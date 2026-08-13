LCvista Acquires CPA QualityPro, Extending Its Professional Readiness Platform Into Licensure and State Mobility
Acquisition adds firm-level license management and state mobility to LCvista's CPE compliance and learning capabilities; Polaris Growth Fund increases its investment in LCvista.
Seattle, WA, August 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LCvista, a professional readiness platform for the accounting profession, today announced it has acquired CPA QualityPro, a leading provider of license management and state mobility solutions for accounting firms. As part of the transaction, LCvista's lead investor, Polaris Growth Fund (PGF), has increased its investment in the company.
The acquisition builds on LCvista's CPE compliance and learning and development capabilities, extending the platform into firm-level licensure and state mobility. LCvista is now the only platform built specifically for accounting firms that combines expertise and data across CPE, learning, licensure, and mobility. Customers can now access a comprehensive, unified view of professional readiness so they can pursue growth opportunities with confidence.
With CPA QualityPro's technology, LCvista customers can determine exactly which jurisdictions their firm and individual professionals are authorized to practice in. That clarity matters because license mobility regulations vary by state, have been changing frequently, and have grown harder to interpret as alternative licensure pathways introduce more variation in how requirements are met.
LCvista currently supports more than 400 accounting firms, including 80% of the top 200 firms in the country.
“Firms have told us again and again that they need a scalable way to know whether their firm and their people are ready to practice right now, for this client, in this state,” said Mark Rothert, CEO of LCvista. “Bringing CPA QualityPro into LCvista lets us give customers a fuller picture of professional readiness than any other solution — combining CPE, learning, and now licensure and mobility in a single system of record.”
“CPA QualityPro has always focused on helping firms navigate the complexity of licensure and mobility with confidence,” said Lindsay Patterson, CEO of CPA QualityPro. “What we consistently hear from clients is that this challenge doesn’t exist in isolation — it sits alongside CPE and broader compliance. By joining LCvista, we can bring those pieces together and give firms a more complete, practical way to manage readiness as they take on new work and deploy their people.”
“The complexity of managing both individual and firm readiness has only increased as firms expand nationally and licensure requirements continue to evolve,” said Andrew Prather, Audit Shareholder and Quality Management Director at Clark Nuber PS. “Bringing CPA QualityPro's licensure and mobility expertise together with LCvista’s leadership in CPE and learning gives firms a much more complete picture of readiness. That gives firms greater confidence as they expand into new jurisdictions and service areas.”
“The LCvista platform has expanded significantly since our initial investment, and we’re excited to continue supporting Mark and this exceptional team as they execute on the next phase. As AI rapidly changes how software creates value, we believe the most impactful companies will be those that apply proprietary data to solve strategic customer challenges,” said Dan Lombard, Managing Partner at Polaris Growth Fund. “LCvista’s position at the intersection of compliance and professional expertise provides a uniquely strong foundation to deliver that value.”
The combined company will give accounting firms a single source of truth for professional readiness across both individuals and the firm as a whole — including CPE compliance, goal-oriented learning and development, and licensure and mobility tracking — helping firms confidently pursue and staff client work in any jurisdiction.
About LCvista
LCvista is a professional readiness platform built for the accounting profession, helping firms ensure their people are eligible to practice and equipped with the right expertise to serve clients. LCvista supports more than 400 accounting firms, including 80% of the top 200 firms in the country. Learn more at www.lcvista.com.
About CPA QualityPro
CPA QualityPro is a leading provider of license management and state mobility solutions for the accounting profession, helping firms track and manage individual and firm-level licensure across jurisdictions. Learn more at www.cpaqualitypro.com.
About Clark Nuber
Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA and consulting firm headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, the firm’s more than 300 professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations, foundations, high-net-worth individuals, and the public sector. Clark Nuber serves clients throughout the Pacific Northwest, across the United States, and around the world. The firm is also a Certified B Corporation™, meeting rigorous standards for social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability, and using business as a force for good.
About Polaris Growth Fund
Polaris Growth Fund is a software-focused, specialized affiliate fund of Polaris Partners, a Boston-based private investment firm with two decades of technology and healthcare investing experience. Polaris has offices in Boston, San Francisco, and New York. For more information, visit www.polarisgrowthfund.com.
The acquisition builds on LCvista's CPE compliance and learning and development capabilities, extending the platform into firm-level licensure and state mobility. LCvista is now the only platform built specifically for accounting firms that combines expertise and data across CPE, learning, licensure, and mobility. Customers can now access a comprehensive, unified view of professional readiness so they can pursue growth opportunities with confidence.
With CPA QualityPro's technology, LCvista customers can determine exactly which jurisdictions their firm and individual professionals are authorized to practice in. That clarity matters because license mobility regulations vary by state, have been changing frequently, and have grown harder to interpret as alternative licensure pathways introduce more variation in how requirements are met.
LCvista currently supports more than 400 accounting firms, including 80% of the top 200 firms in the country.
“Firms have told us again and again that they need a scalable way to know whether their firm and their people are ready to practice right now, for this client, in this state,” said Mark Rothert, CEO of LCvista. “Bringing CPA QualityPro into LCvista lets us give customers a fuller picture of professional readiness than any other solution — combining CPE, learning, and now licensure and mobility in a single system of record.”
“CPA QualityPro has always focused on helping firms navigate the complexity of licensure and mobility with confidence,” said Lindsay Patterson, CEO of CPA QualityPro. “What we consistently hear from clients is that this challenge doesn’t exist in isolation — it sits alongside CPE and broader compliance. By joining LCvista, we can bring those pieces together and give firms a more complete, practical way to manage readiness as they take on new work and deploy their people.”
“The complexity of managing both individual and firm readiness has only increased as firms expand nationally and licensure requirements continue to evolve,” said Andrew Prather, Audit Shareholder and Quality Management Director at Clark Nuber PS. “Bringing CPA QualityPro's licensure and mobility expertise together with LCvista’s leadership in CPE and learning gives firms a much more complete picture of readiness. That gives firms greater confidence as they expand into new jurisdictions and service areas.”
“The LCvista platform has expanded significantly since our initial investment, and we’re excited to continue supporting Mark and this exceptional team as they execute on the next phase. As AI rapidly changes how software creates value, we believe the most impactful companies will be those that apply proprietary data to solve strategic customer challenges,” said Dan Lombard, Managing Partner at Polaris Growth Fund. “LCvista’s position at the intersection of compliance and professional expertise provides a uniquely strong foundation to deliver that value.”
The combined company will give accounting firms a single source of truth for professional readiness across both individuals and the firm as a whole — including CPE compliance, goal-oriented learning and development, and licensure and mobility tracking — helping firms confidently pursue and staff client work in any jurisdiction.
About LCvista
LCvista is a professional readiness platform built for the accounting profession, helping firms ensure their people are eligible to practice and equipped with the right expertise to serve clients. LCvista supports more than 400 accounting firms, including 80% of the top 200 firms in the country. Learn more at www.lcvista.com.
About CPA QualityPro
CPA QualityPro is a leading provider of license management and state mobility solutions for the accounting profession, helping firms track and manage individual and firm-level licensure across jurisdictions. Learn more at www.cpaqualitypro.com.
About Clark Nuber
Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA and consulting firm headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, the firm’s more than 300 professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations, foundations, high-net-worth individuals, and the public sector. Clark Nuber serves clients throughout the Pacific Northwest, across the United States, and around the world. The firm is also a Certified B Corporation™, meeting rigorous standards for social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability, and using business as a force for good.
About Polaris Growth Fund
Polaris Growth Fund is a software-focused, specialized affiliate fund of Polaris Partners, a Boston-based private investment firm with two decades of technology and healthcare investing experience. Polaris has offices in Boston, San Francisco, and New York. For more information, visit www.polarisgrowthfund.com.
Contact
LCvistaContact
Fatima Naqvi
669-800-7342
lcvista.com
Fatima Naqvi
669-800-7342
lcvista.com
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