ilumen Solar Launches Two Solar Generator Kits for Backup and Off-Grid Power
The new Prepper Kit and Power Kit are available now for local pickup or delivery throughout the Chicago area.
Lake Barrington, IL, August 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ilumen Solar, a residential and commercial solar company based in Lake Barrington, Illinois, has launched two solar generator kits designed for backup power, remote equipment and off-grid electricity needs. The Prepper Kit and Power Kit are assembled at the company’s Lake Barrington facility and are available now.
The stand-alone systems combine EcoFlow portable power stations with solar panels, weather-resistant battery enclosures, racking, grounding equipment and the wiring components required for setup.
Unlike permanent solar installations, the kits power compatible 120-volt devices directly and do not connect to a home’s electrical panel or the utility grid. This allows them to be used without the engineering and utility interconnection process associated with a grid-connected solar energy system.
“More homeowners and property owners are looking for alternatives to fuel-powered generators for outages, remote equipment and other temporary power needs,” said Zach Witt, owner and founder of ilumen Solar. “These kits provide the primary system components in one assembled configuration, so customers do not have to select and match each component individually.”
The Prepper Kit, priced at $1,999, includes one 450-watt solar panel and an EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus portable power station. The system provides 1 kilowatt-hour of battery capacity, 1,800 watts of continuous output and up to 3,600 watts of surge output.
Depending on individual equipment requirements and available battery capacity, the Prepper Kit may be used to support devices such as phones, computers, lighting, internet equipment, televisions, CPAP machines and compact refrigerators.
The Power Kit, priced at $3,999, includes two 450-watt solar panels and an EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max portable power station. The system provides 2 kilowatt-hours of battery capacity, 2,400 watts of continuous output and up to 4,800 watts of surge output.
Potential applications include refrigerators, sump pumps, home-office equipment, driveway gates, pond pumps, dock lifts, jobsite equipment and certain agricultural equipment. Compatibility and operating time will vary based on each device’s running wattage, startup requirements, frequency of use and available sunlight.
Both systems include app-based monitoring that allows users to view solar production, battery charge and electricity consumption. The batteries can be recharged through the included solar panels or a standard household electrical outlet. Additional battery capacity or solar panels may be added based on system compatibility and the customer’s power requirements.
The launch expands ilumen Solar’s offerings beyond permanent rooftop and ground-mounted solar systems. The company developed the kits for homeowners, businesses, farms, remote properties and other locations where a stand-alone source of electricity may be useful.
Additional specifications and ordering information are available through the solar battery generator kit section of the ilumen Solar website.
About ilumen Solar
Founded in 2016, ilumen Solar is a solar and electrical services company based in Lake Barrington, Illinois. The company serves residential and commercial customers throughout Northern Illinois. Its services include solar installation, battery backup, electrical upgrades, EV charging, solar inspections, system repairs and Illinois solar incentive consulting.
The stand-alone systems combine EcoFlow portable power stations with solar panels, weather-resistant battery enclosures, racking, grounding equipment and the wiring components required for setup.
Unlike permanent solar installations, the kits power compatible 120-volt devices directly and do not connect to a home’s electrical panel or the utility grid. This allows them to be used without the engineering and utility interconnection process associated with a grid-connected solar energy system.
“More homeowners and property owners are looking for alternatives to fuel-powered generators for outages, remote equipment and other temporary power needs,” said Zach Witt, owner and founder of ilumen Solar. “These kits provide the primary system components in one assembled configuration, so customers do not have to select and match each component individually.”
The Prepper Kit, priced at $1,999, includes one 450-watt solar panel and an EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus portable power station. The system provides 1 kilowatt-hour of battery capacity, 1,800 watts of continuous output and up to 3,600 watts of surge output.
Depending on individual equipment requirements and available battery capacity, the Prepper Kit may be used to support devices such as phones, computers, lighting, internet equipment, televisions, CPAP machines and compact refrigerators.
The Power Kit, priced at $3,999, includes two 450-watt solar panels and an EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max portable power station. The system provides 2 kilowatt-hours of battery capacity, 2,400 watts of continuous output and up to 4,800 watts of surge output.
Potential applications include refrigerators, sump pumps, home-office equipment, driveway gates, pond pumps, dock lifts, jobsite equipment and certain agricultural equipment. Compatibility and operating time will vary based on each device’s running wattage, startup requirements, frequency of use and available sunlight.
Both systems include app-based monitoring that allows users to view solar production, battery charge and electricity consumption. The batteries can be recharged through the included solar panels or a standard household electrical outlet. Additional battery capacity or solar panels may be added based on system compatibility and the customer’s power requirements.
The launch expands ilumen Solar’s offerings beyond permanent rooftop and ground-mounted solar systems. The company developed the kits for homeowners, businesses, farms, remote properties and other locations where a stand-alone source of electricity may be useful.
Additional specifications and ordering information are available through the solar battery generator kit section of the ilumen Solar website.
About ilumen Solar
Founded in 2016, ilumen Solar is a solar and electrical services company based in Lake Barrington, Illinois. The company serves residential and commercial customers throughout Northern Illinois. Its services include solar installation, battery backup, electrical upgrades, EV charging, solar inspections, system repairs and Illinois solar incentive consulting.
Contact
ilumen, LLCContact
Zach Witt
847-852-3370
www.ilumen-solar.com
Zach Witt
847-852-3370
www.ilumen-solar.com
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