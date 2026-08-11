Jude Molin Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Norwalk, CT, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jude Molin of Norwalk, Connecticut has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in finance and general accounting.
About Jude Molin
Jude Molin is an accountant with Charter Oak Communities, a property management organization that provides property management services throughout the local area. Molin specializes in general accounting.
Through the City of Stamford’s Below Market Rate initiative, Charter Oak Communities has helped create a diverse community with housing options for individuals and families at all income levels, including those requiring public assistance. The organization’s economic diversity fosters social and environmental conditions intended to protect and enhance Stamford’s social fabric. Its communities provide comfortable and affordable housing for families while also offering renters access to vibrant city life.
Molin earned a B.A. in accounting from the University of Bridgeport.
In his spare time, Jude enjoys going to the gym, spending time at the beach, and traveling.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can receive acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their online directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many other accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
About Jude Molin
Jude Molin is an accountant with Charter Oak Communities, a property management organization that provides property management services throughout the local area. Molin specializes in general accounting.
Through the City of Stamford’s Below Market Rate initiative, Charter Oak Communities has helped create a diverse community with housing options for individuals and families at all income levels, including those requiring public assistance. The organization’s economic diversity fosters social and environmental conditions intended to protect and enhance Stamford’s social fabric. Its communities provide comfortable and affordable housing for families while also offering renters access to vibrant city life.
Molin earned a B.A. in accounting from the University of Bridgeport.
In his spare time, Jude enjoys going to the gym, spending time at the beach, and traveling.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can receive acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their online directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many other accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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