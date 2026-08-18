Raleigh Criminal Defense Law Firm Expands Spanish Speaking Client Services
The Law Office of Christopher R. Detwiler, PLLC adds bilingual legal assistant support to help Spanish-speaking clients communicate clearly throughout criminal and DWI cases.
Raleigh, NC, August 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Law Office of Christopher R. Detwiler, PLLC, is today announcing the addition of a Spanish-speaking legal assistant to their team. The expanded service is available to people seeking help from a Raleigh criminal defense attorney with misdemeanor charges, felony allegations, domestic violence accusations, probation violations, traffic offenses, and other criminal matters. It also supports clients who need a DWI lawyer after an impaired-driving charge or related traffic offense.
The addition of bilingual legal assistant support reflects the firm’s effort to make communication more accessible to members of Raleigh’s growing Hispanic community. By providing a dedicated Spanish-speaking point of contact, prospective and current clients will get the support they need to navigate the early stages of a criminal case, prepare for court dates, and communicate with their attorney.
For people facing an arrest or criminal accusation in Raleigh or Wake County, the legal process can begin before they have had time to understand the allegations, review the paperwork, or consider their next steps. Court notices, bond conditions, citations, and communications from law enforcement can carry important deadlines. When there is a language barrier, it can make an already stressful situation more difficult to manage.
Attorney Detwiler, founder of The Law Office of Christopher R. Detwiler, PLLC, explained that “Criminal charges tend to move quickly through Wake County courts, and it is hard enough to understand the decisions in front of you without also having to navigate the process in a language that is not your first.”
Attorney Detwiler continued, “Having a bilingual point of contact at the firm gives our Spanish-speaking clients a direct and reliable way to communicate with our office, ask questions, and stay informed about their case. Every person we represent deserves to understand what is happening and the choices available to them.”
The bilingual legal assistant is a native Spanish speaker and has worked alongside Attorney Detwiler since November 2025. Throughout a case, she helps relay Attorney Detwiler’s guidance in Spanish so clients have a clearer understanding of what is happening and what information the firm needs from them. That may include helping a client describe the events leading up to an arrest, gather documents for counsel to review, prepare for an upcoming court date, or understand what took place after a hearing.
For DWI cases, she may help clients understand the information Attorney Detwiler needs to review, including the traffic stop, testing procedures, license concerns, and upcoming court dates. In other criminal cases, her work may involve explaining the charges a client is facing, reviewing bond conditions, or clarifying the next procedural step.
Attorney Detwiler remains responsible for legal advice and case strategy, while the bilingual legal assistant helps make communication with the firm more accessible to its Spanish-speaking clients.
About The Law Office of Christopher R. Detwiler, PLLC
The Law Office of Christopher R. Detwiler, PLLC represents people facing criminal charges, DWI allegations, and traffic matters in Raleigh, Wake County, and the surrounding Triangle area. Attorney Christopher R. Detwiler has practiced law in North Carolina since 2012, bringing more than 14 years of experience to cases ranging from traffic offenses and first-time misdemeanors to felony allegations, probation concerns, and more complex criminal matters.
The addition of bilingual legal assistant support reflects the firm’s effort to make communication more accessible to members of Raleigh’s growing Hispanic community. By providing a dedicated Spanish-speaking point of contact, prospective and current clients will get the support they need to navigate the early stages of a criminal case, prepare for court dates, and communicate with their attorney.
For people facing an arrest or criminal accusation in Raleigh or Wake County, the legal process can begin before they have had time to understand the allegations, review the paperwork, or consider their next steps. Court notices, bond conditions, citations, and communications from law enforcement can carry important deadlines. When there is a language barrier, it can make an already stressful situation more difficult to manage.
Attorney Detwiler, founder of The Law Office of Christopher R. Detwiler, PLLC, explained that “Criminal charges tend to move quickly through Wake County courts, and it is hard enough to understand the decisions in front of you without also having to navigate the process in a language that is not your first.”
Attorney Detwiler continued, “Having a bilingual point of contact at the firm gives our Spanish-speaking clients a direct and reliable way to communicate with our office, ask questions, and stay informed about their case. Every person we represent deserves to understand what is happening and the choices available to them.”
The bilingual legal assistant is a native Spanish speaker and has worked alongside Attorney Detwiler since November 2025. Throughout a case, she helps relay Attorney Detwiler’s guidance in Spanish so clients have a clearer understanding of what is happening and what information the firm needs from them. That may include helping a client describe the events leading up to an arrest, gather documents for counsel to review, prepare for an upcoming court date, or understand what took place after a hearing.
For DWI cases, she may help clients understand the information Attorney Detwiler needs to review, including the traffic stop, testing procedures, license concerns, and upcoming court dates. In other criminal cases, her work may involve explaining the charges a client is facing, reviewing bond conditions, or clarifying the next procedural step.
Attorney Detwiler remains responsible for legal advice and case strategy, while the bilingual legal assistant helps make communication with the firm more accessible to its Spanish-speaking clients.
About The Law Office of Christopher R. Detwiler, PLLC
The Law Office of Christopher R. Detwiler, PLLC represents people facing criminal charges, DWI allegations, and traffic matters in Raleigh, Wake County, and the surrounding Triangle area. Attorney Christopher R. Detwiler has practiced law in North Carolina since 2012, bringing more than 14 years of experience to cases ranging from traffic offenses and first-time misdemeanors to felony allegations, probation concerns, and more complex criminal matters.
Contact
The Law Office of Christopher R. Detwiler, PLLCContact
Attorney Chis Detwiler
(919) 526-7545
https://detwilerlaw.com/
leslie@theedigital.com
Attorney Chis Detwiler
(919) 526-7545
https://detwilerlaw.com/
leslie@theedigital.com
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