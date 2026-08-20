Carisk Partners Names Sandeep Gupta Chief Commercial Officer to Advance Company’s Vision for Future of Workers’ Compensation
Insurance industry leader brings deep expertise in developing strategic partnerships, driving growth, and creating meaningful, organization-wide change.
Tampa, FL, August 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carisk Partners, a leading specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, welcomes Sandeep Gupta as Chief Commercial Officer. Gupta comes to Carisk with deep expertise in insurance, financial services, and strategic partnerships, making him uniquely suited to bring Carisk into its next chapter of growth and further its mission to bring whole-person care to workers’ compensation.
Gupta has spent nearly 20 years guiding organizations through impactful change, turning strategy into action, and creating new paths for growth.
Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at CareScout, where he drove strategy and built partnerships to quickly build the business and improve the delivery of care for older adults and their families. Gupta also spent nearly a decade at Liberty Mutual. There, he held key leadership roles, including Senior Vice President and General Manager of Strategic Partnerships and Vice President, Head of Innovation.
“Sandeep brings the experience and perspective necessary to help us shape where the industry is headed next,” said Joseph Berardo, Jr., Executive Chairman at Carisk. “He understands how to build impactful partnerships and drive meaningful change. Equally as important, he shares our belief that the future of workers’ compensation must be more human — relentlessly focused on the whole person and their recovery journey.”
In this role, Gupta will lead Carisk’s commercial strategy, including business development, marketing, and client success, across the company’s extensive integrated solutions.
“I’m excited to join Carisk at such an important inflection point,” said Gupta. “The workers’ compensation industry has an opportunity to think differently about what recovery can look like when we collaborate to put the whole person at the center and bring the right people, expertise, and technology together.”
As Chief Commercial Officer, Gupta will work closely with Carisk’s leadership, clients, and partners to strengthen its integrated approach to risk transfer and care coordination, cementing the company as a strategic, innovative partner in the industry.
“At Carisk, transformation is about making care more connected, more personal, and ultimately, more effective for the people who need it most,” said Nathan Scoggin, President, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Carisk.
Gupta holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.
About Carisk Partners
Carisk Partners is a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company focused on transforming the patient experience and optimizing recovery outcomes. Since 2016, Carisk has redefined the way patients and clients access high-quality care and support services. Using its MBHO foundation and expertise, Carisk applies a biopsychosocial approach to create Pathways 2 Recovery™ for complex claims — delivering seamless experiences across its products and services and empowering patients throughout their recovery journeys. For more information, visit www.cariskpartners.com.
Gupta has spent nearly 20 years guiding organizations through impactful change, turning strategy into action, and creating new paths for growth.
Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at CareScout, where he drove strategy and built partnerships to quickly build the business and improve the delivery of care for older adults and their families. Gupta also spent nearly a decade at Liberty Mutual. There, he held key leadership roles, including Senior Vice President and General Manager of Strategic Partnerships and Vice President, Head of Innovation.
“Sandeep brings the experience and perspective necessary to help us shape where the industry is headed next,” said Joseph Berardo, Jr., Executive Chairman at Carisk. “He understands how to build impactful partnerships and drive meaningful change. Equally as important, he shares our belief that the future of workers’ compensation must be more human — relentlessly focused on the whole person and their recovery journey.”
In this role, Gupta will lead Carisk’s commercial strategy, including business development, marketing, and client success, across the company’s extensive integrated solutions.
“I’m excited to join Carisk at such an important inflection point,” said Gupta. “The workers’ compensation industry has an opportunity to think differently about what recovery can look like when we collaborate to put the whole person at the center and bring the right people, expertise, and technology together.”
As Chief Commercial Officer, Gupta will work closely with Carisk’s leadership, clients, and partners to strengthen its integrated approach to risk transfer and care coordination, cementing the company as a strategic, innovative partner in the industry.
“At Carisk, transformation is about making care more connected, more personal, and ultimately, more effective for the people who need it most,” said Nathan Scoggin, President, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Carisk.
Gupta holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.
About Carisk Partners
Carisk Partners is a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company focused on transforming the patient experience and optimizing recovery outcomes. Since 2016, Carisk has redefined the way patients and clients access high-quality care and support services. Using its MBHO foundation and expertise, Carisk applies a biopsychosocial approach to create Pathways 2 Recovery™ for complex claims — delivering seamless experiences across its products and services and empowering patients throughout their recovery journeys. For more information, visit www.cariskpartners.com.
Contact
Carisk PartnersContact
Chrissy Gaul
305-514-5353
cariskpartners.com
Chrissy Gaul
305-514-5353
cariskpartners.com
Categories