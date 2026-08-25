Morris Hall Managing Partner Andrea Claus Receives Leadership Excellence Spotlight Award
Claus receives special leadership honor at Arizona’s Most Influential Women in Business celebration.
Phoenix, AZ, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Morris Hall, PLLC is proud to announce that Managing Partner Andrea Claus received the Leadership Excellence Spotlight Award at the 2026 Most Influential Women in Business celebration, where she was honored among some of Arizona’s most accomplished and influential women.
This year’s Most Influential Women in Business recognition began with more than 2,200 nominations, which were narrowed down to just 50 honorees. Claus was selected among those 50 women and, during the awards ceremony, received the additional Leadership Excellence Spotlight Award, recognizing her exceptional leadership, influence and impact on those around her.
As Managing Partner, Claus has played an integral role in the continued growth and evolution of Morris Hall while keeping the firm grounded in its mission of helping families protect what matters most. Her leadership extends beyond business strategy; she is known throughout the firm for leading with compassion, integrity and a genuine commitment to the people around her.
“Andrea is an exceptional attorney, leader, friend, mentor and advocate. She has been this to me, to all the team at Morris Hall, and to all our clients whose needs and concerns she has masterfully addressed. With all this, she is equally dedicated to her family, church, charitable organizations, and literally hundreds more. I am deeply honored to be her partner, the recipient of her help and guidance, and especially her friend,” said Tim Hall, Senior Partner at Morris Hall, PLLC.
Beyond Morris Hall, Claus is deeply invested in the Arizona community. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Arizona Humane Society and supports organizations and initiatives that strengthen families and the communities Morris Hall serves.
The Most Influential Women in Business program recognizes accomplished women whose leadership, professional achievements and community involvement are helping shape Arizona’s business community. Claus’ Leadership Excellence Spotlight Award further recognizes the impact of her leadership both professionally and throughout the broader community.
About Morris Hall, PLLC
For more than 55 years, Morris Hall has helped families protect what matters most through comprehensive estate, health and wealth planning. With offices throughout Arizona, Morris Hall provides trusted guidance in estate planning, trust administration, probate, asset protection, business planning and wealth services. The firm has helped create more than 40,000 estate plans and guided thousands of families through trust and probate administration.
This year’s Most Influential Women in Business recognition began with more than 2,200 nominations, which were narrowed down to just 50 honorees. Claus was selected among those 50 women and, during the awards ceremony, received the additional Leadership Excellence Spotlight Award, recognizing her exceptional leadership, influence and impact on those around her.
As Managing Partner, Claus has played an integral role in the continued growth and evolution of Morris Hall while keeping the firm grounded in its mission of helping families protect what matters most. Her leadership extends beyond business strategy; she is known throughout the firm for leading with compassion, integrity and a genuine commitment to the people around her.
“Andrea is an exceptional attorney, leader, friend, mentor and advocate. She has been this to me, to all the team at Morris Hall, and to all our clients whose needs and concerns she has masterfully addressed. With all this, she is equally dedicated to her family, church, charitable organizations, and literally hundreds more. I am deeply honored to be her partner, the recipient of her help and guidance, and especially her friend,” said Tim Hall, Senior Partner at Morris Hall, PLLC.
Beyond Morris Hall, Claus is deeply invested in the Arizona community. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Arizona Humane Society and supports organizations and initiatives that strengthen families and the communities Morris Hall serves.
The Most Influential Women in Business program recognizes accomplished women whose leadership, professional achievements and community involvement are helping shape Arizona’s business community. Claus’ Leadership Excellence Spotlight Award further recognizes the impact of her leadership both professionally and throughout the broader community.
About Morris Hall, PLLC
For more than 55 years, Morris Hall has helped families protect what matters most through comprehensive estate, health and wealth planning. With offices throughout Arizona, Morris Hall provides trusted guidance in estate planning, trust administration, probate, asset protection, business planning and wealth services. The firm has helped create more than 40,000 estate plans and guided thousands of families through trust and probate administration.
Contact
Morris Hall, PLLCContact
Meegan Crockett
602-249-1328 x1712
morrishall.com
Meegan Crockett
602-249-1328 x1712
morrishall.com
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