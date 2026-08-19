Dr. Kelly Willenberg Named Woman of the Month for August 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Greenville, SC, August 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Kelly Willenberg of Greenville and Fripp Island, South Carolina, has been named Woman of the Month for August 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare compliance. Dr. Kelly Willenberg is included in the summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. She was also selected by P.O.W.E.R. to be featured on the iconic Times Square billboards on September 23rd.
About Dr. Kelly Willenberg
Dr. Kelly Willenberg is the owner of Kelly Willenberg, LLC, a company specializing in healthcare research compliance. Dr. Willenberg is also an author, editor, writer, blogger, speaker, and trainer who is recognized for her expertise in healthcare compliance. She has received awards as a top-rated conference speaker internationally and serves on the board of directors for the Health Care Compliance Association/Society of Corporate Compliance & Ethics.
Dr. Willenberg began her career in oncology after earning her nursing degree. Her work at Vanderbilt University Medical Center introduced her to the field of compliance, which became an integral part of her professional role. As the oldest grandchild in her extended family, she grew up as a caregiver and often stepped into the role of helper and protector. She credits that early instinct, along with her commitment to doing things correctly, with helping guide her toward a career in compliance.
Following the tragic loss of her husband in a hit-and-run bicycling accident nine years ago, Dr. Willenberg became an advocate for hands-free and distracted driving legislation in South Carolina and on Capitol Hill. She also serves on the Small Business Regulatory Review Committee for the State of South Carolina and has attended The Campaign School at Yale and Healing Politics.
In 2024, Dr. Willenberg received the B.K. Bryant Spirit of Philanthropy Award from Prisma Health Upstate in recognition of her dedication to the Dale A. Dr. Willenberg Congenital Heart Disease Endowment. The endowment supports the annual Heart to Heart Camp for children with congenital heart disease throughout South Carolina. Inspired in part by her granddaughter, who was born with congenital heart disease, Dr. Willenberg is committed to advancing healthcare policy and addressing access issues, fraud and abuse, disparities in care, and distracted driving reform. Her motto is, “I’m just getting started!”
For more information visit Kelly Willenberg | Healthcare Research Compliance or find her on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/kelly-willenberg-04418a6
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Dr. Kelly Willenberg
Dr. Kelly Willenberg is the owner of Kelly Willenberg, LLC, a company specializing in healthcare research compliance. Dr. Willenberg is also an author, editor, writer, blogger, speaker, and trainer who is recognized for her expertise in healthcare compliance. She has received awards as a top-rated conference speaker internationally and serves on the board of directors for the Health Care Compliance Association/Society of Corporate Compliance & Ethics.
Dr. Willenberg began her career in oncology after earning her nursing degree. Her work at Vanderbilt University Medical Center introduced her to the field of compliance, which became an integral part of her professional role. As the oldest grandchild in her extended family, she grew up as a caregiver and often stepped into the role of helper and protector. She credits that early instinct, along with her commitment to doing things correctly, with helping guide her toward a career in compliance.
Following the tragic loss of her husband in a hit-and-run bicycling accident nine years ago, Dr. Willenberg became an advocate for hands-free and distracted driving legislation in South Carolina and on Capitol Hill. She also serves on the Small Business Regulatory Review Committee for the State of South Carolina and has attended The Campaign School at Yale and Healing Politics.
In 2024, Dr. Willenberg received the B.K. Bryant Spirit of Philanthropy Award from Prisma Health Upstate in recognition of her dedication to the Dale A. Dr. Willenberg Congenital Heart Disease Endowment. The endowment supports the annual Heart to Heart Camp for children with congenital heart disease throughout South Carolina. Inspired in part by her granddaughter, who was born with congenital heart disease, Dr. Willenberg is committed to advancing healthcare policy and addressing access issues, fraud and abuse, disparities in care, and distracted driving reform. Her motto is, “I’m just getting started!”
For more information visit Kelly Willenberg | Healthcare Research Compliance or find her on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/kelly-willenberg-04418a6
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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