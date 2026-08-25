No, Hot Water Doesn't Make It Safe: R.J. Kielty Answers Tampa Bay's Most Common Kitchen Plumbing Question Ahead of Labor Day Cookout Season

With grills firing up across Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties for the final cookout weekends of summer, local home services company addresses one of its most frequently asked plumbing questions: is it ever okay to pour grease down the drain?