Cynthia Rosalind Hammond Named Woman of the Month for August 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Harvest, AL, August 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia Rosalind Hammond of Harvest, Alabama, has been named Woman of the Month for August 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Dr. Hammond will be featured in the Fall 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other notable professionals.
About Cynthia Rosalind Hammond
Cynthia Rosalind Hammond is an educator and the founder and CEO of Hammond Harmonies. Launched in October 2024, Hammond Harmonies is an educational technology platform that provides interactive, subscription-based learning experiences designed for young children. The platform uses a whole-child instructional framework to create educational experiences in life skills, science, health, and wellness. Its educational experiences combine interactive storytelling, music, animation, health and wellness literacy, and social-emotional learning. Through age-appropriate lessons, children are introduced to concepts related to physical wellness while also developing tools to understand, express, and manage their feelings.
Dr. Hammond created the Stan the Scan Whole-Body Learning System, which provides an interactive approach to learning. Interactive storytelling is used to present educational lessons through engaging narratives. Music, animation, and visual elements are also incorporated to maintain children’s interest and support the learning experience. The system reflects her professional interests in early childhood education, classroom learning frameworks, social-emotional learning, and the use of technology in education.
Dr. Hammond continues to expand Hammond Harmonies beyond its original educational technology foundation into an interdisciplinary education and wellness ecosystem. Her work brings together education, healthcare, music, technology, and community engagement to create innovative experiences that support the whole child.
Current initiatives in development include the Children’s Purposeful Network (CPN), designed to create opportunities for children to discover and develop their gifts and talents through service, leadership, and community engagement. Hammond Harmonies is also developing supplemental mental health and wellness resources for children and adolescents, including interactive digital activities and Reflective Media—music and visual experiences designed for professional review and potential use as supportive engagement tools within therapeutic settings.
Dr. Hammond is building these initiatives through interdisciplinary collaboration with professionals in education, mental health, technology, music, organizational development, and community leadership. Her broader vision is to create sustainable models that can be evaluated, refined, and replicated across communities while keeping children’s learning, wellness, creativity, and sense of purpose at the center.
By combining her experience in healthcare and education, Dr. Hammond brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her work. Her background allows her to examine how different learning methods can be used to encourage engagement and support children’s educational development.
Dr. Hammond earned a Ph.D. in nursing education from Capella University, an M.S. in health education from Texas Woman’s University, and an MSN from the University of Phoenix. She is affiliated with the National League for Nursing (NLN).
In her personal time, Cynthia enjoys writing, music, playing the piano, and cooking.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we’ve provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their careers to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.’s nomination form for consideration.
About Cynthia Rosalind Hammond
Cynthia Rosalind Hammond is an educator and the founder and CEO of Hammond Harmonies. Launched in October 2024, Hammond Harmonies is an educational technology platform that provides interactive, subscription-based learning experiences designed for young children. The platform uses a whole-child instructional framework to create educational experiences in life skills, science, health, and wellness. Its educational experiences combine interactive storytelling, music, animation, health and wellness literacy, and social-emotional learning. Through age-appropriate lessons, children are introduced to concepts related to physical wellness while also developing tools to understand, express, and manage their feelings.
Dr. Hammond created the Stan the Scan Whole-Body Learning System, which provides an interactive approach to learning. Interactive storytelling is used to present educational lessons through engaging narratives. Music, animation, and visual elements are also incorporated to maintain children’s interest and support the learning experience. The system reflects her professional interests in early childhood education, classroom learning frameworks, social-emotional learning, and the use of technology in education.
Dr. Hammond continues to expand Hammond Harmonies beyond its original educational technology foundation into an interdisciplinary education and wellness ecosystem. Her work brings together education, healthcare, music, technology, and community engagement to create innovative experiences that support the whole child.
Current initiatives in development include the Children’s Purposeful Network (CPN), designed to create opportunities for children to discover and develop their gifts and talents through service, leadership, and community engagement. Hammond Harmonies is also developing supplemental mental health and wellness resources for children and adolescents, including interactive digital activities and Reflective Media—music and visual experiences designed for professional review and potential use as supportive engagement tools within therapeutic settings.
Dr. Hammond is building these initiatives through interdisciplinary collaboration with professionals in education, mental health, technology, music, organizational development, and community leadership. Her broader vision is to create sustainable models that can be evaluated, refined, and replicated across communities while keeping children’s learning, wellness, creativity, and sense of purpose at the center.
By combining her experience in healthcare and education, Dr. Hammond brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her work. Her background allows her to examine how different learning methods can be used to encourage engagement and support children’s educational development.
Dr. Hammond earned a Ph.D. in nursing education from Capella University, an M.S. in health education from Texas Woman’s University, and an MSN from the University of Phoenix. She is affiliated with the National League for Nursing (NLN).
In her personal time, Cynthia enjoys writing, music, playing the piano, and cooking.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we’ve provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their careers to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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