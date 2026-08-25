No, Hot Water Doesn't Make It Safe: R.J. Kielty Answers Tampa Bay's Most Common Kitchen Plumbing Question Ahead of Labor Day Cookout Season
With grills firing up across Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties for the final cookout weekends of summer, local home services company addresses one of its most frequently asked plumbing questions: is it ever okay to pour grease down the drain?
New Port Richey, FL, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As Labor Day approaches and Tampa Bay households gear up for one last round of end-of-summer cookouts, R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric, a family-owned home services company serving Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco counties for more than 50 years, is answering a question its plumbers hear nearly every kitchen drain call: does running hot water make it safe to pour cooking grease down the sink?
The answer, according to R.J. Kielty: no — and the hot water actually makes the problem worse not better.
It's a persistent kitchen myth: pour bacon grease, cooking oil, or fryer fat down the drain, chase it with hot water, and it will simply wash away. In reality, hot water only keeps the fat in liquid form long enough for it to travel further into the pipe before it cools, solidifies, and clings to the inside of the line — often well beyond where a household plunger or drain snake can reach.
What Actually Happens When Grease Goes Down the Drain
• Hot fat travels through the pipe as a liquid, then cools and hardens as it moves further from the tap.
• Solidified grease coats the interior of the pipe, narrowing the space available for water to flow.
• Food particles, coffee grounds, and soap residue stick to the grease buildup over time, accelerating the clog.
• The resulting blockage is frequently located deep enough in the line to require professional drain cleaning or sewer jetting to clear.
"People assume hot water solves the problem, but it just buys the grease more time to travel before it hardens," said a company spokesperson for R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric. "By the time a homeowner notices slow drainage, that grease has often already combined with other debris into a clog that's well past what a bottle of drain cleaner can fix. The best fix prevention is that grease never belongs in the drain, hot or cold."
The Right Way to Handle Cooking Grease
• Let grease cool and solidify in the pan, then scrape it into the trash or a sealed container.
• Wipe greasy pans and plates with a paper towel before washing them in the sink
• Run cold water, not hot, when using a garbage disposal, which helps solidify small amounts of fat so the disposal can chop it rather than smear it down the line
• Schedule a professional drain inspection if sinks are already draining slowly, rather than waiting for a full backup
Why This Matters Right Now
With Labor Day cookouts, tailgates, and back-to-school gatherings bringing more cooking, and more grease, through West Central Florida kitchens over the coming weeks, R.J. Kielty is using the seasonal spike in kitchen activity to remind homeowners that a few minutes of proper disposal now can prevent an emergency drain call later in the season.
Homeowners experiencing slow-draining sinks or recurring kitchen clogs are encouraged to schedule a drain inspection before the issue worsens.
About R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric has served the West Central Florida area for more than 50 years, providing plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services to homeowners and businesses across Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is known for upfront pricing, licensed and background-checked technicians, and same-day service in most cases.
The answer, according to R.J. Kielty: no — and the hot water actually makes the problem worse not better.
It's a persistent kitchen myth: pour bacon grease, cooking oil, or fryer fat down the drain, chase it with hot water, and it will simply wash away. In reality, hot water only keeps the fat in liquid form long enough for it to travel further into the pipe before it cools, solidifies, and clings to the inside of the line — often well beyond where a household plunger or drain snake can reach.
What Actually Happens When Grease Goes Down the Drain
• Hot fat travels through the pipe as a liquid, then cools and hardens as it moves further from the tap.
• Solidified grease coats the interior of the pipe, narrowing the space available for water to flow.
• Food particles, coffee grounds, and soap residue stick to the grease buildup over time, accelerating the clog.
• The resulting blockage is frequently located deep enough in the line to require professional drain cleaning or sewer jetting to clear.
"People assume hot water solves the problem, but it just buys the grease more time to travel before it hardens," said a company spokesperson for R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric. "By the time a homeowner notices slow drainage, that grease has often already combined with other debris into a clog that's well past what a bottle of drain cleaner can fix. The best fix prevention is that grease never belongs in the drain, hot or cold."
The Right Way to Handle Cooking Grease
• Let grease cool and solidify in the pan, then scrape it into the trash or a sealed container.
• Wipe greasy pans and plates with a paper towel before washing them in the sink
• Run cold water, not hot, when using a garbage disposal, which helps solidify small amounts of fat so the disposal can chop it rather than smear it down the line
• Schedule a professional drain inspection if sinks are already draining slowly, rather than waiting for a full backup
Why This Matters Right Now
With Labor Day cookouts, tailgates, and back-to-school gatherings bringing more cooking, and more grease, through West Central Florida kitchens over the coming weeks, R.J. Kielty is using the seasonal spike in kitchen activity to remind homeowners that a few minutes of proper disposal now can prevent an emergency drain call later in the season.
Homeowners experiencing slow-draining sinks or recurring kitchen clogs are encouraged to schedule a drain inspection before the issue worsens.
About R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric has served the West Central Florida area for more than 50 years, providing plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services to homeowners and businesses across Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is known for upfront pricing, licensed and background-checked technicians, and same-day service in most cases.
Contact
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & ElectricContact
Brooke Hughes
727-494-6345
rjkielty.com
Brooke Hughes
727-494-6345
rjkielty.com
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