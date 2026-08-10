Lock & Go Self Storage in Hickory, NC Successfully Sold
Hilton Head Island, SC, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lock & Go Self Storage, located at 4897 NC-127 in Hickory, North Carolina, has been successfully sold to a regional real estate investor. The transaction was brokered by Hal H. Tanner III of Midcoast Properties, Inc., who exclusively represented the seller.
The property consists of 71 standard drive-up self-storage units situated on approximately 2.64 acres. The facility offers key amenities including security cameras and convenient online rentals and bill pay, providing tenants with both accessibility and peace of mind. Its efficient layout and operational features position the property as a well-performing asset within the local market.
Hickory, North Carolina, continues to benefit from its strategic location in the western part of the state. The city is located approximately 45 miles northwest of Charlotte and within close proximity to other major cities including Asheville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro. This connectivity enhances Hickory’s appeal as a regional hub for commerce and residential growth, supported by access to major transportation corridors such as Interstate 40.
The self-storage sector remains resilient heading into the second half of 2026, with continued investor demand for stabilized assets in secondary markets like Hickory. Midcoast Properties, Inc. specializes in the brokerage of self-storage assets in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama and continues to advise clients on market trends and investment opportunities. Self-storage owners interested in understanding their property’s value in today’s market are encouraged to contact Midcoast Properties for a complimentary and confidential broker price opinion.
For more information on this transaction or other self-storage investment opportunities, please visit MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Hal H. Tanner III
919-922-5757
Hal@MidcoastProperties.com
The property consists of 71 standard drive-up self-storage units situated on approximately 2.64 acres. The facility offers key amenities including security cameras and convenient online rentals and bill pay, providing tenants with both accessibility and peace of mind. Its efficient layout and operational features position the property as a well-performing asset within the local market.
Hickory, North Carolina, continues to benefit from its strategic location in the western part of the state. The city is located approximately 45 miles northwest of Charlotte and within close proximity to other major cities including Asheville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro. This connectivity enhances Hickory’s appeal as a regional hub for commerce and residential growth, supported by access to major transportation corridors such as Interstate 40.
The self-storage sector remains resilient heading into the second half of 2026, with continued investor demand for stabilized assets in secondary markets like Hickory. Midcoast Properties, Inc. specializes in the brokerage of self-storage assets in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama and continues to advise clients on market trends and investment opportunities. Self-storage owners interested in understanding their property’s value in today’s market are encouraged to contact Midcoast Properties for a complimentary and confidential broker price opinion.
For more information on this transaction or other self-storage investment opportunities, please visit MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Hal H. Tanner III
919-922-5757
Hal@MidcoastProperties.com
Contact
Midcoast Properties, Inc.Contact
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
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