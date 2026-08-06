SteriDERM USA Officially Launches steriderm.us – Dedicated North American Platform for Laboratoires StériDERM Paris
Laboratoires StériDERM Paris today announced the official launch of steriderm.us, the dedicated website and email domain for its exclusive North American partner, SteriDERM USA.
Aubrey, TX, August 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Laboratoires StériDERM Paris today announced the official launch of steriderm.us, the dedicated website and email domain for its exclusive North American partner, SteriDERM USA.
The platform gives licensed medical aesthetic practitioners across the United States and Canada direct access to Laboratoires StériDERM’s complete line of sterile, 100% biologically active serums and professional microneedling tools.
“With the launch of steriderm.us, we are establishing a clear professional online presence for the North American market,” said Marina Nechepurenko, Managing Director of SteriDERM USA. “Practitioners can now easily access product information, clinical white papers, treatment protocols, and wholesale inquiries through a single, trusted domain.”
The site includes product details for Laboratoires StériDERM’s proprietary biologically active serums, HyalFill Pro, HyalPure Pro, Pro Rejuvenate, Pro Boost, and the Pro Pen microneedling pen and Pro Tips cartridges, plus downloadable clinical resources and inquiry forms.
Laboratoires StériDERM’s sterile, preservative-free serums are manufactured under EU GMP standards and formulated with pharma-grade hyaluronic acid, purified growth factors, peptides, PDRN, and DNA repair enzymes.
Visit https://steriderm.us or email info@steriderm.us for product information or wholesale inquiries.
About SteriDERM USA
SteriDERM USA is the North American partner of Laboratoires StériDERM Paris, a French laboratory specializing in sterile, biologically active serums and precision microneedling tools for licensed medical aesthetic practitioners. All products are produced under EU GMP standards.
Media Contact
Marina Nechepurenko
Managing Director, SteriDERM USA
Email: info@steriderm.us
Website: https://steriderm.us
StériDERM™, HyalFill™, HyalPure™, Pro Rejuvenate™, Pro Boost™, Pro Pen™, and Pro Tips™ are trademarks of Laboratoires StériDERM Paris.
The platform gives licensed medical aesthetic practitioners across the United States and Canada direct access to Laboratoires StériDERM’s complete line of sterile, 100% biologically active serums and professional microneedling tools.
“With the launch of steriderm.us, we are establishing a clear professional online presence for the North American market,” said Marina Nechepurenko, Managing Director of SteriDERM USA. “Practitioners can now easily access product information, clinical white papers, treatment protocols, and wholesale inquiries through a single, trusted domain.”
The site includes product details for Laboratoires StériDERM’s proprietary biologically active serums, HyalFill Pro, HyalPure Pro, Pro Rejuvenate, Pro Boost, and the Pro Pen microneedling pen and Pro Tips cartridges, plus downloadable clinical resources and inquiry forms.
Laboratoires StériDERM’s sterile, preservative-free serums are manufactured under EU GMP standards and formulated with pharma-grade hyaluronic acid, purified growth factors, peptides, PDRN, and DNA repair enzymes.
Visit https://steriderm.us or email info@steriderm.us for product information or wholesale inquiries.
About SteriDERM USA
SteriDERM USA is the North American partner of Laboratoires StériDERM Paris, a French laboratory specializing in sterile, biologically active serums and precision microneedling tools for licensed medical aesthetic practitioners. All products are produced under EU GMP standards.
Media Contact
Marina Nechepurenko
Managing Director, SteriDERM USA
Email: info@steriderm.us
Website: https://steriderm.us
StériDERM™, HyalFill™, HyalPure™, Pro Rejuvenate™, Pro Boost™, Pro Pen™, and Pro Tips™ are trademarks of Laboratoires StériDERM Paris.
Contact
SteriDERM USAContact
Marina Nechepurenko
972-897-2232
steriderm.us
Marina Nechepurenko
972-897-2232
steriderm.us
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