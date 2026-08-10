78 Medals, Five Team USA Selections, One World Podium: A Record Summer for Chicago-Area Karate Students

Fonseca Martial Arts closed its strongest season yet — with a smaller team than last year. FMA students took 78 medals (25 gold, 21 silver, 32 bronze) at AAU Karate Nationals, plus two Kumite Grand Champions. At USA Karate Team Trials, three students made the Junior National Team and two instructors made the Senior team. Cleo Roth earned kumite silver at the WUKF World Championships in Romania. Fall brings Olympic-level seminars and the Fonseca Cup on Oct. 24 in Wood Dale.