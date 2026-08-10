America's Gardens Are Ready. Now It's Time to Feed Communities.
AmpleHarvest.org launches Harvest for Hunger Month, the nationwide culmination of its Plant for Hunger campaign, connecting home gardeners with local food pantries during peak harvest season.
Newfoundland, NJ, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- After encouraging gardeners across the country to Plant for Hunger this spring, AmpleHarvest.org is inviting them to complete the journey by sharing the fruits and vegetables they are harvesting during Harvest for Hunger Month this August.
Launched in April, the Plant for Hunger campaign encouraged gardeners to dedicate a row, a raised bed, or even a few extra plants to help feed neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Now, as gardens across America reach peak production, Harvest for Hunger Month turns that promise into action by encouraging gardeners to donate their surplus harvest to nearby food pantries.
Together, the two campaigns tell a simple but powerful story. Plant with purpose in the spring. Share with purpose in the summer. Every tomato, cucumber, pepper, squash, bean, or melon that reaches a local food pantry represents a seed planted months earlier with the hope of helping someone else.
"Plant for Hunger asked gardeners to grow with their community in mind," said Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director of AmpleHarvest.org. "Harvest for Hunger Month is the moment when those seeds become something tangible. It's when months of planning, watering, weeding, and caring for a garden become fresh, healthy meals for families."
The campaign addresses two challenges with one simple solution. Every summer, home gardens produce an abundance of fresh food that often exceeds what families can use, while food pantries frequently struggle to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to the people they serve. Harvest for Hunger Month helps bridge that gap by making it easy for gardeners to find local food pantries that welcome fresh produce donations.
Fresh produce is among the most nutritious and most requested foods at many food pantries, yet it is often one of the hardest to obtain through traditional food donations. At the same time, millions of gardeners harvest more produce than they can possibly use. Sharing that surplus helps reduce food waste while giving families access to healthy, fresh ingredients they may not otherwise enjoy.
Whether someone planted one extra tomato plant or dedicated an entire garden bed through Plant for Hunger, every donation matters. A basket of tomatoes, a handful of peppers, fresh herbs, green beans, or zucchini may seem like a small gift, but together thousands of gardeners can provide an extraordinary amount of fresh produce to communities across the country.
"We often think solving hunger requires a huge effort," Oppenheimer added. "But it often begins with something much simpler. One gardener plants a little extra. One gardener shares one basket of vegetables. Then another gardener does the same. Before long, those individual acts become healthier families, less food waste, and stronger communities."
Gardeners who participated in Plant for Hunger are encouraged to complete their journey by donating their harvest this month. Gardeners who are discovering the campaign for the first time are equally invited to join by sharing whatever surplus their gardens are producing.
To find a nearby food pantry that welcomes fresh produce donations or to learn more about Harvest for Hunger Month, visit AmpleHarvest.org.
About AmpleHarvest.org
AmpleHarvest.org is a nationwide nonprofit that helps home gardeners share their surplus harvest with local food pantries. Serving communities across all 50 states, the organization reduces food waste while increasing access to fresh, healthy food for families experiencing food insecurity. By connecting gardeners with nearby food pantries that accept fresh produce, AmpleHarvest.org makes it easy for every garden to make a difference.
Launched in April, the Plant for Hunger campaign encouraged gardeners to dedicate a row, a raised bed, or even a few extra plants to help feed neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Now, as gardens across America reach peak production, Harvest for Hunger Month turns that promise into action by encouraging gardeners to donate their surplus harvest to nearby food pantries.
Together, the two campaigns tell a simple but powerful story. Plant with purpose in the spring. Share with purpose in the summer. Every tomato, cucumber, pepper, squash, bean, or melon that reaches a local food pantry represents a seed planted months earlier with the hope of helping someone else.
"Plant for Hunger asked gardeners to grow with their community in mind," said Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director of AmpleHarvest.org. "Harvest for Hunger Month is the moment when those seeds become something tangible. It's when months of planning, watering, weeding, and caring for a garden become fresh, healthy meals for families."
The campaign addresses two challenges with one simple solution. Every summer, home gardens produce an abundance of fresh food that often exceeds what families can use, while food pantries frequently struggle to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to the people they serve. Harvest for Hunger Month helps bridge that gap by making it easy for gardeners to find local food pantries that welcome fresh produce donations.
Fresh produce is among the most nutritious and most requested foods at many food pantries, yet it is often one of the hardest to obtain through traditional food donations. At the same time, millions of gardeners harvest more produce than they can possibly use. Sharing that surplus helps reduce food waste while giving families access to healthy, fresh ingredients they may not otherwise enjoy.
Whether someone planted one extra tomato plant or dedicated an entire garden bed through Plant for Hunger, every donation matters. A basket of tomatoes, a handful of peppers, fresh herbs, green beans, or zucchini may seem like a small gift, but together thousands of gardeners can provide an extraordinary amount of fresh produce to communities across the country.
"We often think solving hunger requires a huge effort," Oppenheimer added. "But it often begins with something much simpler. One gardener plants a little extra. One gardener shares one basket of vegetables. Then another gardener does the same. Before long, those individual acts become healthier families, less food waste, and stronger communities."
Gardeners who participated in Plant for Hunger are encouraged to complete their journey by donating their harvest this month. Gardeners who are discovering the campaign for the first time are equally invited to join by sharing whatever surplus their gardens are producing.
To find a nearby food pantry that welcomes fresh produce donations or to learn more about Harvest for Hunger Month, visit AmpleHarvest.org.
About AmpleHarvest.org
AmpleHarvest.org is a nationwide nonprofit that helps home gardeners share their surplus harvest with local food pantries. Serving communities across all 50 states, the organization reduces food waste while increasing access to fresh, healthy food for families experiencing food insecurity. By connecting gardeners with nearby food pantries that accept fresh produce, AmpleHarvest.org makes it easy for every garden to make a difference.
Contact
AmpleHarvest.orgContact
Gary Oppenheimer
267-536-9880
AmpleHarvest.org/presskit
Follow AmpleHarvest.org at Twitter.com/AmpleHarvest, Facebook.com/AmpleHarvest.org
Gary Oppenheimer
267-536-9880
AmpleHarvest.org/presskit
Follow AmpleHarvest.org at Twitter.com/AmpleHarvest, Facebook.com/AmpleHarvest.org
Categories