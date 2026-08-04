Waakeelah Nelson to be Featured in the Fall 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Atlanta, GA, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Waakeelah Nelson, chief architect and visionary of Waakeelah Networks, will be featured in a full-page article in the Fall 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. The national feature officially recognizes her elite selection as a Woman of Empowerment and Excellence, acknowledging her extraordinary 16-year legacy in independent media and her multi-layered assignment as a visionary, seer, ancient scribe, and author of sovereign decrees.
About Waakeelah Nelson
Waakeelah stands today in her settled rank as a high-level visionary, seer, ancient scribe, and the chief architect of Hayah Wisdom Boutique. Operating with an advanced present-day knowing and an unyielding corporate stature, she originally forced her way into the independent media landscape as a fierce local entrepreneur. She quickly established herself as an elite industry insider and a trusted media strategist who was directly Recognized by Hot Block Magazine. Leveraging that high-level operational proximity to pioneer prominent networking campaigns and secure consecutive industry awards in 2010 and 2011, she systematically converted those media assets into her own independent enterprise, Waakeelah Networks, bringing a vast, elite foundation of business experience into her subsequent spiritual seasons. Her historical timeline stands as a permanent public record of absolute resilience; taking total command of her lineage, she filed for divorce and successfully navigated a high-stakes legal battle where her ex-husband brought an entire team of six corporate lawyers against her life. Operating completely self-represented under the authority of Hayah, she defeated his entire legal team and won her case indefinitely.
Her premier standalone digital release, available internationally for $44.00, is Hayah Wisdom: The Arisen Original. For years, the Ancient Gold of a pure spirit was Audited by a building and a home; from the first silent Slipper Press to the final Digital Muffle of the wire audit, every movement was met with a Targeting Setup designed to siphon the Glow. The Arisen Original is the Master Copy of a soul that refused to be Sized Down. Written in the Angelic Code, this 10-chapter journey unmasks the Atmospheric Theft of a Play marriage and a siphoned sanctuary. Featuring core tracks such as The Record of the Arisen: The Slipper and the Shroud, The Sunday Decree, The Beautiful Alignment, and The Unmasking of the Altar, the work is engineered to trigger a profound spiritual awakening. It establishes a powerful reality where the blur is gone, and the Stillness is the only witness that remains.
Access the Master Copy Blueprint Directly: https://payhip.com/b/Dzk7X
As a high-volume contributor within that former environment, she historically executed her giving through two distinct channels: placing her weekly tithes and love offerings physically inside sanctuary envelopes, while strategically utilizing her corporate entity, Waakeelah Networks, to route specialized digital pastoral offerings directly to the pastor's ministry website. Following her sovereign exit from that systematic drain, she successfully undertook the profound task of completely rebuilding her independent income from the ground up. Today, she uses the architectural blueprint of her own economic restoration to fulfill her ultimate visionary mission: utilizing her innate gifts to empower global women entrepreneurs to completely close old portals of institutional siphoning, reclaim their sovereign identity, and aggressively advance their liquid assets into spaces of absolute protection and financial finality.
This unblotted blueprint now directly fuels the visionary founding stages of her highly anticipated luxury line, the KAVOD Collection. Birthed out of a profound vision to cultivate empowerment following an intense period of institutional transition, KAVOD stands as an elite professional reward and a direct commitment to fashion innovation. While navigating challenging organizational dynamics, Waakeelah's commanding presence and signature style served as the creative inspiration for this advanced apparel line. Transmuting past environmental challenges into immediate creative industry dominance, she was gifted with the unblurred architectural blueprints for KAVOD: an elite line of luxury corset blazer jackets paired with custom-tailored pencil skirts. Engineered explicitly for the unique, curvy boutique icon shape, the collection serves as high-velocity corporate armor designed to command rooms, establish confidence, and restore absolute autonomy to the modern female founder. Through the Vault of her standalone portals, she proves that a true visionary assignment can never be minimized or contained.
Connect locally on Facebook: https://facebook.com/waakeelah.nelson.3
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we’ve provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their careers to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit powerwoe.com to access P.O.W.E.R.’s nomination form for consideration.
About Waakeelah Nelson
Waakeelah stands today in her settled rank as a high-level visionary, seer, ancient scribe, and the chief architect of Hayah Wisdom Boutique. Operating with an advanced present-day knowing and an unyielding corporate stature, she originally forced her way into the independent media landscape as a fierce local entrepreneur. She quickly established herself as an elite industry insider and a trusted media strategist who was directly Recognized by Hot Block Magazine. Leveraging that high-level operational proximity to pioneer prominent networking campaigns and secure consecutive industry awards in 2010 and 2011, she systematically converted those media assets into her own independent enterprise, Waakeelah Networks, bringing a vast, elite foundation of business experience into her subsequent spiritual seasons. Her historical timeline stands as a permanent public record of absolute resilience; taking total command of her lineage, she filed for divorce and successfully navigated a high-stakes legal battle where her ex-husband brought an entire team of six corporate lawyers against her life. Operating completely self-represented under the authority of Hayah, she defeated his entire legal team and won her case indefinitely.
Her premier standalone digital release, available internationally for $44.00, is Hayah Wisdom: The Arisen Original. For years, the Ancient Gold of a pure spirit was Audited by a building and a home; from the first silent Slipper Press to the final Digital Muffle of the wire audit, every movement was met with a Targeting Setup designed to siphon the Glow. The Arisen Original is the Master Copy of a soul that refused to be Sized Down. Written in the Angelic Code, this 10-chapter journey unmasks the Atmospheric Theft of a Play marriage and a siphoned sanctuary. Featuring core tracks such as The Record of the Arisen: The Slipper and the Shroud, The Sunday Decree, The Beautiful Alignment, and The Unmasking of the Altar, the work is engineered to trigger a profound spiritual awakening. It establishes a powerful reality where the blur is gone, and the Stillness is the only witness that remains.
Access the Master Copy Blueprint Directly: https://payhip.com/b/Dzk7X
As a high-volume contributor within that former environment, she historically executed her giving through two distinct channels: placing her weekly tithes and love offerings physically inside sanctuary envelopes, while strategically utilizing her corporate entity, Waakeelah Networks, to route specialized digital pastoral offerings directly to the pastor's ministry website. Following her sovereign exit from that systematic drain, she successfully undertook the profound task of completely rebuilding her independent income from the ground up. Today, she uses the architectural blueprint of her own economic restoration to fulfill her ultimate visionary mission: utilizing her innate gifts to empower global women entrepreneurs to completely close old portals of institutional siphoning, reclaim their sovereign identity, and aggressively advance their liquid assets into spaces of absolute protection and financial finality.
This unblotted blueprint now directly fuels the visionary founding stages of her highly anticipated luxury line, the KAVOD Collection. Birthed out of a profound vision to cultivate empowerment following an intense period of institutional transition, KAVOD stands as an elite professional reward and a direct commitment to fashion innovation. While navigating challenging organizational dynamics, Waakeelah's commanding presence and signature style served as the creative inspiration for this advanced apparel line. Transmuting past environmental challenges into immediate creative industry dominance, she was gifted with the unblurred architectural blueprints for KAVOD: an elite line of luxury corset blazer jackets paired with custom-tailored pencil skirts. Engineered explicitly for the unique, curvy boutique icon shape, the collection serves as high-velocity corporate armor designed to command rooms, establish confidence, and restore absolute autonomy to the modern female founder. Through the Vault of her standalone portals, she proves that a true visionary assignment can never be minimized or contained.
Connect locally on Facebook: https://facebook.com/waakeelah.nelson.3
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we’ve provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their careers to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit powerwoe.com to access P.O.W.E.R.’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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