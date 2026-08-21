Mary-Beth Newell, RN, MS Named Woman of the Month for August 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Sarasota, FL, August 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mary-Beth Newell, RN, MS of Sarasota, Florida, has been named Woman of the Month for August 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in healthcare and healthy aging advocacy.
About Mary-Beth Newell, RN, MS
Mary-Beth Newell, RN, MS, is senior vice president of clinical reimbursement at Limitlessli and a healthcare executive, speaker, author, and advocate for healthy aging. She has spent more than four decades helping nursing organizations improve clinical quality, optimize reimbursement, and strengthen resident outcomes. Newell also brings more than 25 years of experience in post-acute consulting and leadership, including executive roles in clinical operations and reimbursement.
In her role at Limitlessli, Newell focuses on clinical excellence, evidence-based programming, improving 5-star ratings, and ensuring that reimbursement accurately reflects the care delivered. Limitlessli provides customized clinical and administrative staffing solutions, including remote staffing, MDS consulting and support, and clinical compliance services. The company assists healthcare organizations with documentation accuracy, regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and quality resident care.
Newell’s strengths in analysis, critical thinking, and creativity have driven multimillion-dollar growth in case mix and Medicare revenue. As a respected speaker and educator, she has presented at state and national conferences and testified twice at the California State Capitol regarding skilled nursing issues. Through her conference presentations, she educates healthcare professionals about leadership, clinical excellence, and the importance of improving care and organizational performance.
Beyond her healthcare career, Newell is passionate about empowering women to approach aging with confidence and purpose. Through her book, “Anti-Aging and Secrets of Healthy Living to Stop the Clock!,” as well as her speaking engagements and media appearances, she shares science-based strategies designed to help women feel stronger and live healthier.
She believes leadership is measured by the lives a person influences. Whether mentoring healthcare leaders, inspiring audiences, or encouraging women to invest in their health and well-being, her mission is to leave people feeling more hopeful and confident.
Newell earned an M.S. in management and leadership from Western Governors University and is a registered nurse. In her personal time, Mary-Beth enjoys traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Mary-Beth Newell, RN, MS
Mary-Beth Newell, RN, MS, is senior vice president of clinical reimbursement at Limitlessli and a healthcare executive, speaker, author, and advocate for healthy aging. She has spent more than four decades helping nursing organizations improve clinical quality, optimize reimbursement, and strengthen resident outcomes. Newell also brings more than 25 years of experience in post-acute consulting and leadership, including executive roles in clinical operations and reimbursement.
In her role at Limitlessli, Newell focuses on clinical excellence, evidence-based programming, improving 5-star ratings, and ensuring that reimbursement accurately reflects the care delivered. Limitlessli provides customized clinical and administrative staffing solutions, including remote staffing, MDS consulting and support, and clinical compliance services. The company assists healthcare organizations with documentation accuracy, regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and quality resident care.
Newell’s strengths in analysis, critical thinking, and creativity have driven multimillion-dollar growth in case mix and Medicare revenue. As a respected speaker and educator, she has presented at state and national conferences and testified twice at the California State Capitol regarding skilled nursing issues. Through her conference presentations, she educates healthcare professionals about leadership, clinical excellence, and the importance of improving care and organizational performance.
Beyond her healthcare career, Newell is passionate about empowering women to approach aging with confidence and purpose. Through her book, “Anti-Aging and Secrets of Healthy Living to Stop the Clock!,” as well as her speaking engagements and media appearances, she shares science-based strategies designed to help women feel stronger and live healthier.
She believes leadership is measured by the lives a person influences. Whether mentoring healthcare leaders, inspiring audiences, or encouraging women to invest in their health and well-being, her mission is to leave people feeling more hopeful and confident.
Newell earned an M.S. in management and leadership from Western Governors University and is a registered nurse. In her personal time, Mary-Beth enjoys traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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