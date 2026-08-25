Glesby Marks Celebrates 50 Years of Commercial Fleet Leasing
Glesby Marks, an independent commercial fleet leasing and fleet management company, is marking its 50th anniversary in 2026. Founded in Houston in 1976, the company has spent five decades helping businesses specify, acquire, operate, maintain, and replace the vehicles that drive their revenue. Today, it supports fleets across the country from offices in Houston, Denver, and Seattle.
Houston, TX, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Independent Houston-based fleet leasing and management company marks five decades of serving commercial fleets nationwide.
Glesby Marks, an independent commercial fleet leasing and fleet management company, is marking its 50th anniversary in 2026. Founded in Houston in 1976, the company has spent five decades helping businesses specify, acquire, operate, maintain, and replace the vehicles their revenue depends on. Today, it supports fleets across the country from offices in Houston, Denver, Phoenix, and Seattle.
The milestone arrives at a turbulent moment for fleet operators. Acquisition lead times remain unpredictable, upfit capacity is constrained, replacement cycles have stretched well past what most fleet policies assumed, and maintenance costs on aging units continue to climb. Against that backdrop, the anniversary functions less as a nostalgia exercise than as a proof point: Glesby Marks has operated through the 1979 oil shock, the 1980s Texas bust, two recessions, a pandemic-era supply collapse, and the ongoing shift toward mixed-powertrain fleets without changing ownership or changing its model.
“Fifty years in this business isn’t luck. It’s the result of relationships built on trust, reliability, and hard work,” said Emily Stoller, Chief Executive Officer of Glesby Marks. “Our customers stay with us because we’re a trusted partner who gives them peace of mind that their fleet is being managed efficiently and effectively through its entire lifecycle, from acquisition to disposal.”
Glesby Marks operates as an independent lessor, holding no manufacturer affiliation and no obligation to steer customers toward a particular badge. The company orders thousands of vehicles annually, passes manufacturer rebates and incentives directly through to customers, and writes leases without mileage restrictions or wear-and-tear clauses. Terms that remain unusual in an industry where end-of-term chargebacks are a routine source of budget surprises.
National reach. Relationship-driven approach.
Most fleet operators eventually face the same problem: the business grows into markets the fleet program was never designed to cover. A contractor wins work three states away. A service organization opens a second region. The vehicles follow, and the maintenance network, the registration process, and the delivery logistics all must work in a place nobody on the team has ever operated. Glesby Marks built its footprint around that reality. Coverage is national, and the account relationship is not diluted by it. Customers work through a single point of contact, not a rotating queue.
The company’s services span the full lifecycle of every vehicle, including:
Vehicle acquisition and specification
Upfitting coordination
Nationwide maintenance support
Fuel and telematics programs
License and title management
Replacement strategy and remarketing
Leasing structures include operating lease programs for organizations seeking to avoid ownership risk and preserve capital, and capital lease programs for fleets building equity in vehicles they intend to run through full economic life. The company also provides equipment leasing for heavy machinery and construction assets.
“We would not be here, celebrating 50 years, without the people who made those years possible: our customers, our employees, and our partners,” Stoller added. “Glesby Marks exists because of the trust, commitment, and hard work we share. Everything we’ve accomplished, we’ve accomplished together.”
Glesby Marks serves construction, energy, electrical, mechanical, HVAC and plumbing, freight and logistics, and landscaping fleets, among other industries.
About Glesby Marks
Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Glesby Marks is an independent commercial fleet leasing and fleet management company serving businesses nationwide from offices in Houston, Denver, and Seattle. The company provides operating and capital lease programs, equipment leasing, and full-lifecycle fleet management including vehicle acquisition and specification, upfitting coordination, nationwide maintenance support, fuel and telematics programs, license and title management, and replacement strategy and remarketing. Learn more at glesbymarks.com or call (800) 482-9498.
High-resolution 50th anniversary artwork and company logos are available on request.
Media Contact:
Angela Hill
Chief Marketing Officer
ahill@glesbymarks.com
(619) 750-3528
Company Contact:
Glesby Marks
2925 Briarpark Dr., Suite 800
Houston, TX 77042
(800) 482-9498
infohouston@glesbymarks.com
www.glesbymarks.com
Glesby Marks, an independent commercial fleet leasing and fleet management company, is marking its 50th anniversary in 2026. Founded in Houston in 1976, the company has spent five decades helping businesses specify, acquire, operate, maintain, and replace the vehicles their revenue depends on. Today, it supports fleets across the country from offices in Houston, Denver, Phoenix, and Seattle.
The milestone arrives at a turbulent moment for fleet operators. Acquisition lead times remain unpredictable, upfit capacity is constrained, replacement cycles have stretched well past what most fleet policies assumed, and maintenance costs on aging units continue to climb. Against that backdrop, the anniversary functions less as a nostalgia exercise than as a proof point: Glesby Marks has operated through the 1979 oil shock, the 1980s Texas bust, two recessions, a pandemic-era supply collapse, and the ongoing shift toward mixed-powertrain fleets without changing ownership or changing its model.
“Fifty years in this business isn’t luck. It’s the result of relationships built on trust, reliability, and hard work,” said Emily Stoller, Chief Executive Officer of Glesby Marks. “Our customers stay with us because we’re a trusted partner who gives them peace of mind that their fleet is being managed efficiently and effectively through its entire lifecycle, from acquisition to disposal.”
Glesby Marks operates as an independent lessor, holding no manufacturer affiliation and no obligation to steer customers toward a particular badge. The company orders thousands of vehicles annually, passes manufacturer rebates and incentives directly through to customers, and writes leases without mileage restrictions or wear-and-tear clauses. Terms that remain unusual in an industry where end-of-term chargebacks are a routine source of budget surprises.
National reach. Relationship-driven approach.
Most fleet operators eventually face the same problem: the business grows into markets the fleet program was never designed to cover. A contractor wins work three states away. A service organization opens a second region. The vehicles follow, and the maintenance network, the registration process, and the delivery logistics all must work in a place nobody on the team has ever operated. Glesby Marks built its footprint around that reality. Coverage is national, and the account relationship is not diluted by it. Customers work through a single point of contact, not a rotating queue.
The company’s services span the full lifecycle of every vehicle, including:
Vehicle acquisition and specification
Upfitting coordination
Nationwide maintenance support
Fuel and telematics programs
License and title management
Replacement strategy and remarketing
Leasing structures include operating lease programs for organizations seeking to avoid ownership risk and preserve capital, and capital lease programs for fleets building equity in vehicles they intend to run through full economic life. The company also provides equipment leasing for heavy machinery and construction assets.
“We would not be here, celebrating 50 years, without the people who made those years possible: our customers, our employees, and our partners,” Stoller added. “Glesby Marks exists because of the trust, commitment, and hard work we share. Everything we’ve accomplished, we’ve accomplished together.”
Glesby Marks serves construction, energy, electrical, mechanical, HVAC and plumbing, freight and logistics, and landscaping fleets, among other industries.
About Glesby Marks
Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Glesby Marks is an independent commercial fleet leasing and fleet management company serving businesses nationwide from offices in Houston, Denver, and Seattle. The company provides operating and capital lease programs, equipment leasing, and full-lifecycle fleet management including vehicle acquisition and specification, upfitting coordination, nationwide maintenance support, fuel and telematics programs, license and title management, and replacement strategy and remarketing. Learn more at glesbymarks.com or call (800) 482-9498.
High-resolution 50th anniversary artwork and company logos are available on request.
Media Contact:
Angela Hill
Chief Marketing Officer
ahill@glesbymarks.com
(619) 750-3528
Company Contact:
Glesby Marks
2925 Briarpark Dr., Suite 800
Houston, TX 77042
(800) 482-9498
infohouston@glesbymarks.com
www.glesbymarks.com
Contact
Glesby MarksContact
Angela Hill
(619) 750-3528
https://www.glesbymarks.com
Angela Hill
(619) 750-3528
https://www.glesbymarks.com
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