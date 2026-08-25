Leading ADHD Expert Launches Global Institute to Transform ADHD Training
The Institute for Lifespan ADHD Training (ILAT.org), a global organization dedicated to advancing evidence-informed, practical ADHD training across the lifespan, has announced the launch of the ILAT Global ADHD Summit, a virtual event to be held October 29–30, 2026.
Chevy Chase, MD, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen Nadeau, PhD, an internationally recognized expert in Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (commonly referred to as ADHD), has launched the Institute for Lifespan ADHD Training (ILAT.org). ILAT is a global organization dedicated to improving ADHD professional education through evidence-informed, practical training.
With more than 40 years of experience as a clinician, author, and educator, Dr. Nadeau founded ILAT to address the growing gap between rapidly evolving ADHD research and the current limited training many professionals receive.
ILAT's first major initiative, the ILAT Global ADHD Summit, will be held virtually on October 29–30, 2026, bringing together leading international experts to share the latest research and practical strategies for improving ADHD care across the lifespan.
"People with ADHD and their families often tell me they know more about ADHD than the professionals they're seeing," said Dr. Nadeau. "We have more information about ADHD than ever before. What's been missing is practical guidance on how to apply that knowledge in ways that truly improve people's lives. ILAT was created to bridge that gap."
Through conferences, online courses, case discussions, and collaborative learning, ILAT will help clinicians, educators, researchers, ADHD coaches, families, and individuals with ADHD translate research into better care and support.
Registration for the ILAT Global ADHD Summit is now open at www.ILATGlobal.org.
About ILAT
The Institute for Lifespan ADHD Training (ILAT; www.ilat.org) advances evidence-informed ADHD education and professional collaboration to improve outcomes for individuals with ADHD across the lifespan.
With more than 40 years of experience as a clinician, author, and educator, Dr. Nadeau founded ILAT to address the growing gap between rapidly evolving ADHD research and the current limited training many professionals receive.
ILAT's first major initiative, the ILAT Global ADHD Summit, will be held virtually on October 29–30, 2026, bringing together leading international experts to share the latest research and practical strategies for improving ADHD care across the lifespan.
"People with ADHD and their families often tell me they know more about ADHD than the professionals they're seeing," said Dr. Nadeau. "We have more information about ADHD than ever before. What's been missing is practical guidance on how to apply that knowledge in ways that truly improve people's lives. ILAT was created to bridge that gap."
Through conferences, online courses, case discussions, and collaborative learning, ILAT will help clinicians, educators, researchers, ADHD coaches, families, and individuals with ADHD translate research into better care and support.
Registration for the ILAT Global ADHD Summit is now open at www.ILATGlobal.org.
About ILAT
The Institute for Lifespan ADHD Training (ILAT; www.ilat.org) advances evidence-informed ADHD education and professional collaboration to improve outcomes for individuals with ADHD across the lifespan.
Contact
ILAT.orgContact
Art Fyvolent
813-230-3018
https://ilat.org
Lindsay Ayearst
lindsay@ilat.org
Art Fyvolent
813-230-3018
https://ilat.org
Lindsay Ayearst
lindsay@ilat.org
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