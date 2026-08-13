Home Sellers Urged to Ask Who Benefits Before Agreeing to Private or Phased Home Marketing
Cleveland Oh Real Estate Broker Dennis Rath says privacy can be a legitimate choice—but sellers deserve a clear explanation of the exposure, competition and negotiating leverage they may be delaying.
Cleveland, OH, August 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The residential real estate business is changing quickly. Large brokerage mergers, affiliated mortgage and title operations, private-listing networks and nationwide commission-practice changes are giving sellers more choices—but also more reasons to slow down and ask careful questions before signing a listing agreement.
Dennis Rath, broker and owner of Dennis Rath Home Sellers LLC, is urging Northern Ohio homeowners to look beyond company size, agent count and promises of access to “more buyers.”
“A seller’s home is not corporate inventory. It is usually the largest financial asset that family owns. Before any company limits or delays broad market exposure, the seller deserves to know exactly who can see the property, who cannot see it, how long the restriction lasts and how the recommendation serves the seller—not merely the brokerage.” — Dennis Rath
Private marketing is a choice—not an automatic advantage
Private and phased marketing can be appropriate. A public figure may need security. A family may be dealing with a divorce, estate or sensitive financial matter. A property may not be ready for photographs or public showings. In those circumstances, discretion may be more important to the owner than immediate maximum exposure.
Some marketing language makes private selling sound universally easier. A June 2026 Austin brokerage article, for example, said selective marketing could help certain sellers “avoid the circus” of public open houses, inspection schedules and speculation. Other private-listing marketers use similar language about privacy, control and avoiding disruption.
Rath says those benefits should be discussed—but so should the tradeoff.
“There is nothing wrong with a seller knowingly choosing privacy,” Rath said. “The problem begins when limited exposure is presented as though it has no downside. Fewer people seeing a home may mean fewer interruptions, but it can also mean fewer opportunities for competition. Sellers should hear both sides before deciding.”
Some large brokerage programs begin by showing a home inside a private company network, then place it on selected company websites, and only later distribute it through the broader MLS and ordinary public feeds. These networks may be substantial, but their size does not answer the seller’s most important question: How many qualified buyers for this particular home can see it during each phase?
“More buyers” needs a definition
A brokerage’s agent count, website traffic, email database and number of actual ready buyers are not interchangeable measurements.
Before accepting a private or phased strategy, Rath recommends that sellers obtain written answers to these questions:
How many active, financially qualified buyers in my price range and geographic area can see the property during the private phase?
Which MLS participants, public websites and automatic buyer-alert systems cannot see it during that period?
Is the number being quoted a count of unique local buyers, website visitors, email addresses, agents or inquiries?
What percentage of the brokerage’s private listings sell during the private phase, and how many eventually require full MLS exposure?
What happened to sale price, seller net, time to contract and price reductions for comparable local homes—not merely companywide averages?
Does the brokerage, agent or affiliated company earn additional revenue if the buyer, mortgage, title or another service remains inside the organization?
Could the brokerage represent both the seller and buyer, and what independent advocacy would the seller give up?
What date or measurable event automatically moves the listing to full-market exposure?
“A large company may have an impressive network. It still has to explain why beginning inside that network is better for this seller, with this home, in this market.” — Dennis Rath
Industry changes make seller awareness more important
Residential real estate has undergone substantial consolidation and legal change. Publicly announced brokerage combinations have emphasized hundreds of millions of dollars in projected cost savings. Separately, nationwide settlements arising from commission litigation exceeded $1 billion and resulted in significant practice changes. Settling defendants generally denied wrongdoing, and settlements are not findings that every brokerage or agent acted improperly.
The lesson for sellers is not that every large brokerage is bad or that every private listing fails. The lesson is that brokerage companies can have several revenue interests surrounding one transaction—including brokerage fees, buyer representation, mortgage, title and other affiliated services. Those interests may be lawful and convenient, but they should be disclosed and considered against the seller’s goals.
Ohio law sets the proper standard. A real estate licensee representing a client is a fiduciary and must use best efforts to advance that client’s interests, act loyally, follow lawful instructions and disclose material facts. The seller makes the decision; the agent’s responsibility is to make sure it is an informed decision.
A seller-first alternative in Northern Ohio
Rath has worked in real estate since 1994 and has held an Ohio broker’s license since 2013. His independent brokerage serves homeowners throughout Cleveland’s western suburbs and surrounding Northern Ohio communities, with particular experience helping older homeowners, families, trustees, executors and out-of-state heirs navigate major transitions.
Dennis Rath Home Sellers LLC offers sellers:
Direct access to the broker responsible for the listing;
Full MLS exposure unless the seller knowingly chooses a different lawful strategy;
Professional photography and a marketing plan designed to create competition;
Clear explanations of fees, representation and potential conflicts;
No dual agency, allowing the brokerage to remain focused on the seller’s side of the transaction; and
More than 30 years of practical real estate experience in Northern Ohio.
“I cannot promise every seller the same result, and no honest broker should,” Rath said. “What I can promise is that I will explain the choices, disclose the incentives and tell the seller the truth—even when the truth is less glamorous than the sales pitch. A famous sign does not define the duty. Ohio agency law does.”
Northern Ohio homeowners considering a sale or reviewing a private-listing proposal may contact Dennis Rath for a seller-focused consultation.
Media and seller inquiries
Dennis Rath, Broker/Owner
Dennis Rath Home Sellers LLC
Phone: 440-490-7284
Serving Cleveland’s western suburbs and surrounding Northern Ohio communities
About Dennis Rath Home Sellers LLC
Dennis Rath Home Sellers LLC is an independent Northern Ohio real estate brokerage focused on seller representation, full-market exposure, direct broker involvement and informed client choice. Dennis Rath has worked in real estate since 1994 and has been a licensed Ohio real estate broker since 2013.
Supporting sources
Ohio Revised Code, Section 4735.62—Fiduciary duties generally.
Real Estate Commission Litigation, NAR settlement overview; National Association of REALTORS®, Settlement FAQs.
MLS Now, Office Exclusive/Opt-Out of MLS Authorization.
Compass, Private Exclusives and three-phase marketing.
Lander Peerman Group, “The Art of Discretion”, an example of “avoid the circus” marketing language.
Dennis Rath, broker and owner of Dennis Rath Home Sellers LLC, is urging Northern Ohio homeowners to look beyond company size, agent count and promises of access to “more buyers.”
“A seller’s home is not corporate inventory. It is usually the largest financial asset that family owns. Before any company limits or delays broad market exposure, the seller deserves to know exactly who can see the property, who cannot see it, how long the restriction lasts and how the recommendation serves the seller—not merely the brokerage.” — Dennis Rath
Private marketing is a choice—not an automatic advantage
Private and phased marketing can be appropriate. A public figure may need security. A family may be dealing with a divorce, estate or sensitive financial matter. A property may not be ready for photographs or public showings. In those circumstances, discretion may be more important to the owner than immediate maximum exposure.
Some marketing language makes private selling sound universally easier. A June 2026 Austin brokerage article, for example, said selective marketing could help certain sellers “avoid the circus” of public open houses, inspection schedules and speculation. Other private-listing marketers use similar language about privacy, control and avoiding disruption.
Rath says those benefits should be discussed—but so should the tradeoff.
“There is nothing wrong with a seller knowingly choosing privacy,” Rath said. “The problem begins when limited exposure is presented as though it has no downside. Fewer people seeing a home may mean fewer interruptions, but it can also mean fewer opportunities for competition. Sellers should hear both sides before deciding.”
Some large brokerage programs begin by showing a home inside a private company network, then place it on selected company websites, and only later distribute it through the broader MLS and ordinary public feeds. These networks may be substantial, but their size does not answer the seller’s most important question: How many qualified buyers for this particular home can see it during each phase?
“More buyers” needs a definition
A brokerage’s agent count, website traffic, email database and number of actual ready buyers are not interchangeable measurements.
Before accepting a private or phased strategy, Rath recommends that sellers obtain written answers to these questions:
How many active, financially qualified buyers in my price range and geographic area can see the property during the private phase?
Which MLS participants, public websites and automatic buyer-alert systems cannot see it during that period?
Is the number being quoted a count of unique local buyers, website visitors, email addresses, agents or inquiries?
What percentage of the brokerage’s private listings sell during the private phase, and how many eventually require full MLS exposure?
What happened to sale price, seller net, time to contract and price reductions for comparable local homes—not merely companywide averages?
Does the brokerage, agent or affiliated company earn additional revenue if the buyer, mortgage, title or another service remains inside the organization?
Could the brokerage represent both the seller and buyer, and what independent advocacy would the seller give up?
What date or measurable event automatically moves the listing to full-market exposure?
“A large company may have an impressive network. It still has to explain why beginning inside that network is better for this seller, with this home, in this market.” — Dennis Rath
Industry changes make seller awareness more important
Residential real estate has undergone substantial consolidation and legal change. Publicly announced brokerage combinations have emphasized hundreds of millions of dollars in projected cost savings. Separately, nationwide settlements arising from commission litigation exceeded $1 billion and resulted in significant practice changes. Settling defendants generally denied wrongdoing, and settlements are not findings that every brokerage or agent acted improperly.
The lesson for sellers is not that every large brokerage is bad or that every private listing fails. The lesson is that brokerage companies can have several revenue interests surrounding one transaction—including brokerage fees, buyer representation, mortgage, title and other affiliated services. Those interests may be lawful and convenient, but they should be disclosed and considered against the seller’s goals.
Ohio law sets the proper standard. A real estate licensee representing a client is a fiduciary and must use best efforts to advance that client’s interests, act loyally, follow lawful instructions and disclose material facts. The seller makes the decision; the agent’s responsibility is to make sure it is an informed decision.
A seller-first alternative in Northern Ohio
Rath has worked in real estate since 1994 and has held an Ohio broker’s license since 2013. His independent brokerage serves homeowners throughout Cleveland’s western suburbs and surrounding Northern Ohio communities, with particular experience helping older homeowners, families, trustees, executors and out-of-state heirs navigate major transitions.
Dennis Rath Home Sellers LLC offers sellers:
Direct access to the broker responsible for the listing;
Full MLS exposure unless the seller knowingly chooses a different lawful strategy;
Professional photography and a marketing plan designed to create competition;
Clear explanations of fees, representation and potential conflicts;
No dual agency, allowing the brokerage to remain focused on the seller’s side of the transaction; and
More than 30 years of practical real estate experience in Northern Ohio.
“I cannot promise every seller the same result, and no honest broker should,” Rath said. “What I can promise is that I will explain the choices, disclose the incentives and tell the seller the truth—even when the truth is less glamorous than the sales pitch. A famous sign does not define the duty. Ohio agency law does.”
Northern Ohio homeowners considering a sale or reviewing a private-listing proposal may contact Dennis Rath for a seller-focused consultation.
Media and seller inquiries
Dennis Rath, Broker/Owner
Dennis Rath Home Sellers LLC
Phone: 440-490-7284
Serving Cleveland’s western suburbs and surrounding Northern Ohio communities
About Dennis Rath Home Sellers LLC
Dennis Rath Home Sellers LLC is an independent Northern Ohio real estate brokerage focused on seller representation, full-market exposure, direct broker involvement and informed client choice. Dennis Rath has worked in real estate since 1994 and has been a licensed Ohio real estate broker since 2013.
Supporting sources
Ohio Revised Code, Section 4735.62—Fiduciary duties generally.
Real Estate Commission Litigation, NAR settlement overview; National Association of REALTORS®, Settlement FAQs.
MLS Now, Office Exclusive/Opt-Out of MLS Authorization.
Compass, Private Exclusives and three-phase marketing.
Lander Peerman Group, “The Art of Discretion”, an example of “avoid the circus” marketing language.
Contact
Dennis J Rath Real Estate MarketingContact
Dennis Rath
440-490-7284
https://dennisrathblog.org/
Dennis Rath
440-490-7284
https://dennisrathblog.org/
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