim promptly: Notify your insurance company as soon as possible. Record your claim number, adjuster’s name, and keep copies of emails, receipts, and notes from every conversation.
Prevent additional damage: Once it’s safe, board broken windows, tarp damaged roofs, and take reasonable steps to stop further damage. Keep receipts for emergency repairs because many policies reimburse these expenses.
Don’t rush into a final settlement: Insurance companies often respond quickly after major fires. Before accepting a final payment or signing a release, make sure all structural, smoke, soot, and contents damage has been fully evaluated. Smoke and soot damage can often extend into areas of your home not visible.
Fire insurance claims can become complicated, especially when coverage is delayed, underpaid, or denied. CB Trial represents homeowners and businesses in first-party insurance disputes by documenting losses, evaluating damages, negotiating with insurance companies, and pursuing litigation when necessary to recover the benefits owed under the policy.
“We know how overwhelming the aftermath of a fire can be,” Bowlin said. “Our job is to help property owners understand their rights and make sure insurance companies honor the promises they made in the policy.”
Property owners seeking guidance or assistance with wildfire or fire-related insurance claims can learn more by visiting cbtrial.com/first-party-insurance-colorado-2026-wildfire-claims.
About CB Trial
CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is a boutique trial law firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with regional offices in Denver, Colorado, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Founded by trial attorneys Mark Callender and Josh Bowlin, the firm represents homeowners, businesses, and commercial property owners in complex litigation. Its practice includes first-party property insurance disputes, catastrophic wildfire litigation, commercial litigation, healthcare advocacy, and personal injury.
“After a fire, most people are focused on finding somewhere safe to stay and figuring out what comes next,” said Josh Bowlin, partner at CB Trial. “But the decisions you make in those first few days can have a major impact on your insurance claim. Good documentation and understanding what your policy covers can make the recovery process much smoother.”
Before the fire
Preparing for a fire isn’t just about evacuation plans. It’s also about protecting your financial recovery if disaster strikes.
Create a home inventory: Walk through your home or business and take photos or video of every room, including furniture, electronics, appliances, tools, and other valuables. Save everything to cloud storage so it’s available even if your devices are damaged.
Review your insurance policies: Locate your homeowners or commercial property policy and review important coverages, including Replacement Cost Value (RCV), Actual Cash Value (ACV), Additional Living Expense (ALE), and Ordinance or Law coverage. Keep digital copies somewhere you can easily access.
Store important documents digitally: Save copies of deeds, insurance policies, tax records, passports, birth certificates, and other essential documents in secure cloud storage.
Reduce fire risk around your property: Clear leaves and pine needles from roofs and gutters, trim overhanging branches, and remove flammable materials around buildings to create defensible space.
If your property is damaged
If a fire damages your home or business, CB Trial recommends taking these steps as soon as it’s safe.
Put Safety First: Make sure everyone is accounted for before returning to the property. If you’re displaced, contact your insurance company and request an advance under your Additional Living Expense (ALE) coverage to help pay for temporary housing and other immediate needs.
Photograph everything before cleanup begins: Before removing debris or allowing demolition, document structural damage, smoke damage, soot, water damage from firefighting efforts, and damaged belongings. Thorough documentation helps support your claim.
Report the claim promptly: Notify your insurance company as soon as possible. Record your claim number, adjuster’s name, and keep copies of emails, receipts, and notes from every conversation.
Prevent additional damage: Once it’s safe, board broken windows, tarp damaged roofs, and take reasonable steps to stop further damage. Keep receipts for emergency repairs because many policies reimburse these expenses.
Don’t rush into a final settlement: Insurance companies often respond quickly after major fires. Before accepting a final payment or signing a release, make sure all structural, smoke, soot, and contents damage has been fully evaluated. Smoke and soot damage can often extend into areas of your home not visible.
Fire insurance claims can become complicated, especially when coverage is delayed, underpaid, or denied. CB Trial represents homeowners and businesses in first-party insurance disputes by documenting losses, evaluating damages, negotiating with insurance companies, and pursuing litigation when necessary to recover the benefits owed under the policy.
“We know how overwhelming the aftermath of a fire can be,” Bowlin said. “Our job is to help property owners understand their rights and make sure insurance companies honor the promises they made in the policy.”
Property owners seeking guidance or assistance with wildfire or fire-related insurance claims can learn more by visiting cbtrial.com/first-party-insurance-colorado-2026-wildfire-claims.
About CB Trial
CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is a boutique trial law firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with regional offices in Denver, Colorado, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Founded by trial attorneys Mark Callender and Josh Bowlin, the firm represents homeowners, businesses, and commercial property owners in complex litigation. Its practice includes first-party property insurance disputes, catastrophic wildfire litigation, commercial litigation, healthcare advocacy, and personal injury.
Contact
Callender BowlinContact
Ashley Kearney
713-300-8700
cbtrial.com
Ashley Kearney
713-300-8700
cbtrial.com
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